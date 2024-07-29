70 Quotes About “Friends as Sisters” Sharing an Unbreakable Bond

Friends who feel like sisters are blessings that you should count on twice. They not only provide joy and comfort but also act as an unwavering support system. Through thick or thin, your best friends like sisters solace you. Such an unbreakable bond is worth cherishing forever. To express your deepest feelings to that special girl in your life, dive straight into our bank of quotes about friends as sisters.

Beautiful sister quotes are not mere words, instead, they are phrases that capture the essence of your timeless connection. True friends act as safety nets, helping us get out of a difficult situation with ease.When friendship transcends the ordinary, you enter into a phase called sisterhood that deserves to be treasured for years to come.

By sharing some of the best quotes for a friend who is like a sister, you can deepen the depth of enduring love and lifelong companionship between you.

Best Quotes About Friends as Sisters

1. “What are sisters for if not to point out the things the rest of the world is too polite to mention.” — Claire Cook

2. “You’re not my best friend. You’re my sister, and that’s more.” — Jenny Han

3. "A true friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." — C.S. Lewis

4. “Sisters make the best friends in the world” — Marilyn Monroe

5. “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Bill Watterson, Calvin and Hobbes

6. “When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” — Pam Brown

7. "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson

8. "Best friends are the people in life who make you laugh a little louder, smile a little brighter, and live a little better." — Unknown

9. “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson

10. “There can be no situation in life in which the conversation of my dear sister will not administer some comfort to me.” — Mary Worley Montagu

11. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” — C.S. Lewis

12. “For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, To fetch one if one goes astray, To lift one if one totters down, To strengthen whilst one stands.” — Christina Rossetti

Short Quotes About Best Friends And Sisters

13. "Best friends are the siblings we choose for ourselves." — Sarah Mlynowski

14. “Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow.” — Benjamin Disraeli

15. “There is no place for secrets in sisterhood.” — Erin Forbes

16. “Sisters are like fudge – mostly sweet with a few nuts.” — Erma Bombeck

17. “Sisters are different flowers from the same garden.” — Anonymous

18. “Sisterly love is, of all sentiments, the most abstract. Nature does not grant it any functions.” — Ugo Betti

19. “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?” — Alice Walker

20. “I have a sister. And I’m not afraid to use her.” — Whoopi Goldberg

21. “Sisters are reliably good for two things: hating and loving.” — Jessica Knoll

22. “Sisters are the perfect blend of love, laughter, and support.” — Unknown

23. “A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite.” — Elizabeth Fishel

24. “She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling even in the dark.” — Barbara Alpert

25. “More than Santa Claus, your sister knows when you’ve been bad and good.” — Linda Sunshine

26. “Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree.” — Anonymous



Best Sister And Friend Quotes That Reflect the Unbreakable Bond

27. "Soul sisters are connected by the heart, united by dreams, and bonded by love." — Melody Truong

28. "One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about. We never needed best friend gear because I guess with real friends you don't have to make it official. It just is." — Mindy Kaling

29. “If you don’t annoy your big sister for no good reason from time to time, she thinks you don’t love her anymore.” — Pearl Cleage

30. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

31. “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” — Isadora James

32. “God sent me an angel when he gave me you as a sister.”— Catherine Pulsifer

33. "Soul sisters share a sacred bond of trust, loyalty, and unwavering support that only strengthens with time." — Unknown

34. “We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.” — Evelyn Loeb

35. "A soul sister is a friend who listens with her heart, understands with her mind, and accepts you just the way you are." — Unknown

36. "True friends are like diamonds—bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." — Nicole Richie

37. "Soul sisters may not be connected by blood, but they are connected by an invisible thread of love and understanding that time can never unravel." — Unknown

38. “An older sister is a friend and defender – a listener, conspirator, a counselor, and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.” — Pam Brown

39. “But the love of sisters needs no words. It does not depend on memories, mementos, or proof. It runs as deep as a heartbeat. It is as ever present as a pulse.” — Lisa Wingate

40. “In thee, my soul shall own combined the sister and the friend.” — Catherine Killigrew

41. “A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves a special kind of double.” — Toni Morrison

42. “There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort, especially when you are in the company of a sister.” — Jane Austen

Sweet Friendship Quotes for Friends That Reflect Sisterhood

43. "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'" — C.S. Lewis

44. “A sister is probably the most competitive relationship within the family, but once the sisters are grown, it becomes the strongest relationship.” — Margaret Mead

45. “There are three things that grow more precious with age; old wood to burn, old books to read, and old friends to enjoy.” — Henry Ford

46. “Help one another is part of the religion of sisterhood.” — Louisa May Alcott

47. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” — Amy Li

48. "Friendship is not about whom you have known the longest; it is about who came and never left your side." — Yolanda Hadid

49. “I would like more sisters, that the taking out of one, might not leave such stillness” — Emily Dickinson

50. “My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder whose memories belong to whom.” — Shannon Celebi

51. “An older sister is a friend and defender – a listener, conspirator, a counselor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.” — Pam Brown

52. “A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves – a special kind of double.” — Toni Morrison

53. “Nobody fights you like your own sister; nobody else knows the most vulnerable parts of you and will aim for them without mercy.” — Jojo Moyes

54. “Sisters share a bond that is unbreakable, a love that is unconditional, and a friendship that lasts a lifetime.” — Unknown

Best Sister Friendship Quotes That Are Inspirational

55. "I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends. They have literally gotten me up out of bed, taken my clothes off, put me in the shower, dressed me, said, 'Hey, you can do this,' put my high heels on and pushed me out the door!" — Reese Witherspoon

56. “You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you.” — George R.R. Martin

57. "A best friend is someone who knows the song of your soul and sings it back to you when you have forgotten the words." — Donna Roberts

58. “You can kid the world, but not your sister.” — Charlotte Gray

59. “As I grew up, one of my strongest allies has been my sister.” — Patti Smith

60. “A sister smiles when one tells one’s stories – for she knows where the decoration has been added.” — Chris Montaigne

61. "A true sister is a friend who lifts you up when you feel down, supports you in your endeavors, and celebrates your successes as if they were her own." — Unknown

62. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn

63. “One of the best things about being an adult is the realization that you can share with your sister and still have plenty for yourself.” — Betsy Cohen

64. “Sisters are like flowers in the garden of life, blooming with love and nurturing each other’s growth.” — Unknown

65. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

66. “A sister is like yourself in a different movie, a movie that stars you in a different life.” — Deborah Tannen

67. “It’s hard to be responsible, adult, and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own.” — Pam Brown

68. “Sisters are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring—quite often the hard way.” — Pamela Dugdale

69. “Sisters share a bond unlike any other—thornier, but also tender, full of possibility.” — Joy McCullough

70. With these quotes about friends as sisters, you can seamlessly celebrate your true friendship connection and create positive memories. Some bonds are truly special but a friendship that walks on the path of sisterhood is extraordinary.

To express your deepest feelings and celebrate the special bond with your lifelong friend, nothing can help you better than a collection of quotes about friends who are like sisters. They are the perfect words, carrying sentiments oozing straight out of your heart. Hope you have bookmarked a few to make your soulmate for life feel special, build a deeper connection with her, and create cherished memories.