101 Memories Quotes to Embrace the Beautiful Moments in Life

The human brain is a powerhouse that associates everything you do with memory. Memories are as unique to individuals as their thumbprints. They directly talk about your experience and how you perceived a particular event. Making good and lasting memories is a blessing in life. A happy memory may help you go through difficult times and face everything with a positive attitude. Associating memories quotes with heartfelt incidents will help you remember them forever. Many of your memories allow you to remember the loved ones you may have lost and the lesson they taught. Memories are a blessing in disguise and help you carve a niche for yourself.

101 Thoughtful Memories Quotes

Memories are the window to the past which help people prepare for the future. A person could have good or bad memories of their loved ones. Some people like saving their experiences in quotes to help them remember in the future. Here you will find memories quotes across various life experiences.

20 Quotes About Making Memories

Every life experience makes memories. The brain captures things in video and picture mode to ensure you do not miss any event in life. Memories quotes are a unique way to recall important events and cherish them forever.

“Things that were hard to bear are sweet to remember.” – Seneca the Younger “I am hopelessly in love with a memory. An echo from another time, another place.” – Michel Foucault “All memories are trivia.” – Kathy Acker “Memories are bullets. Some whiz by and only spook you. Others tear you open and leave you in pieces.” – Richard Kadrey “Your memory is a monster; it summons with will of its own. You think you have a memory, but it has you.” – John Irving.“You can’t trust your memory, when you think of an idea write it down.” – Joe Hinchliffe “No one can ever take your memories from you – each day is a new beginning, make good memories every day.” – Catherine Pulsifer “Your self is created by your memories, and your memories are created by your mental habits.” – Rick Warren “There are memories that time does not erase… Forever does not make loss forgettable, only bearable.” – Cassandra Clare “You never know when you’re making a memory.” – Rickie Lee Jones “Memories and thoughts age, just as people do. But certain thoughts can never age, and certain memories can never fade.” – Haruki Murakami “The worst memories stick with us, while the nice ones always seem to slip through our fingers.” ~ Rachel Vincent “Memories are not fixed or frozen but are transformed, disassembled, reassembled, and recategorized with every act of recollection.” – Oliver Sacks “I use memories but do not allow memories to use me.” – Shiva Sutras “One must have a good memory to be able to keep the promises one makes.” – Friedrich Nietzsche “Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it.” – Stevie Wonder “Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.” – Elie Wiesel “Memory is an autumn leaf that murmurs a while in the wind and then is heard no more.” – Kahlil Gibran “Our memory is a more perfect world than the universe: it gives back life to those who no longer exist.” – Guy de Maupassant “Life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory.” – Leonard Nimoy

20 Quotes on Good Memories

Advertisement

It is always the good memories in life that keep you motivated to achieve success. The below memories quotes will help you recall some unique times with your peers and refresh your mind on a busy day.

“The one thing I need to leave behind is good memories.” – Michael Landon “Memories warm you up from the inside. But they also tear you apart.” – Haruki Murakami “There are lots of people who mistake their imagination for their memory.” – Josh Billings “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” – Winnie the Pooh “That’s what the world is, after all: an endless battle of contrasting memories.” – Haruki Murakami “You can close your eyes to reality but not to memories.” – Stanisław Jerzy Lec “Nothing fixes a thing so intensely in the memory as the wish to forget it.” – Michel de Montaigne “Memory is never a precise duplicate of the original… it is a continuing act of creation.” – Rosalind Cartwright “The biggest lie of human memory is that it feels true. " – Jonah Lehrer “A mind is not alive when it is burdened with centuries of memory.” – Jiddu Krishnamurti Memory is a complicated thing, relative to truth, but not its twin.” – Barbara Kingsolver “A good memory is one trained to forget the trivial.” – Clifton Fadiman “In memory everything seems to happen to music.” – Tennessee Williams “Memory is the sense of loss, and loss pulls us after it.” – Marilynne Robinson “Focus on the good memories, discard the not so good. Do not dwell on them for a moment. Be too busy making new memories!” – Catherine Pulsifer “Human memory is a marvelous but fallacious instrument. The memories which lie within us are not carved in stone; not only do they tend to become erased as the years go by, but often they change, or even increase by incorporating extraneous features.” – Primo Levi “Sometimes it only takes one song to bring back a thousand memories..” – Anonymous “You cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart.” – Ranata Suzuki “Memory breeds in me strange loneliness.” – William Herbert Carruth “The heart’s memory eliminates the bad and magnifies the good.” – Gabriel García Márquez “The best things in life are the people you love, the places you’ve seen and the memories you’ve made along the way.” –Anonymous

20 Life Memories Quotes to Keep You Smiling

Advertisement

Life is very unpredictable and most people go by everyday without even a smile. When you feel sad and depressed, sit back and think of the below memory quotes which will remind you to recall a good incident in life.

