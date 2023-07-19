101 Happy 21st Birthday Wishes to Joyfully Greet Them on Special Day

The 21st birthday is a momentous occasion filled with excitement and new beginnings. It is a rare and treasured moment that leaves a lasting imprint on the vibrant journey of a young soul's life. While turning 21 comes with newfound freedom and liberty, it is also an age where adolescents are encouraged to embrace maturity and responsibility. And therefore, greeting a youngster with warm, cheerful messages and wishes on this occasion is extremely vital.

Here we present to you a collection of happy 21st birthday wishes that are specially sorted to uplift your loved one's spirits and bring a radiant smile to their face. Whether you're extending birthday greetings to your child or seeking inspiration to warmly greet a teenager dear to your heart, these messages and wishes will serve as the perfect guide to make their special day truly delightful. Scroll down to read more!

Happy 21st Birthday Wishes to Greet Young Souls on Their Special Day

Funny 21st Birthday Wishes for a Guy

You should turn around yourself 21 times and shout to everyone that today is your birthday. You should always keep this moment in your mind and never forget it. Say goodbye to your amazing childhood and say hello to your adult life. Happy birthday!

Here is a word of wisdom for your 21st birthday: Great freedom comes with plenty of responsibility. Have fun and live smart.

You make aging such a beautiful thing. Happy 21st birthday, my darling. May you pass through this phase with grace. I cherish you.

Congratulations to you on your birthday, dear. You are a blessing, and I’m blessed beyond words to express my gratitude to you. Keep being the best of yourself—happy 21st.

You are finally legal. Congrats on your 21st birthday! Enjoy your special celebration.

Congratulations, dear, today is another high point. Goodbye childhood, and say hello to your great future with excellent opportunities. Good luck with your new ride. Happy 21st birthday, have a wonderful day as you want.

We only get to celebrate your 21st birthday once. So let’s party up and have a night you won’t forget.

I’m proud of the person you’ve become. I hope your 21st birthday inspires you to make the most out of life.

I remember the excitement I felt when turning 21. It’s a great age! Happy birthday to you.

Congratulations on blissfully overcoming two decades of your life. Welcome to the phase of youth and make the best of your life by reinventing yourself—enjoy your 21st.

Congratulations! Now that you’re 21, you’re off “designated driver” duty. Have a few drinks and enjoy.

Happy birthday, my brother. I pray that your path will always be full of bright happiness. I want you to be a kind, magnificent, and strong man. I love you.

You are too legit to quit! Happy 21st birthday! I hope you are old enough to hang out all night with the big boys now.

Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know! Congratulations on your 21st birthday!

Time flies when you’re young and having fun. Enjoy your twenties. Before you know it… you’ll be knocking on thirty. Happy 21st birthday to you, buddy!

On your 21st birthday, enjoy but do not drink and drive. This is something you’re going to hear often from now on. Happy birthday, brother.

I know it’s your 21st birthday but let’s not pretend this is really your first alcoholic beverage.

At this age, one has a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Use it well to make the future a beautiful affair. Happy 21st birthday, my dear.

Congratulations! It’s your 21st birthday. Now you can buy me a drink. Have a good one.

Not to be outdone by anyone, celebrate and play, you’re 21 today. Happy 21st to you.

Happy 21st Birthday Message for a Girl

You’re 21 and full of fun. Stay young forever! Have a nice birthday.

A 21st birthday is an extraordinary and significant milestone in anybody’s life, especially when it’s the celebration of such a wonderful girl like you. Happy birthday.

Take off that good girl mask. It’s time to get wild and crazy for your 21st birthday!

Congratulations to you, my beautiful sister, on your 21st birthday. Wishing you a day as sweet as the icing on the top of a delicious cake.

You are the gift that keeps on giving. 21 years of bliss is what you’ve given me. I hope this birthday wish is a special treat.

On your 21st birthday, open your wings and fly high. Happy birthday, girl.

The mere fact that you are turning 21 today in such excellent health and grace brings a lot of joy to my heart. Happy birthday. I love you.

Smile because you’re still young and the future is yours to conquer. Happy 21st, amazing girl.

We cannot believe you are finally 21. You became such a beautiful young woman. May your celebrations be as lively as a room filled with balloons. Sending you all my love.

Take risks and be brave. This is the time of your life to make the mistakes you’ll regret later. Have a fantastic 21st birthday.

Here is the 21st birthday message for you: Believe me, this is the last birthday you’ll ever have with no concerns and responsibilities. Enjoy this unique day as much as you can. Happy 21st birthday, my dear.

My dear, have a birthday as wonderful as you are. Enjoy the time with your closest friends and family. Smile because you look gorgeous. Happy 21st birthday, always be happy.

It’s your birthday, it’s your birthday! Party like it’s your 21st birthday! Have fun.

You are a special person, and I’m delighted to see you reach 21. May your 21st birthday be the start of a remarkable life.

It’s okay to show your excitement. You’re 21 and that’s worth the excitement. Have a fun-filled birthday.

I thought all day long about what to write on this card. I wanted something meaningful, something that would make you understand how special this birthday is. However, I am speechless. Cheers to your 21st birthday!

