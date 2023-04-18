30 Best Places to Elope and Begin Your Forever

Introduction

Planning a wedding can leave you overwhelmed and stressed. We can help you put those jitters behind and enjoy a more intimate and special day of eloping. Escape all the extra fuss like seating charts, decorating, guests and in-laws. Trade in the grand, loud event and elope to a quieter, more private and peaceful getaway. So start up your car, slip on those shoes, and find out the best spots for your special day! Explore our list of top 30 best places to elope for an unforgettable wedding experience. Whether you're looking for stunning coastlines or mountain vistas, picturesque forests, breathtaking city skylines, or intimate chapels and temples, there's an idyllic spot just waiting to host you. Keep scrolling to know more.

15 Romantic Elopement Locations

1. Fiji

Fiji is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful elopement destinations in the world. Flights may be costly to reach this amazing South Pacific country, however, you'll quickly recover some of the expense with an all-inclusive elopement package at one of its many resorts, spread out over its 300 plus islands. From its lush jungle to private island resorts, and everything in between, you'll be spoiled for choice when selecting the ideal venue for your big day. So what are you waiting for, take the plunge and say 'I do' in paradise - Fiji.

2. Mendocino

Nestled in a small village above the crashing waves of the Pacific, Mendocino captures the charm of a New England-style town with Victorian-style homes along its stunning coastline. Whether you're exchanging your wedding vows, or looking to explore its diverse nature, the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens offers a breathtaking spot that no one will forget. Lush foliage and vibrant floral collections, juxtaposed against its surrounding pine forest and rugged coastal bluffs and canyons, provide an unparalleled panorama to remember for a lifetime.

3. Ærø, Denmark

Ærø is a stunningly beautiful place to elope to. With its rolling farmlands, picturesque sea views, and historic villages, it is the perfect place to make your love eternal. In order to get married in Denmark, you only need proof of legal entry into the country, valid identification, and if applicable, proof of a previous divorce. Make this magical place your wedding venue, and you will not be disappointed.

4. Tulum, Mexico

Treat to the utmost romance and marry your love surrounded by Mexico's stunning seascape and Tulum's time-honored ruins. From its spectacular Mayan temples to its captivating cenotes, the dreamy backdrop of Tulum outshines other popular eloping destinations like Nicaragua and Costa Rica. You and your partner will feel like you have been transported to paradise as you exchange your vows with picturesque memories all around.

5. Masai Mara, Kenya

When it comes to tying the knot, there's nothing quite like having an unforgettable African experience. For those looking for a luxury elopement venue, Richard Branson has the perfect solution! Ulusaba, his spectacular South African safari camp, is an ideal location for hosting large and lavish wedding celebrations, while his intimate and romantic Mahali Mzuri is perfect for more private nuptials. Get hitched with an unforgettable experience that you'll remember forever!

Advertisement

6. Andes, Peru

Couples searching for a ceremony that encompasses more than just legality or faith need look no further than Machu Picchu in Peru. Home to traditional Arac Masin and Andean wedding rituals, this special site stands as the ultimate elopement destination for couples wanting to honor and spiritualize their union. Immerse yourselves in Inca customs as you tie the knot in the majestic and magical atmosphere of Machu Picchu's famous ruins.

7. Seychelles

Picture this - paradise at its finest, powder-white beaches and lush, tropical jungles stretching as far as the eye can see. Seychelles is the perfect setting for an intimate and romantic destination wedding. All it takes is a couple days to check into a hotel and some basic documents to get the job done - simply pack your birth certificates, and let your wedding adventure begin!

8. Maui

Visiting Maui is like walking through a postcard. Sparkling turquoise water lapping on to golden shores beneath soaring palm trees. As the day draws to a close and the sun dips beneath the horizon, the beauty of Makena Cove Beach reveals itself. Its magnificent stretch of surf, sand and rocks provide the perfect setting for weddings, complete with mesmerizing sunset portraits.

Harbour Island, Bahamas

Seal your commitment amid the beauty of a tropical paradise with a wedding on the stunning pink sand beach of Harbour Island. The dreamy atmosphere created by the combination of a pale, soft shore and bright turquoise water, coupled with the charming cottages that make for the perfect honeymoon hideaway, will make your special day truly unforgettable. Take in the exquisite scenery as you join hands in a promise of eternal love and happily-ever-afters.

9. Sierra Nevada, USA

Las Vegas may be known for its spur-of-the-moment elopements, but that's not the only option if you're dreaming of a beautiful ceremony in the desert state. For those looking for something more special and private, Emerald Bay in Nevada is truly one of the best places to elope to. Nestled in the surrounding mountains, this picturesque location offers a sheltered bay and tranquil atmosphere that is perfect for a memorable intimate wedding. All you have to do to make it legal is ask for a marriage license and you can say 'I do' without having to worry about anything else.

