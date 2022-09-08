Here’s how to get past the walls that your rebellious teenager puts up

Parents of adolescent kids often wonder what the best way is to deal with a disobedient teen. No doubt it is a difficult scenario for the entire family to handle. By now, you could be all too acquainted with behaviours like slamming doors, giving rude answers to queries that weren't meant to offend your little one, and perhaps your teen perpetually refusing to study. The truth is that adolescents in a rebellious phase might convert the house into a battlefield. Nonetheless, it's difficult to decide which methods work best when dealing with a troublesome adolescent.

So, here are some suggestions for disciplining a disobedient child while honouring their desire for autonomy and independence.