You look as beautiful as ever on this wonderful occasion. I hope your 21st birthday brings you many amazing memories.

Welcome to Club 21 – the most fun age in the universe. Happy 21st birthday.

The best memories are formed when you are 21 years young! Happy birthday to you.

On your 21st birthday, we would like to let you know how proud we are of the amazing person you’ve become. May you be fruitful in whatever endeavors you pursue. Have a lovely day, my dearest.

21st Birthday Wishes for Son

On your 21st birthday, I would like you to become the best, kind-hearted, and most successful man. To live life gracefully, you will always have us by your side. We will always love you, son.

These are my birthday wishes for you, dear son; may lines fall in pleasant places for you, and may all your precious dreams come true. Happy 21st birthday, my love.

Your 21st birthday, the long-awaited date, has finally come, and now you are a man. Happy birthday, son! It is an essential milestone in life and today, I wish you maturity, awareness of new responsibilities, and, of course, much happiness.

I wouldn’t exchange anything for you, because you’re the best. Happy 21st birthday to you. You make me so proud and you never fail to make me smile, too.

Son, I am so proud of the man you have become. I wish you the happiest of birthdays as you enter this next phase of your life. Happy birthday.

Don’t worry about the coming days. I assure you that your new age will be the best yet. Happy 21st birthday. I wish you unexpected breakthroughs and favor. I love you.

Congratulations dude! You did it, you’ve reached another milestone in your life. Enjoy your 21st birthday.

My heart believes this will be the best year you’ve ever had. Happy 21st birthday, Prince. May you bask in health and wealth.

Happy 21st birthday, my son! Today, you’ve come to a beautiful moment in life, and I’m delighted to see your growth. May every day of your life bring new hope for you. My blessings and good wishes are always with you.

When I turned 21, the times were simpler, slower, but quite frankly, more boring. Today, 21 is your ticket to a new and exciting world. It’s time to celebrate. Happy 21st birthday, my son!

May each day of your new age make you express the most genuine forms of gratitude. Happy 21st birthday, my love.

Having an obedient, hard-working, and moralistic son like you is a pure blessing for any parent. Happy 21st birthday to my amazing son!

Happy 21st birthday, my darling. I wish you the wisdom to make true your dreams. May your health continue to blossom and may you wax strong in the company of your loved ones.

Only a few parents are privileged to be blessed with a gifted son like you—Happy 21st birthday to the best son in the world.

I won’t forget to wish you the fulfillment of your secret heart desires. Happy 21st birthday, my son. I love you to the moon and back.

Happy 21st birthday to my lovely son! Today is considered a special day for you, but every day for the past 21 years has been unique for me. So, enjoy your day as much as everyone enjoys life with you in it.

Happy 21st birthday, my son. I wish you peace of mind, clarity of purpose, and prosperity in what you do. Enjoy your day.

Make sure you dream big and accomplish your goals. Whenever you achieve success, remember that the simplest things lead to the happiest life. Love always, and Happy 21st birthday, son.

Make room to express more happiness, because I wish you all the joy your heart can take. Happy 21st birthday, sweetie.

Here’s celebrating 21 years of good times, great friends, wonderful family, and lessons learned. May you be blessed with the best things in life. Happy 21st birthday, son!

Happy 21st Birthday Messages for Daughter

From a little girl so very small, how and when did you get so tall? Karen Mortensen

To my daughter, I am so proud of all of your hard work, your generous spirit, and your positive attitude. I know you will do big things in this world—Happy 21st birthday.

Wishing my daughter the best 21st birthday ever. From the day you were born, you have made my world a better place. I could never have imagined I would be so lucky as a parent. Thank you for all you have given to me these past 21 years. You have all of my love.

You are the light that fills my life with brightness every single day. Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. Happy 21st birthday to you!

It is awe-inspiring, isn’t it? How have you made it this far and how you have grown into such a strong and stunning person? Well, I am proud to say that I have witnessed your beautiful transformation. I am pretty sure that you will grow in grace and beauty. Happy twenty-first birthday to you, my sweet daughter!

Happy 21st birthday, Daughter! You are the center of my world and the light that fills up every single day. Thank you for being wonderful, beautiful.

Today’s an extraordinary day. Your 21st birthday! I just wanted to let you know how much I’ve enjoyed watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today. Happy birthday, my daughter.

May our sweet daughter have the greatest 21st birthday ever! What a light you are in our lives. We could never have asked for or imagined a better you. Our hope for you is that you continue to be true to yourself and be grounded in who you are. This world is already a better place because you are in it. We look forward to seeing you shine ever more brightly in the coming years.

You’ve been blessed with another year in your life. You’re just 21, and there’s so much in store for you, so I wish you the enthusiasm to welcome each challenge you may face. Happy 21st birthday, my special daughter!

Happy 21st birthday, to our amazing daughter. Thank you so much for being you. We have been truly honored to watch you grow and become a light to everyone who knows you. Let your light continue to shine brightly as you make your path in this world. We love you so much.

I wish more birthdays to come so we can celebrate them to the fullest. You push yourself to become a better version of yourself. Enjoy your day!

