Am I in Love? 20 Signs to Help You Understand Your Feelings

The idea of love can be overwhelming yet irresistible at the same time. We have all been there - a whirlwind of emotions, confusion, and questions like “Am I in love?”, “Do they love me back?”, “What does love really mean?”. We may often seek validation or assurance from others, but in reality, only we can truly know if we are in love. The journey to understand our emotions can be daunting, but identifying the common signs of love can be a good starting point.

Love is not just an emotion, it is a state of being, an experience that is difficult to put into words. Some people describe it as feeling complete, while others feel that they have found their soulmate. It can also manifest in different forms and degrees, and there are no set rules or timelines to follow.

In this article, we will explore 20 signs that can help you understand your emotions and determine if you are truly in love. By recognizing these signs, you may be able to gain a better understanding of your deeper feelings and take the next steps toward a more fulfilling romantic relationship. Read on to know more!

20 Signs You’re in Love with Them

The feeling of love can be both wonderful and confusing. Whether you're starting new or questioning the long-term relationship you're currently in, it's important to understand your emotions to make informed decisions. Here’s how to tell if you’re in love:

1. You Find Yourself Constantly Thinking About Them

One of the biggest indicators that you're in love is when you find yourself constantly thinking about that special someone. It could be that you're at work, walking down the street, or just about to go to bed, and their image pops up in your mind, or their voice echoes in your ear. You could be laughing with friends, but deep down, you know you would rather be spending that time with them. When love takes hold, your thoughts start to revolve around that person and your life feels incomplete without them.

2. You Prioritize Them Above Everything Else

When you're in love, you don't just feel an affectionate pull toward the other person; you start to make sacrifices for them without a second thought. You may skip out on plans with friends or pass on a new opportunity to ensure you're available for your loved one.

It's not that you're giving up who you are; rather, you're integrating them into your life as your top priority. This type of selflessness is a clear indication that you are head over heels for your special someone.

3. You Feel an Intense Attraction Towards Them

If you're experiencing an intense attraction towards someone, chances are, you're in love. It's not just physical attraction or infatuation that drives this feeling; it's something much deeper. You find yourself drawn to their energy, their spirit, their personality. Every time you see them, you can't help but feel butterflies in your stomach and an electric current in the air. It's an inexplicable pull that keeps you coming back for more.

4. You Feel Nervous And Anxious Around Them

When you're with your special someone, you can't help but feel like you're on a roller coaster ride of emotions, your heart beating faster and faster with each passing moment. It's like nothing you've ever experienced before, and it can be scary as much as it is exciting.

But don't worry — if you're feeling nervous and anxious around them, it's a good sign that you're in love. It means they matter to you, and you care about what they think of you.

5. You Want to Impress Them And Make Them Happy

It’s natural to want to make the person you’re in love with happy. Whether it's buying them their favorite color dress or cooking them a meal, the desire to please your partner is often at the forefront of your mind. You also want to impress them by being your best self and showing them your accomplishments. The happiness and approval of your loved one become a priority, and their smile is the ultimate reward.

6. You Feel Comfortable And Safe Around Them

Being around this person feels like home. They bring a sense of comfort and security that you don't experience with anyone else. You can be your true self around them, without fear of judgment or rejection. It's a sense of warmth and contentment that envelops you when you're with them, and you just know that you're where you're supposed to be.

7. You're Always Looking for Ways to Spend Time with Them

There's never enough time to spend with the person you adore. Every moment feels precious, and you're always looking for ways to create new memories and strengthen your bond. Whether it's a weekend getaway or just a cozy night in, nothing feels quite as fulfilling as sharing your time with your special someone. Even the most mundane activities become enjoyable when you're with the person you love, and you're constantly looking for ways to make every moment count.

8. You Can't Stop Talking About Them to Your Friends

If you find yourself constantly talking about them to your friends, it may be a sign you are in love. It's like they have taken up permanent residence in your thoughts, and you can't help but gush about how wonderful they are to anyone who will listen.

From sharing cute anecdotes to discussing future plans, your love for them spills out of you in conversation. If your friends can't escape hearing about your love story, it may be time to admit that you've got it bad.

9. Your Feelings Don’t Fade Away

Love is a powerful emotion, and when you truly love someone, your feelings for them will not fade or diminish over time. You will continue to feel that deep connection and adoration for your partner, even when you have been together for years. This is one of the key signs that you are truly in love — your feelings are steadfast, unwavering, and timeless.