Advertisement

10. Grand Cayman

Experience the unparalleled beauty of Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach. Its breathtaking expanse of champagne-colored sand, lined with majestic Casuarina trees and swaying palms, sets the stage for a truly romantic outing. For a bit of adventure, take a dip and go snorkeling with your significant other at Stingray City. Or you could also opt to explore further with fun activities like parasailing, windsurfing, and much more.

11. Greenough, Montana

The beauty of Montana awaits the wilderness enthusiast in you! Enjoy the luxurious vacation homes of the Resort at Paws Up and opt for their unique elopement package abroad, which will provide you and your special someone a dream-come-true ceremony. Toast with a romantic dinner of champagne and a delicious wedding cake as you enjoy a private carriage ride followed by a special spa treatment to remember. This idyllic package offers you all you could ever want and more!

12. St Lucia

Tying the knot on the tropical island of St Lucia is a dreamy experience like no other. Surrounded by the majestic Pitons, the breathtaking views create a paradise-like ambiance for couples who are ready to embark on their romantic journey together. Luckily, couples do not need to wait for a residency period and can get married almost as soon as they apply for the marriage license two days in advance. It's a beautiful island with remarkable scenery that is ideal for those looking for a unique elopement destination.

13. Ubud, Indonesia

If you're looking for a beautiful, tropical venue for your big day, look no further than Ubud's lush green landscapes. Alila Ubud is the perfect place to start your marriage; get hitched in the orchid garden against the vivid hues of the emerald rice paddies for an unforgettable ceremony. White gowns against such an awe-inspiring natural backdrop create stunning wedding photographs, and for an unbeatable natural beauty you just can't choose better.

14. Gretna Green, UK

During the 18th century, the village of Gretna Green became a popular spot for young English couples wishing to marry without permission. With Parliament tightening laws in England, couples saw Scotland as a safe haven where marriages could take place on the spot without delay. Despite the tradition ceasing to exist in 1940, the Scottish village still radiates romance and attracts many lovebirds searching for a storybook destination elopement.

Advertisement

10 Best Elopement Locations in the US

1. Hilton Waikoloa Village in Hawaii

Escape the usual and take your union to a whole new level with a memorable combination of a wedding ceremony and honeymoon in the stunning island of Hawaii. Why wait? Go for an adventurous 'let's get married next Sunday' and make your special day extraordinary at the luxurious Hilton Waikoloa Village with their Me Ke Aloha elopement package. From a professional ukulele player, to a soloist playing the guitar or violin, the package comes with all you need to make your day complete. Enjoy breathtaking views of the volcano and a range of breathtaking elopement venues such as the rustic onsite wedding chapel, cliffside gardens, or an ocean-view terrace, while a private attendant guides you through every step. Unforgettable memories guaranteed.

2. Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Gateway, Colorado

Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Colorado offers a remarkable blend of raw rural beauty with all the luxury of a wedding in paradise. Visualise stunning photographs in front of a vivid sunset backdrop with oranges, pinks and reds in the horizon. It features near perfect sun all year round so your wedding will be graced by natural warmth and luminosity. If you really want to up the wow factor and make your special day a unique and exciting experience, why not consider arriving at your wedding destination by helicopter for an added expense? Otherwise, for something a little calmer, this picturesque resort offers both indoor and outdoor options, allowing you to design your dream day however you wish.

3. JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California

This destination is one the best places to elope and tie the knot with your lover. Tucked away in the stunning Coachella Valley, far from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, couples can find solace and enjoy breathtaking sunsets and picturesque mountain views. Romance abounds at Palm Desert, with romantic gondola rides across romantic waterways reminiscent of the stunning Venice cityscape, as well as lush green lawns just waiting to be explored. An ideal spot to capture your special moment and make your day truly magical.

4. Sanderling Resort in the Outer Banks, North Carolina

The sandy beaches of North Carolina exude an enchanting charm. No matter the frigidness of winter, the romantic warmth of the ocean lingers. If you are looking for the best places to elope to, Sanderling Resort offers a plethora of options with six distinct elopement packages! From a majestic ballroom to a magnificent terrace, they have got it all. Exchange those all-important rings and lock the bond with a passionate kiss. Then, bask in the magnificence of their extravagant spa and settle in one of their huge fire pits. Cap the night with a luxurious feast at the world-renowned AAA Four-Diamond Kimball's Kitchen.

Advertisement

5. Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort in Miami Beach, Florida

When you first embarked on the journey of love, the obvious destination most likely had to be a beach. With a perfect combination of the blue sky, gentle breezes and white sandy beaches, it felt like a blissful scene out of a fairy tale. For a wedding that transports you back to that same kind of bliss, you can't beat the exquisite beauty of Miami Beach. There's nothing quite like being able to tie the knot in the natural glow of a full moon and toast to a lifetime of memories right outside your resort terrace, or having the sea shore provide the ultimate romantic backdrop to the exchanging of vows and rings.

