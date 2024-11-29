Good Afternoon Quotes to Help You Deal with Midday Blues

There are several ways to tackle the afternoon slump. While it’s not always possible to take a power nap or go for a walk, having a quick chat with your partner, friends, or even colleagues might boost your energy and feel refreshed. Let your favorite person know that they’re on your mind. Check up on them. Rather than loathing, embrace the warmth and serenity that the golden hours embody. These gently crafted good afternoon quotes will add positivity to the lazy afternoon hours.

200 Best Good Afternoon Quotes

Whether you want to wish a lovely afternoon to your friends, beloved, or colleagues — our list contains it all! Share these with your loved ones and make them smile.

Relaxing Afternoon Quotes to Help You Feel Refreshed

1. “The afternoon is a time to slow down, to appreciate the beauty of life and to savor the moment.” — Jane Austen



2. “Mornings belong to whatever is new. The current composition. Afternoons are for naps and letters.” — Stephen King



3. “The afternoon is the perfect time to recharge, to stop and just breathe.” — Charles Baudelaire



4. “Afternoons are a time to dream and to catch one’s breath.” — Isabel Allende



5. “A bright afternoon, blue sky, and hot coffee. I take a sip from my second cup, look up at the sky, and smile. Nobody’s here now. It’s very quiet. I can hear myself much better now.” ― Bhuwan Thapaliya



6. “Afternoons are unguarded, like the backs of old men who sleep on park benches.” — Michael Chabon



7. “Afternoon is a time of day when one should be able to put his feet up and enjoy the quietness of solitude.” — Jeff Riggenbach



8. “The afternoon is a time to slow down and to simply bask in the warmth of the sun.” — Louisa May Alcott



9. “The greatest luxury is being able to go to movies and plays now and then in the afternoons.” ― Robert MacNeil

10. “If you can spend a perfectly useless afternoon in a perfectly useless manner, you have learned how to live.” – Lin Yutang



11. “Afternoons should be reserved for doing nothing other than curling up in bed.”



12. “I like to sleep about four or five really solid hours at night, and then sometimes take a nap in the afternoon or early evening after dinner. I love naps.” ― Dan Chaon



13. “The late afternoon sunlight, warm as oil, sweet as childhood…” — Stephen King



14. "Think what a better world it would be if we all, the whole world, had cookies and milk about three o'clock every afternoon and then lay down on our blankets for a nap." — Barbara Jordan



15. "In my afternoon walk I would fain forget all my morning occupations and my obligations to society." – Henry David Thoreau



16. “Well, there’s nothing better than putting your feet up on a Sunday afternoon and grabbing a good book.”- Chris Klein



17. “Sleep more at night. If it’s allowed at work or home, take a nap in the afternoon. You’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel.” ― Ben Stein



18. “Summer afternoon, summer afternoon; to me, those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” — Henry James



19. "To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring - it was peace." – Milan Kundera



20. "Never draw more in the morning than you can erase in the afternoon." – Alan



21. “Happiness is a hot bath on a Sunday afternoon.” — A.D. Posey



22. "Later she remembered all the hours of the afternoon as happy -- one of those uneventful times that seem at the moment only a link between past and future pleasure, but turn out to have been the pleasure itself." – F. Scott Fitzgerald



23. "Leave all the afternoon for exercise and recreation, which are as necessary as reading. I would rather say it is more necessary because health is worth more than learning." – Thomas Jefferson



24. "Someone has somewhere commented on the fact that millions long for immortality who don't know what to do with themselves on a rainy Sunday afternoon." – Susan Ertz



25. "Nobody looks at the moon in the afternoon, and this is the moment when it would most require our attention, since its existence is still in doubt." –Italo Calvino



26. "Late afternoon on the West Coast ends with the sky doing all its brilliant stuff." – Joan Didion



27. "A beautiful morning is not a guarantee for a beautiful afternoon! Just like a man of the desert appreciates water, value well whatever beauty you have now!" – Mehmet Murat Ildan



28. "If I should sell both my forenoons and afternoons to society, as most appear to do, I am sure, that, for me, there would be nothing left worth living for." – Henry David Thoreau



29. “I love being able to take a nap in the afternoon.” ― Edie Falco



30. “A frozen daiquiri of a scorching afternoon is soothing. It makes living more tolerable.” — Tallulah Bankhead

31. "Don't you just love these long rainy afternoons in New Orleans when an hour isn't just an hour — but a little bit of eternity dropped in your hands — and who knows what to do with it?" – Tennessee Williams



