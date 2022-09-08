Here’s how to get past the walls that your rebellious teenager puts up
Here are some suggestions for disciplining a disobedient child while honouring their desire for autonomy and independence.
Parents of adolescent kids often wonder what the best way is to deal with a disobedient teen. No doubt it is a difficult scenario for the entire family to handle. By now, you could be all too acquainted with behaviours like slamming doors, giving rude answers to queries that weren't meant to offend your little one, and perhaps your teen perpetually refusing to study. The truth is that adolescents in a rebellious phase might convert the house into a battlefield. Nonetheless, it's difficult to decide which methods work best when dealing with a troublesome adolescent.
So, here are some suggestions for disciplining a disobedient child while honouring their desire for autonomy and independence.
- Create a detailed list of expectations and regulations for your home. Teens are more inclined to uphold expectations if they are already aware of the regulations. So, it's important to set clear boundaries that apply to everyone.
- Hear them out with the purpose of having an honest conversation. Teenagers are more willing to open out if they feel heard by their parents. The walls of silence can be broken down even if many disobedient teenagers are timid and monosyllabic. Remember that your own ability to empathise greatly aids in bridging differences and resolving disputes.
- A word to the wise- as parents or guardians, you must consider what issues are truly urgent and what they can put on hold. Nobody has an endless supply of patience, so keep that in mind as you navigate these challenging circumstances. It is understandable when you let certain things slide, as you cannot fight every battle when your relationship with your child is on the line.
- Lastly, be willing to ask for guidance and support from professionals in the interest of improving moral around your household.
Many families are hesitant to acknowledge their child is having difficulties. However, bringing in child psychologist or professional counsellor could mark a turning point on the path to recovery and improved family harmony.
