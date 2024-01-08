70th Birthday Ideas for Mom to Make Her Day Extra Cheerful

Mothers are a true blessing of God. They are the ones who nurture their kids, pamper them, teach them good values, and make them learn how to be strong. On your mother’s 70 birthday , make her feel on top of the world by celebrating this milestone with full enthusiasm. With our list of fun-filled birthday ideas for mom, you can make her milestone birthday extra special and make her heart flutter with joy. If you’re confused about where to start, don’t worry — from hosting a wine-tasting party to taking your mom to a live concert, there are many things to do for mom’s birthday and create a beautiful memory. If you wish to surprise your mother on her birthday, we have ideas for that, too! Scroll down to know more!

Best 70th Birthday Ideas for Mom to Elevate the Joy of the Day

1. A Fancy Dinner

Take your mother to a fancy restaurant and treat her to a delicious meal. Or if there’s a restaurant she loves visiting, then you can take her there and order her favorite cuisine to make the birthday remarkable for her. For dessert, don’t forget the cake — there are various 70th birthday theme cakes that you can order for her or to bring a huge smile to her face, you can even bake a cake yourself. This small gesture can up her birthday celebrations.

2. Movie Night

Does your mom love watching movies? If yes, then on her 70th birthday, it would be a great idea to plan a movie night for her. She would definitely love watching a movie while enjoying a delicious meal at the theatre. If she is a music buff, then this can be one of the most fun things to do for mom’s birthday.

3. A Visit to an NGO

A visit to an NGO for a social cause is another great 70th-birthday idea for a mother. If your mom loves gardening and is an environmental enthusiast, you can take her to a tree-planting organization. You can even host a charitable event wherein you can ask people to gather and plant trees, clean the beach, or raise funds for poor kids. This will definitely melt her heart and turn out to be an awesome thoughtful gift from your end.

4. Host a Potluck Party

For foodie moms, it’s best to host a potluck party on her 70th birthday and invite her friends and family to showcase their talent and surprise her with different, lip-smacking meals. To add a personalized touch to this party, you can prepare a list of the people your mom is close with and list down the number of dishes she loves and ask your guests to prepare those. Decorate the table with all the dishes and ask your mom to guess who has cooked what. This element of surprise will spread cheer and laughter and make her birthday worth remembering.

5. Wine-tasting Event

For wine connoisseurs, what could be better than a wine-tasting party on their birthday? Arrange for different wines from around the world, and beautiful wine glasses, and create a warm atmosphere with dim lights to get the party going. Let the guests savor different types of wine and enjoy to the fullest on this special day. This is indeed one of the best 70th birthday celebration ideas for mom.

6. A Cozy Dinner Party

Many times, mothers get so busy with raising their kids and looking after their family members that they start losing touch with their friends and relatives. Hence, one of the sweetest 70th birthday ideas for mom is to host a warm dinner party and invite her close friends and family members. Include her favorite dishes on the menu and liven up the day by spending quality time with her.

7. Pool Party

Having a pool party is one of the best birthday ideas during the summertime . Arrange for some snacks and cocktails near the pool. You may even plan some games to play and have more fun. If you want to make the day more eventful for your mother, you can also have a barbeque party by the poolside. It will help guests interact with each other even more and spend leisure time.

8. Karaoke Night

Karaoke nights are absolutely fun as they help people groove to the music and unleash their inner rockstar. If listening to music is your mother’s favorite hobby, then this party idea should definitely be on your to-do list. Invite your mom’s closest friends and include her favorite songs to make her feel nostalgic. Make the birthday bash full of merry with this party idea and ask your mother to shake a leg on her favorite song!

9. Spa Day

If you want to surprise the birthday queen, here’s one of the best surprise birthday ideas for mom — take her to a spa! Yes, book a full-body spa treatment for her so that she can unwind and release all the tension — this adorable surprise will surely put a smile on her face.

10. Date Night with Dad

One of the sweetest 70th birthday ideas for mom is to arrange a date night for her with dad. Yes! Book a table at her favorite restaurant and set up a date night for her with the person she loves with all her heart.

11. Live Band Concert

If music is the one thing that your mother adores, then it would be a beautiful idea to arrange for a live band concert ticket for her. You can also place a special request asking the band to play her favorite song. A cherry on the cake would be you singing her favorite song with other family members. This would definitely make her day more enjoyable and she would remember this birthday for years to come.

12. Secret Guest Party

Many times it happens that our mothers after reaching the age of 60 start losing touch with their friends. But her 70th birthday can be the day when you can surprise her by inviting people she loves the most but has lost touch with recently. You can make a guest list and keep it a secret from your mom.

At the birthday party, play a game — drop her hints concerning the secret guests and let the fun begin! The hints and assumptions she makes will surely make everyone laugh and make the party fun.

13. Relaxation Trip

Sometimes, a trip is all we need to be happy. But our mothers many times don’t get time to travel often as they have to look after a lot of things — from studies to marriage, they work hard to make every day of their child filled with happiness and laughter. Amidst all this, many times they don’t get enough time to spend leisurely.

So this year on your mom’s 70 birthday, send her on a trip to a place she’s been wanting to visit for years. For instance, if she has been planning a vacation to the beach, then plan a trip for the birthday queen to the beach. If your mother loves spending time with her friends, you can ask them too to accompany her — this will add to the happiness on her big day.

14. A Memory Down the Lane Trip

For a couple, the place they visited together for the first time after their marriage always holds a special place in their hearts. So to make your mom hit the nostalgia and feel all the good vibes, send her and your father on a trip to the place they visited as a couple for the first time. This will give them the opportunity to walk down memory lane and reminisce about old days with a bright smile on their faces.

Conclusion

70th birthday parties are always special — it’s a major milestone that’s worth celebrating. A mother turning 70 must be given special treatment as she is the one who has nurtured her kids for years and created a haven for her family. With our list of 70th birthday ideas for mom, you can easily make the celebrations livelier and make your mom and her loved ones happy. If you want to surprise her, then you can plan a weekend getaway for her or take her to a spa day. Or if you wish to have a blast on her birthday, then go for a karaoke night or a pool party. Don’t forget to decorate the room/venue with balloons and treat her to a delicious cake to make the party sweeter and grander.