32. "The afternoon knows what the morning never suspected." – Robert Frost



33. "To be clever in the afternoon argues that one is dining nowhere in the evening." – Hector Hugh Munro



34. "Mornings and afternoons are my family time and I'm lucky that I can drop the kids off at school, I don't have to be at the office or anything." – Gwyneth Paltrow



35. “The most dreamless and introspective time of day, a sort of midnight of the daytime” ― Amit Chaudhuri



36. "Researchers at Harvard say that taking a power nap for an hour in the afternoon can totally refresh you. They say that by the time you wake up you'll feel so good, you'll be able to start looking for a new job." – Jay Leno



37. “It is the still, yellow kind of afternoon when one is apt to get stuck in a dream if one sits very quiet.” – Dodie Smith



38. “An afternoon well spent brings a happy sleep.” ― Leonardo da Vinci

Good Afternoon Quotes About Tea Time And Coffee

39. "Tea! Bless ordinary everyday afternoon tea!" – Agatha Christie



40. “I like the pause that tea allows.” — Waris Ahluwalia



41. “My hour for tea is half-past five, and my buttered toast waits for nobody.” — Wilkie Collins



42. "I'm an afternoon tea type of girl. I come from a Russian background where we love our teas. So between lunch and dinner after training I come home and I love a nice cup of tea with jam in it, as we drink it there. Black English Breakfast with raspberry jam is my favorite." – Maria Sharapova



43. “Sipping afternoon tea after a hectic day is arguably the best part of the day.”



44. "Under certain circumstances there are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea." – Henry James



45. "Tea is the perfect afternoon companion. It's like a hug in a cup - warm, comforting, and full of love."



46. “Sweet tea, especially on a rainy afternoon, makes you feel the most alive.”



47. "The morning cup of coffee has an exhilaration about it which the cheering influence of the afternoon or evening cup of tea cannot be expected to reproduce." – Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.



48. "I go in there for my lunch and for coffee in the afternoon. I'd rarely be in there at night. I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing but if it's abused obviously it's a bad thing." – Lucinda Creighton



49. “Who can resist sleep at two or three in the afternoon in these sunlit parts of the Mediterranean?” ― André Aciman, Call Me by Your Name



50. “Everyone’s saved, we’re in the grave. See you there for afternoon tea.” — Jethro Tull

51. "In nothing more is the English genius for domesticity more notably declared than in the institution of this festival-almost one may call it-of afternoon tea...the mere chink of cups and saucers tunes the mind to happy repose." – George Gissing



52. “Tea time is a chance to slow down, pull back and appreciate our surroundings.” — Letitia Baldrige



53. "Tea tempers the spirits and harmonizes the mind, dispels lassitude and relieves fatigue, awakens thought and prevents drowsiness, lightens or refreshes the body, and clears the perceptive faculties." – Confucius



54. "I never drink coffee at lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon." – Ronald Reagan



55. "Afternoon tea should be provided, fresh supplies, with thin bread-and-butter, fancy pastries, cakes, etc., being brought in as other guests arrive." – Isabella Beeton



56. “The afternoon tea tradition is something I hope to carry forward with my own children and perhaps my grandchildren someday.” — Jodi-Anne Williams-Rogers



57. “A warm cup of afternoon coffee or tea takes away all fatigue.”



58. “If me and my friends are feeling decadent, we go for afternoon tea.” – Sophie McShera



59. “China tea, the scent of hyacinths, wood fires and bowls of violets â that is my mental picture of an agreeable February afternoon.” – Constance Spry



60. “If I had a free afternoon, I would play music, sit in my backyard, and drink coffee.” – Aja Naomi King



61. “What I most enjoyed about this afternoon tea sessions was it was a time when my grandfather would engage our inquisitive young minds in discussions about anything under the sun.” –Jodi-Anne Williams-Rogers

Funny Afternoon Quotes

62. “Home may be where the heart is but it’s no place to spend Wednesday afternoon.” — Walker Percy



63. “Afternoons are hard. Mornings are pure evil from the pits of hell, which is why I don’t do them anymore.” — Rachel Caine



64. "Here's your midday reminder to check your snack stash and refill as necessary. You never know when a snack-mergency might strike!"



65. “Look who made it to the afternoon without falling asleep in a meeting! Congrats, you deserve a gold star and a strong cup of coffee!”



66. "Monday afternoons are the worst! If it had a face, I would punch it!"



67. “Most afternoons my to-do-list is longer than a giraffe’s neck.”



68. “My daily routine: Morning: Feeling tired, cranky and lazy. Afternoon: I could go for a nap. Night: I can’t sleep.”