“Without memory, there is no healing. Without forgiveness, there is no future.” – Desmond Tutu “Memory is the treasure house of the mind wherein the monuments thereof are kept and preserved.” – Thomas Fuller “Memory is the diary we all carry about with us.” – Oscar Wilde “Memories are the key not to the past, but to the future.” – Corrie ten Boom “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” – Mark Twain “Humans, not places, make memories.” – Ama Ata Aidoo “There is no greater sorrow than to recall in misery the time when we were happy.” – Dante Alighieri “Memory takes a lot of poetic license. It omits some details; others are exaggerated, according to the emotional value of the articles it touches, for memory is seated predominantly in the heart.” – Tennessee Williams “A good life is a collection of happy memories.” – Dennis Waitley “We have all forgotten more than we remember.” – Thomas Fuller “Life brings so much yet takes it away so suddenly. And, at the time of death what we are left with is shared friendship and memories.” – Byron Pulsifer “There are memories I am better off without. Things better be lost forever.” ― S.J. Watson “Few have wished for memory so much as they have longed for forgetfulness.” – Arthur Helps “She glances at the photo, and the pilot light of memory flickers in her eyes.” – Frank Deford “A memory is what is left when something happens and does not completely unhappen.” – Edward de Bono “The true art of memory is the art of attention.” – Samuel Johnson “Photos can capture our memories in print, but our memories are always with us in our minds. So as you start this day make positive memories to store away.” – Catherine Pulsifer “A picture is worth a thousand words but the memories are priceless.” – Anonymous “Memory is the only paradise from which we cannot be driven.” – Jean Paul “A healthy relationship requires you to let go of the bitter memories of the past and move on with a new hope.” – Adam Green

20 Inspirational Quotes About Memories

Advertisement

Inspiring incidents in life often leave lasting impressions. They make you a better person and instill kindness and empathy. The below memories quotes resonate perfectly with your experience and make it unforgettable.

“Memory is the treasury and guardian of all things.” – Cicero “Accept your past without regrets, and face your future without fears.” – Paulo Coelho “Take care of all your memories. For you cannot relive them.” – Bob Dylan “The most beautiful things are not associated with money; they are memories and moments. If you don’t celebrate those, they can pass you by.” – Alek Wek “Pleasure is the flower that passes; remembrance, the lasting perfume.” – Jean de Boufflers “I believe that without memories there is no life, and that our memories should be of happy times.” – Lee Radziwill “Some memories are unforgettable, remaining ever vivid and heartwarming!” – Joseph B. Wirthlin “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.” – Rosa Parks “When we think of the past it’s the beautiful things we pick out. We want to believe it was all like that.” – Margaret Atwood “There is always tension between the possibilities we aspire to and our wounded memories and past mistakes.” – Sean Brady If you want to test your memory, try to recall what you were worrying about one year ago today.” – Joseph Cossman “Make peace with your past so it won’t destroy your present.” – Paulo Coelho “Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind.” – Lionel Hampton “Some memories are realities and are better than anything that can ever happen to one again.” – Willa Cather “Yesterday is but today’s memory, and tomorrow is today’s dream.” – Khalil Gibran “People leave strange little memories of themselves behind when they die.” – Haruki Murakami “Anyone who conducts an argument by appealing to authority is not using his intelligence; he is just using his memory.” – Leonardo da Vinci “There comes a time in your life when you have to choose to turn the page, write another book or simply close it.” – Shannon L. Alder “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” – Dr. Seuss. “Time moves in one direction, memory in another.” – William Gibson

21 Beautiful Quotes About Memories

Advertisement

Memories made with friends and loved ones are often beautiful. You could have a memory of a trip together or the first time you left home for college. Use the below memories quotes to remind your long-distance friends about the good times you had.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.” – Anonymous “A good life is a collection of happy memories.” – Denis Waitley “But each day brings its petty dust, our soon-choked souls to fill, and we forget because we must, and not because we will.” – Matthew Arnold “There are some things one remembers even though they may never have happened.” – Harold Pinter “Every man’s memory is his private literature.” – Aldous Huxley “That’s the problem with memories: you can visit them, but you can’t live in them.” – Shaun David Hutchinson “Your self is created by your memories and your memories are created by your mental habits.” – Rick Warren “You never know how much a man can’t remember until he is called as a witness.” – Will Rogers “With a strong, healthy memory, you can overcome mental barriers to achieve success in your personal, professional, and academic life. Without it, you will find yourself struggling at every turn.” – John Parker “Experience has taught me that even the most precious memories fade with the passage of time.” – Nicholas Spark “When you are gone, the only truly important thing you will leave behind are the memories you’ve created. How do you want to be remembered?” – Michael Hyatt “Remembering is easy. It’s forgetting that it's hard.” – Brodi Ashton “Memory is a complicated thing, relative to truth, but not its twin.” – Barbara Kingsolver “Our memory is like a shop in the window of which there is now one, now another photograph of the same person. And as a rule the most recent exhibit remains for some time the only one to be seen.” - Marcel Proust “I have a memory like an elephant. In fact, elephants often consult me.” – Noël Coward. “Observation is an old man’s memory.“ – Jonathan Swift “Memories are not created from things you said you would do. They are built from things you have done.” – Anonymous “A retentive memory may be a good thing, but the ability to forget is the true token of greatness.” – Elbert Hubbard “Memory is a crazy woman that hoards colored rags and throws away food.” – Austin O’Malley “No matter how much suffering you went through, you never wanted to let go of those memories.” – Haruki Murakami “Your memory is the glue that binds your life together; everything you are today is because of your amazing memory. You are a data collecting being, and your memory is where your life is lived.” – Kevin Horsley

Conclusion

In the end, it is the power of making memories that puts humans above the rest. Everything you do gets embedded somewhere in the brain. These life experiences form memories that become your partner during troubled times. There is nothing better than sitting on a quiet Sunday morning and remembering your loved ones while sipping hot coffee. Such is the power of memories and no one can take it away from you. So, use the above-mentioned memories quotes to live life to the fullest and always stay positive. These inspirational quotes will help you achieve success in everything you do.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 91 Sympathetic Rest in Peace Quotes to Express Your Condolences

60 “Missing You, Grandma” Quotes to Honor Her Memory with Words

115 Heartfelt “You Are My Everything” Quotes to Express Love