6. Sunset Terrace at Chelsea Piers in New York

The sparkling city of New York beckons you and your beloved to a destination wedding like no other. As you and your spouse-to-be step out onto the deck at Chelsea Piers, you're instantly overwhelmed by the breathtaking sight of the Hudson River glittering around you. Amidst this stunning setting, you share your solemn and intimate vows. After the nuptials, what better way to revel in your new commitment to each other than with a romantic boat tour of the harbor? A sense of peace and contentment settles over you as you witness the beauty and life of New York's never-sleeping city.

7. Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Los Angeles

Take a romantic journey with the love of your life in the beautiful and renowned Big Easy. With its unique heritage and stunning gastronomic flavors, New Orleans will capture your hearts and give you an unforgettable honeymoon experience. Tie the knot at the hotel's stunning St. Ann Cottage and then head out to Savannah, Charleston and more in a road trip that will forever be engraved in your memory. Feel the rhythm of jazz and bask in joyous festivities as you both sway and twirl through the streets in a one-of-a-kind, second-line wedding parade.

8. Casa de Solana in St Augustine, Florida

The captivating Casa de Solana in St Augustine, Florida, is the seventh oldest establishment in the charming city. It features a selection of settings that make it one of the best places to elope for your special day, such as an intimate beach, and a remarkable courtyard. Furthermore, newlyweds receive a personalized keepsake champagne flute that can be cherished for years to come. Who could resist such an incredible offer?

Advertisement

9. Paniolo Ranch in Boerne, Texas

Couples from all around the world are increasingly choosing to elope to the beautiful state of Texas. Of all the locations available, one of the best elopement destinations favored by couples is the spectacular Paniolo Ranch located in Boerne, Texas. It is the perfect location for those seeking an intimate, relaxed ceremony. Their 'free-spirited ceremonies' provide a chilled-out, low-key environment, which is perfect for those who want to avoid the fuss and stress of traditional wedding planning.

10. Fairbanks House in Florida

For couples who desire a romantic and intimate elopement, Fairbanks House in Amelia Island, Florida is the perfect destination. Built in 1885, this exquisite villa is reserved only for adults, making it an ideal getaway for your special day. Their elopement packages provide you with a once in a lifetime experience, such as a horse-drawn carriage ride, a candle-lit dinner for two, and a secluded garden ceremony. One of the main attractions at Fairbanks House is the captivating butterfly garden, creating the perfect backdrop for your romantic photos.

5 Captivating Winter Elope Wedding Destinations

1. Guacalito de La Isla, Nicaragua

When it comes to an intimate ceremony, nothing beats the unique setting that Nicaragua’s first luxury resort, Mukul, has to offer. Located on the Emerald Coast, Mukul is the perfect elopement destination for your special day. Imagine having the ultimate wedding on a private beach, with gorgeous waves and golden sand stretching for miles. The most important factor when selecting a resort is making sure that it works for you and your partner. Check out the packages that Mukul has available to find out if it meets your needs and desires.

2. Miami

Ready to tie the knot without having to bear the frigid temperatures of a US winter? Make your way down to Miami and take advantage of the stunning oceanfront property the Fontainebleau has to offer. And if you want your special day to have a touch of the latest in contemporary luxury, why not book the Shelborne? It has been recently remodeled and is managed by none other than celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Get the extra-special treatment as he will cater your wedding and possibly even make an appearance at the event!

Advertisement

3. Sedona, Arizona

Advertisement

Famous for its striking red rocks, Sedona is the perfect backdrop for couples to capture memories of their special day. Not only that, but Sedona also serves mouth-watering delicacies such as king oyster mushrooms paired with local pine needles, and tasty lamb tostadas that are guaranteed to make guests go wild! It's no surprise then, that Sedona is becoming increasingly popular as one of the best places to elope for a memorable wedding experience.

4. Australia

A special, secluded, and glamorous experience awaits when you book one of the world-renowned luxury resorts that are situated along the coast of Australia. Qualia on Hamilton Island or One&Only on Hayman Island offer beautiful panoramas of the Great Barrier Reef, sure to leave an impression on all wedding guests. You can be off on your honeymoon in Bora Bora with just a brief plane ride away after saying your 'I do's! Make your wedding a dream come true and experience paradise in one of the incredible resorts.

5. Venice, Italy

What could be more enchanting than making a grand entrance on your wedding day and arriving in style by boat directly to one of Venice's illustrious hotels? Even in the colder months of winter, the soft light from the setting sun creates a comforting glow over the glimmering canals. What memories will be captured through your graceful and elegant wedding pictures - a memory of pure joy and pleasure. Truly a splendid experience!

Conclusion

The thrill of having a private wedding ceremony without all the fuss and muss is very exciting. Instead of worrying about your guests, all you need to worry about is the bookings, wedding venue and the perfect dress. These 30 best places to elope will allow you to get closer to your spouse and make the wedding ceremony extremely memorable.

ALSO READ: 4 Best Indian destination wedding locations