69. “What is it about a beautiful sunny afternoon, with the birds singing and the wind rustling through the leaves that makes you want to get drunk!”



70. “I hope your day is going as smoothly as a fresh jar of peanut butter.”

71. “Fake it till you make it. Before you know it, it’ll be time for afternoon snacks.”



72. “In the afternoon we switch from "I can conquer the world" to "Let's just make it through the day without spilling coffee on ourselves."



73. “Nothing disrupts your Friday vibes like realizing it’s only Tuesday!”



74. “If you're feeling a little down in the afternoon, try power napping. It's like regular napping, but with more confidence!"



75. “If your afternoon feels like a circus sometimes, it’s completely fine. Just make sure you're the ringmaster and not the clown!”



76. “It's scientifically proven that a good afternoon nap can increase productivity by 110%. So, feel free to tell your boss that it's nap o'clock!”



77. "Good afternoon! Congrats on making it halfway through the day without strangling anyone. Keep up the good work!"

Good Afternoon Messages for Her

78. You’re the first person I think about after waking up and the last person I talk to before going to bed. I think about you 24/7. You’re always on my mind. Good afternoon, sweetheart.



79. Good afternoon to the most gorgeous woman I know. I’m in awe of your beauty.



80. Good afternoon. Can’t wait to wrap up work and come home to give you the tightest hug.



81. Good afternoon. I hope you're doing well at work. I'm here to pamper you and give you all my love, as soon as you reach home. Love you!



82. Good afternoon to the prettiest woman I have ever seen. No other woman even holds a candle to your grace and beauty.



83. Good afternoon, sweetheart. Did I tell you how much I missed you today? I kept looking at my watch, hoping the hours would go by quickly.



84. At the end of the day, you’re the only one who makes me feel this way. Good afternoon, baby.



85. Hey! Take a little break from work if you’re burnt out. And don’t skip lunch. Good afternoon.



86. This afternoon message comes with a side of hugs and kisses. Have a great day ahead.



87. Good afternoon. If I had a dime for everytime you crossed my mind today, I’d be richie rich.



88. Good afternoon. Ever since you entered my life, I wake up in the morning with the biggest smile on my face.



89. Good afternoon, my love. Sending you hugs on this warm afternoon to remind you how much I love you.



90. Good afternoon, my one and only! Words can't describe how lucky I am to have you in my life.

91. You are the only person I want to come home to for the rest of my life. Good afternoon, darling.



92. You have no idea how special you are to me. I want to protect your heart at all costs.



93. Good afternoon to the love of my life. I hope this message brings a big smile on your face.



94. Good afternoon. Aren’t you tired from running through my mind all day?



95. Good afternoon, gorgeous. Can you send me a photo? I want to see your pretty face. I love you so much.



96. Good afternoon, sweetheart. My heart is and will always be yours.



97. Never in a million years would I have thought that we would be together. Little did I know that God had His own plans. He was kind enough to let me find someone like you. Good afternoon, my love.



98. Good afternoon, sweetheart. We go together like peanut butter and jelly.



99. Good afternoon, my love. My love and appreciation for you know no bounds.

Good Afternoon Messages for Him

100. Good afternoon to the man of my dreams. Hope you’re doing well at work.



101. Good afternoon. Don’t forget to take a coffee break because you deserve it.



102. The sun is shining almost as brightly as your smile today. Good afternoon, darling!



103. Good afternoon, love. Life is so unfair. Why am I bored at work and not at home, chilling with you?



104. Good afternoon to the one who holds the keys to my heart!



105. I cannot stop thinking about you today. Good afternoon.



106. Good afternoon, sweetheart. I love you more than the stars in the sky and the fish in the sea.



107. Good afternoon, sweetie. I just want to come home and fall asleep in your arms.



108. To the kindest and most compassionate guy I know, you make me feel complete. Good afternoon, love.



109. You know every trick to make me smile and every magic to make my sadness disappear. I’m grateful that I get to call you mine. Good afternoon, sweetheart.



110. Good afternoon. You’ve captured my heart in a way that no one else ever could.



111. If I were given a chance to go back in the past, I would go back in time and find you sooner. Good afternoon.



112. With every beat of my heart, I love you more and more. You’re my everything. I have fallen in love with you deeply. Good afternoon.



113. Good afternoon, sweetheart. I’m craving for some pizza but I’m craving to see your face even more.



114. You’re my safe space. Being with you feels like home. I love you more than words can express. Good afternoon.



115. Good afternoon. every love story is unique and beautiful—but ours happens to be my favorite!



116. I give you my heart, so full of love and passion. Wishing you a beautiful afternoon.



117. Hope you’re having a charming afternoon. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. You are the greatest blessing in my life.



