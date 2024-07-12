40+ Anything Is Possible Quotes to Stay Motivated And Face Challenges

Success and failure are a part and parcel of life but those who believe, “Everything is possible!” are the ones who are easily able to navigate through the challenges in life and find motivation in everything. There are endless possibilities in the world for you to conquer and the beauty of life lies in having a fire inside your heart to achieve your aim — when you do this, nothing can stop you from making your life meaningful.

Sure, destiny plays a role but when we believe everything is possible, it helps us make better decisions, find inspiration in our daily ordinary lives, and live without any fear. Having said that, optimism doesn’t come easily to many people — in that case, our list of anything is possible quotes can help you find the light you’ve been searching for!

Many times, when we are going through a bad phase, we start believing that there is no possibility that better days will come — but just like there is a bright sunny day after a cloudy storm, life too brightens after dull days. The preparation for life begins with believing in yourself.

However, the bad phase isn’t only the time when anything in life is possible quotes can help us uplift our spirits — these words of encouragement can also be used as a guiding light to brighten your day and affirm that hard work and dedication go a long way in achieving everything, even the impossible ones (because there’s nothing that’s really impossible).

Words have the power to heal, encourage, motivate, and find joy in our lives, helping us pass even the biggest hurdles of our lives swiftly. So without any further ado, let’s go through these quotes on possibilities that prove that everything is achievable.

Anything Is Possible Quotes to Build Positivity

1. “Anything is possible. You can be told that you have a 90-percent chance or a 50-percent chance or a 1-percent chance, but you have to believe, and you have to fight.” — Lance Armstrong

2. “You never know what's possible until you open yourself up to the unknown.” — Unknown

3. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!” — Audrey Hepburn

4. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela

5. “Anything is possible as long as you have the passion.” — Guy Forget

6. “I think anything is possible if you have the mindset and the will and desire to do it and put the time in.” — Roger Clemens

7. “Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” — Francis of Assisi

8. “To believe a thing impossible is to make it so.” — French Proverb

9. “With hard work and dedication, anything is possible.” — Timothy Weah

10. “Consult not your fears but your hopes and your dreams. Think not about your frustrations, but about your unfulfilled potential. Concern yourself not with what you tried and failed in, but with what it is still possible for you to do.” — Pope John XXIII

11. “Never tell a young person that anything cannot be done. God may have been waiting centuries for someone ignorant enough of the impossible to do that very thing.” — G. M. Trevelyan

12. “Believe in yourself, Anything is possible no matter who you are, or where you come from. Find your path and stay on it, if you want something bad enough, nothing can stop you.” — Eddie Spears

13. “With self-discipline most anything is possible.” — Theodore Roosevelt

14. “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — Dalai Lama

Motivational Quotes About Everything Is Possible

16. “The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible.” — Arthur C. Clarke

17. “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.” — Christopher Reeve

18. “Believe in your dreams and that anything is possible.” — Usain Bolt

19. “To all the other dreamers out there, don't ever stop or let the world's negativity disenchant you or your spirit. If you surround yourself with love and the right people, anything is possible.” — Adam Green

20. “Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.” — Gail Devers

21. “Sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” — Lewis Carroll

22. “Anything is possible as long as you want it, you work for it. Doesn't matter what anyone else thinks, the only person that can really put pressure on you is yourself.” — Michael Phelps

23. I would encourage you to set really high goals. Set goals that, when you set them, you think they're impossible. But then every day you can work towards them, and anything is possible, so keep working hard and follow your dreams.” — Katie Ledecky

24. “It is either easy or impossible.” — Salvador Dali

25. “If you believe in yourself anything is possible.” — Miley Cyrus

26. “When you get to a place where you understand that love and belonging, your worthiness, is a birthright and not something you have to earn, anything is possible.” — Brene Brown

27. “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph.” — Haile Selassie

28. “To the timid and hesitating everything is impossible because it seems so.” — Sir Walter Scott

29. “Loving once and only once is possible — anything is possible.” — Nicholas Sparks

30. “I see it all perfectly; there are two possible situations — one can either do this or that. My honest opinion and my friendly advice is this: do it or do not do it — you will regret both.” — Soren Kierkegaard

Deep And Motivational Anything Is Possible Quotes

31. “Faith makes all things possible... love makes all things easy.” — Dwight L. Moody

32. “We have more power than will; and it is often by way of excuse to ourselves that we fancy things are impossible.” — Francois Duc De la Rochefoucauld

33. “There is nothing you can’t do, if you set your mind to it. Anything is possible.” — Rick Hansen

34. “I would encourage you to set really high goals. Set goals that, when you set them, you think they're impossible. But then every day you can work towards them, and anything is possible, so keep working hard and follow your dreams.” — Katie Ledecky

35. “Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting.” — Napoleon Hill

36. “Impossible only means that you haven’t found the solution yet.” — Anonymous

37. “If you lead with passion anything is possible!” — Paula Abdul

38. “When you're surrounded by people who share a passionate commitment around a common purpose, anything is possible.” — Howard Schultz

39. “No one gets very far unless he accomplishes the impossible at least once a day.” — Elbert Hubbard

40. “Everybody goes through rough things in their lives, us included. The best advice we can give is to never give up, and always believe in yourself because when you do that, anything is possible.” — Ray Toro

41. “There would be no need for love if perfection were possible. Love arises from our imperfection, from our being different and always in need of the forgiveness, encouragement and that missing half of ourselves that we are searching for, as the Greek myth tells us, in order to complete ourselves.” — Eugene Kennedy



42. “Because a thing seems difficult for you, do not think it impossible for anyone to accomplish.” — Marcus Aurelius

43. “Anything is possible as long as you're focused, determined and you really want to do it.” — Gabriel Iglesias

44. “The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true.” — J. Robert Oppenheimer

45. “We would accomplish many more things if we did not think of them as impossible.” — Vince Lombardi

Optimism is a virtue that makes people resilient and builds high self-esteem, helping them conquer the world while also facing rejections and failures positively. The belief that everything is possible, despite how challenging it looks pushes people toward success and a happy and fulfilling life. But as said above, not everyone is able to find positivity in everything and move forward when things are going downhill — in these cases, the above-listed anything is possible quotes can serve as a guiding light to help you overcome the darkness and achieve your goals.