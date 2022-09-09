Healthy ways to navigate uncomfortable situations involving your relatives at large family gatherings

It's common for family members to occasionally misunderstand one another, disagree, or even act selfishly. In actuality, obstacles and hurdles are rather typical in a big fat desi family. However, if you discover that your interactions with relatives even just one relative in particular—are particularly tumultuous, you might want to spend some time looking more closely at that relationship. Negative relationships and ongoing interpersonal conflict can have an undesirable effect on your health. Therefore, there is no better time for you to take steps to reduce your tension during these interactions. Here are some suggestions for dealing with challenging family dynamics and difficult relatives. Resist the temptation to 'fix' a situation

If you ever witness conflict among other relatives, do not intervene right away in an argument that has broken out. You must also not intervene in a family member's breakdown while you are attending a social gathering. The same goes for attempting to change your challenging family member in any way. You should avoid counselling them until they specifically want it. Be sure to avoid pressing them to change their behaviour.

Be careful to ensure you are not people-pleasing It's highly tempting to participate in people-pleasing when interacting with challenging family members, especially in an effort to maintain harmony. No matter how challenging the circumstances may be, remain loyal to who you are. Be judicious about the information you share It can be hard to trust even relatives sometimes, but sadly, poisonous family members are frequently unreliable. Be cautious while providing information because of this. People who mistreat others frequently utilise personal details to their advantage, you they may not think twice before breaking your trust or using it to influence you in some way.