118. No one can make me feel comfortable like you do. You are the reason why life seems so perfect to me, even with all its absurdities. Good afternoon, dear.



119. Good afternoon, love. My love for you is a fire that will never go out. It burns deep within my heart.



120. You’re my happy place. I can never share you with anyone. Good afternoon, darling.

121. Good afternoon, buddy. I consider myself lucky that I got you as my friend.

Good Afternoon Messages for Friends

122. Good afternoon. You know you’re my ride-or-die, right?



123. Good afternoon to my sister from another mother. You are precious to me.



124. I pray to God that there may never come a day when we do not remain friends. Good afternoon, bud.



125. Good afternoon, brother. Thanks for making life blissful.



126. I promise to stand with you through thick and thin because I know you’d do the same for me without remorse. Good afternoon, best friend.



127. Good afternoon. Let’s catch up over some beer this weekend.



128. I have made many friends along the way, but only a handful managed to stay by my side all the time and proved their worth. You are one of them to me. Good afternoon.



129. Good afternoon, brother. Let’s do something fun this weekend just like old times.



130. Your kind of friend is so rare because you are the most precious gem in the world! Good afternoon.



131. I don’t want thousands of friends on Facebook or thousands of followers on Instagram. I just want a real friend like you. Good afternoon.



132. Good afternoon, friend. I promise to be your friend as long as I live.



133. Good afternoon, bro. Thanks for being present in my life, all the time, all the way.



134. I don’t say this enough but I’m eternally grateful that I get to call you my friend. Good afternoon.



135. Good afternoon. I need to go shopping for an upcoming event. Do you want to tag along?



136. At this point ‘friendship’ isn’t even the right word to describe the bond we share, ‘brotherhood’ is more like it. You’re family to me. Good afternoon, brother.



137. Cheers to a decade-long friendship that stood against the test of time. Good afternoon.



138. It doesn’t matter whether you need me in the middle of the night or in the middle of a busy day, I will always be there for you. And I know you would do the same for me. Good afternoon.



139. "You never put off until tomorrow or even this afternoon what you can do this morning. Attack the objective when your desire is strongest." – Sheilah Graham Westbrook

Motivational Good Afternoon Quotes

140. “There is nothing so wrong in this world that a sensible woman can’t set it right in the course of an afternoon.”-Giraudoux

141. “I get satisfaction of three kinds. One is creating something, one is being paid for it and one is the feeling that I haven’t just been sitting on my ass all afternoon.” — William F. Buckley, Jr.



142. “The afternoon is a great time for reflection, where one can learn from the experiences of the morning and prepare for the evening ahead.”



143. “If you have responsibility in the afternoon, you must have energy in the morning.” — Chinese Proverb



144. “The afternoon is not only the middle of the day it is the time to complete our essential task and go ahead in life.” –Shashikant Shinde



145. “What’ll we do with ourselves this afternoon? And the day after that, and the next thirty years?” – F. Scott Fitzgerald



146. “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best. Good Afternoon.” — St. Jerome



147. "The afternoon serves as a reminder that you have the power to turn your day around. Stay positive and make it count!"



148. “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.” — Charles M. Schulz



149. “Be bright like the afternoon sun and let everyone who sees you feel inspired by all the great things you do. You have one life here on earth. Make it count in whatever way you can.” — Delna Rose



150. "Every afternoon is a new opportunity to start again. Embrace it with positivity and make the most of it!"



151. “Good afternoon guys, just remember that no matter where you are right now focus and a positive mindset can lead you to where you want to be in life.” –Allan Thicke



152. “We should live our lives as though Christ were coming this afternoon.” – Jimmy Carter



153. “Sometimes I reminisce about the chances I missed on a dull afternoon. Then I remind myself that I am not here by accident and I can still have opportunities to own. I take up a winning attitude and win through the day.” –Oregon Mass



154. “You cannot plant an acorn in the morning, and expect that afternoon to sit in the shade of an oak.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry



155. “You could get a simple idea one afternoon that could completely change your life. Great innovators just needed one idea to change everything. Keep striving and you will reach success.” –Doreen Bill



156. “Are you stuck again on an afternoon with nothing to do? Start with your dreams, decide where you want to be and create a plan to reach there. Every little step will lead you closer to your destiny.” — John Ross



157. “As you climb the ladder of success, check occasionally to make sure it is leaning against the right wall. Good Afternoon and Good Day!” –Swati Khare



158. Good afternoon. I just want to thank you for always checking up on me while I’m struggling.

Good Afternoon Messages for Colleagues

159. Good afternoon. Our lunchtime banter has become my favorite part of the day.



160. Good afternoon. It’s because of you that I continue to survive in this place.

161. Hey, popping in to say hi and good afternoon. You are an inspiration not only at work but in life in general. I look forward to learning from you every day.