10. You Feel Like They Complete You in Some Way

Maybe it's a certain quality they possess that you lack, or a way they approach life that helps you grow and learn. Whatever it is, being with them just feels right and natural. It's as if they fill a void in your life that you never even realized was there. You may have your own strengths and talents, but they bring out a side of you that you didn't even know existed.

It's a beautiful feeling to be with someone who just gets you and makes you feel like you're at your best when you're with them. When you're in love, it's like you've found the missing puzzle piece that makes everything else fit together perfectly.

11. You're Willing to Compromise for Their Happiness

True love is about making sacrifices and putting someone else's needs above your own. When you're willing to compromise on your own wants and desires for the sake of your partner's happiness, it shows that you value their well-being more than your own comfort. If you've found someone that makes you want to be a better person and makes you feel happy to make them happy, you might just be in love.

12. You Support And Encourage Their Dreams And Goals

Their happiness and success become your top priority. This means that you support and encourage their dreams and goals, no matter how big or small they may seem. Whether it’s their dream to travel the world, start a business, or pursue a passion, you’re their number one fan and will do everything in your power to help them achieve their aspirations. Seeing them thrive and achieve their goals is not only rewarding for them but for you as well, as you know that your love and support played a part in making it happen.

13. You Feel Jealous When They're Around Other People

If you find yourself getting a twinge of jealousy when your special someone is spending time with someone else, it could be a sign that you're in love. This feeling stems from the fear of losing them to someone else and the desire to have them all to yourself. So if you catch yourself asking "am I in love?" while experiencing pangs of jealousy, it's worth taking a deeper look into your feelings for them.

14. You Miss Them When They're Not Around

While missing someone isn't always the most pleasant feeling, it's a sure indication that your love for them runs deep. Maybe they've gone on a weekend trip or simply had a busy day at work, the thought of not being able to see or speak to them can leave you feeling incomplete. You might even find yourself constantly checking your phone for messages or feeling a sense of emptiness in your heart until they return.

15. You Have Strong Emotional Reactions to Them, Both Positive And Negative

The emotions that come with love can be intense. This includes strong reactions to your partner, whether they're positive or negative. When you see them, you feel a warmth inside that's hard to ignore, and when you're away from them, you may experience a sense of longing.

At the same time, small arguments or disagreements can escalate quickly because you're invested in your relationship. However, despite these moments of negativity, the overwhelming feeling of love for your partner persists, making the emotional highs worth the occasional lows.

16. You Feel Like You Can Be Yourself Around Them

You don’t have to constantly monitor what you say or worry about coming off as "too weird" or "not cool enough". If you're in love, you'll feel like you can be completely yourself around them without any fear of judgment or rejection. That kind of vulnerability and openness is a sign of true emotional connection and trust, and it's something to cherish.

17. You Have a Desire to Make a Future with Them

It's not just about being happy with them in the moment, but also about seeing a long-term commitment to each other. You begin to think about future plans and aspirations, from marriage and kids to buying a home and traveling the world together. The mere thought of them not being in your life, in the long run, is unimaginable.

18. You Prioritize Their Opinions And Feelings

One of the biggest signs of being in love is when you prioritize your partner's opinions and feelings above all else. Their thoughts and emotions hold great weight and importance to you, and you strive to ensure that they feel valued and heard. Making decisions becomes a team effort as you take their perspective into consideration before taking action.

19. You Feel a Strong Connection with Them

When you're in love, it's often said that you just "know." And part of that knowing is feeling an unshakeable connection to your partner. You feel like you understand each other in ways that go beyond words, and your bond is one that you just can't ignore. This connection is what makes being in love so special, and it's often what keeps people coming back to their partners, even when times get tough.

20. You Can See Yourself Growing Old with Them

You don't just see yourself spending the rest of your life with that special someone; you see yourself growing old with them. You envision yourselves sharing the joys and struggles of life, and creating beautiful memories along the way.

The idea of growing old together doesn't scare you, but rather, it excites you, because you know that your love will only deepen and strengthen over time. You're willing to work through any challenges that may come your way because you can't imagine a life without them by your side.

Conclusion

It is completely normal to question "Am I in love?" when it comes to matters of the heart. However, with these 20 signs to help you understand your feelings, you can gain more clarity and confidence in determining whether or not you truly are in love. Remember to trust your instincts and take the time to evaluate your emotions, as true love is a precious and rare gift. So, take a deep breath, listen to your heart, and let love guide you toward the happiness and fulfillment you deserve.