Happy 21st birthday, to the daughter who makes the sunshine with her laughter. You make our world complete.

Wishing our lovely daughter the most amazing 21st birthday ever! You bring so much joy to our lives. We couldn't have wished for a better you. Stay true to yourself and stay grounded, as you are. The world is a better place with you in it. Excited to see you shine even brighter in the years ahead. Happy birthday!

21 years ago, a very special daughter was born to us. You have left your footprints on our souls, and for that, we are forever grateful to you. We are so proud of all you’ve accomplished and are thankful we are your parents. Happy birthday!

May God shower your life with blessings, and no matter what happens, happiness never leaves your path! Today is a special day, and it’s your 21st birthday, beloved daughter. I want to wish you all the best in your life.

Happy 21st birthday, to the smartest, silliest, most clever daughter I could ever hope for. Every day, you make my life complete. I love you to the moon and back.

A daughter like you is more priceless than a diamond. You are strong, wise, kind, and thoughtful. Happy 21st, sweetheart!

Happiest of birthdays to an exceptionally spectacular daughter. Now that you are 21, you are a young adult and continue to be an example to all. Never change. You are simply magnetic.

Happy 21st birthday to our wonderful daughter! Thank you for being yourself. We feel incredibly privileged to witness your growth and see how you brighten the lives of those around you. May your light keep shining as you carve your way into this world. We love you deeply!

Sending my best wishes to an outstanding daughter on her 21st birthday. You have always been so dedicated, courageous, and brave. It is a privilege to watch you grow up to become such an impressive young woman. Enjoy your day. You deserve it!

A daughter is someone you can laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart—Happy 21st birthday, my girl.

The arrival of the 21st birthday means my little princess is turning into an elegant queen. I desperately wish all the happiness and luxuries in the world for you. Happy 21st birthday, my little angel.

Inspirational Messages 21st Birthday for a Friend

We’ve been buddies since our teenage years. I can’t believe you’re turning 21. Wishing you all the best!

Happy birthday to my bestie, who never acted their age.

Wishing you 21 amazing blessings on your 21st birthday.

You are 10 with 11 years of experience. Happy birthday!

Ready for the best birthday night of your life? Brace yourself because you’re in for a treat. Happy Birthday, from your best friend.

Thank you for doing all the silly stuff with me. Here’s to many more — Happy 21st birthday.

Welcome to your big 21st year. My best friend is getting older, and I can’t help but admire the changes. Everything comes beautifully to you. Explore the new age with fun. Happy birthday!

I searched all over the internet to send you a special gift for your 21st birthday. And guess what? Nothing beats my amazing presence in your life! Happy birthday, you lucky person!

Happy birthday, buddy. You are a kind man and deserve all the happiness in this world. Your friends are lucky to enjoy your companionship. I wish you good health and many beautiful years of life in the future.

You always give the best hugs, support me in everything I do, and answer the phone, no matter what the time is. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy 21st birthday to my rock!

Hello birthday king/queen! Here’s to another year of fun, friendship, laughter, and pranks. Happy 21st birthday!

Legal he is, finally, gee whiz! Happy birthday, my friend. I’ve brought you some champagne, with bubbles and fizz. Let’s party and celebrate, let the fun never end!

21st birthday! I can’t believe that you’re getting old, buddy! By the way, many congratulations. On this special day, I want you to know that you are my best friend, my true brother, and I can do anything for your happiness. So enjoy every moment of life. Love you a lot.

There’s nothing in the world that could come between me and your 21st birthday celebration. I had to be here to support you in this wonderful moment. Happy birthday, my friend.

Turning 21st is not a big deal as people used to say. It’s like any other birthday celebration. However, the great thing is you have friends to celebrate the special occasion. So wishing you a joyful 21st birthday, dear friend!

You are destined to succeed, and as you celebrate your 21st birthday, I wish you all the success that your heart can hold and joy on your path. Happy birthday to my best friend!

You are made for the best in life. So, cheers to my best friend as you celebrate your 21st year. Isn’t it amazing that you are now growing to become independent? I love you, dearest friend.

Welcome to your big 21st year on earth. My best friend is getting older, and I can’t help but admire the changes. Everything comes beautifully for you. Explore the new age with fun. Happy birthday!

My dearest friend, Happy 21st birthday! You are my sister from another mother. Keep smiling and be full of life. It’s a great day of your life, and I pray that you get married soon and have many children! Lots of hugs, kisses, and love for you!

Conclusion

The 21st birthday holds tremendous significance in the life of a birthday boy or girl. Embarking on the journey of turning 21 comes with the possibility of beginning new chapters in bright young lives. It is a momentous occasion that sure demands extravagant celebrations as we honor the exciting opportunities and fresh beginnings that lie ahead. However, there is nothing quite as intimate as offering them a personalized and heartfelt wish or message that truly reflects their unique essence and makes their day even more special. Choose from our list of aforementioned happy 21st birthday wishes to warmly greet your son, daughter, best friend, or any kid, and witness the radiant smile that lit up their face. Select the one that resonates most with your heartfelt emotions, and feel free to add your personal touch to add up to the cherished memories of this special juncture.