162. A very good afternoon to the best team player anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for being so understanding.



163. You bring so much positive energy into the workplace and make me so comfortable. I’m eternally grateful that I get to work beside you. Good afternoon.



164. Good afternoon to the most patient and encouraging person I have ever worked with. You’re my go-to person for advice.



165. Good afternoon. Thank you for your constant support and mentorship.



166. Good afternoon. Thanks for stepping in to cover some of my tasks so I don’t feel burdened. Thank you. It really means a lot.



167. Ever since I joined this company, no one made me feel welcome more than you did. You’ve become a big part of my journey. Good afternoon.



168. Good afternoon to the best role model that I could ask for in a coworker!



169. Good afternoon, boss. Thank you for going above and beyond to make things easy for us.



170. The amount of help you continue to provide me with is unparalleled. I don’t think I thank you enough for that. A very good afternoon to you.



171. Good afternoon, sir. The work you put in is really appreciated. You’re not only my boss, you’re the best mentor.



172. Good afternoon. You are such a reliable person to talk to about anything – whether it’s personal or professional.



173. Good afternoon. Because of coworkers like you, we have managed to create such a positive environment at work.



174. Good afternoon. Grateful for your unwavering support since I joined the company. You’ve been with me through the ups and downs. More than a colleague, you are my friend.



175. I appreciate your company a little more on tiring days like today. Good afternoon.



176. Thanks for always standing up for me when others choose to remain silent. Good afternoon, mate.



177. So grateful that I get to work beside such a supportive colleague like you. Good afternoon.



178. Your advice makes an impact and encourages us to strive to become better versions of ourselves. So thankful for all the effort you put in.



179. A very happy afternoon to the person who has been a good friend to me ever since the day we started working here.180. “The stillness of an afternoon can be a source of inspiration and creativity.” — Vincent van Gogh



180. “The afternoon sun is a reminder that there is still beauty in the world, even on the hardest days.” — J.K. Rowling

Uplifting Good Afternoon Quotes

181. “The afternoon sun is warm on my skin, and the breeze is a gentle caress.” — Nalini Singh



182. “The afternoon is a time to reflect, to gather one’s thoughts and find peace.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



183. “Good afternoon! Life is a journey that must be traveled no matter how bad the roads and accommodations.” — Oliver Goldsmith



184. “The afternoon’s hush, the sun’s descent, tells us all is onward, none will stay or staunch Time’s ceaseless, ceaseless flow.” — W. Whitman



185. “Leave me a smile just warm enough to spend a million golden afternoons in.” — Sanober Khan



186. “A good afternoon is when I sit in the quiet and contemplate my blessings.” — Debasish Mridha



187. The afternoon is a great time for reflection and for resetting for the rest of the day.” — Oprah



188. “A good afternoon is a prayer for a peaceful and joyful day.” — Lailah Gifty Akita



199. “In the afternoon, when the day has started to tire, there is a quiet beauty in the light.” — J.B. Priestley



190. “The afternoon is ripe for contemplation. Take a moment to reflect on the day and find gratitude in the simple moments.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



191. “It’s afternoon, and the world is beautiful, yet still so full of possibility.” ― Maya Angelou



192. “Bliss…as though you`d suddenly swallowed a bright piece of that afternoon sun and it burned in your bosom, sending out a little shower of sparks into every particle.” – Kathine Mansfield



193. “Good afternoon! Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman



194. “There is an hour in the afternoon when the plane is on the verge of saying something. It never says, or perhaps it says it infinitely, or perhaps we do not understand it, or we understand it and it is untranslatable as music.” — Jorge Luis Borges



195. “What I really want from Music: That it be cheerful and profound like an afternoon in October.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche



196. “The afternoon is a canvas painted by the sun, and it’s up to you to choose the colors of your day.” — Richelle E. Goodrich



197. “The afternoon has its own beauty, different from the morning and the night.” ― Rabindranath Tagore



198. “At the time of day when the afternoon draws close to twilight, my memory floats back to the pristine days of my childhood in the early 1980s.” – Jodi-Anne Williams-Rogers



199. “Afternoon, a time for reflection, a time for calmness, a time for renewal.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita



