How to Annoy Your Boyfriend: 50 Subtle Ideas to Try

The heart of any relationship lies in the cute, lovey-dovey moments a couple share — but who said these moments always have to be romantic? While loyalty, care, commitment, and trust are the strong foundations of a loving relationship, something else keeps boredom at bay in a couple’s life. And that’s being playful and joyous in a relationship. As time passes, a couple starts losing interest in activities that once made their hearts flutter. But playfully annoying your partner can do the trick for you and bring the spark back into your relationship . Hold your horses girls, as this one is for you — here are some tips on how to annoy your boyfriend and get his attention. After all, why should men have all the fun, right? Scroll away to see our recommendations!

50 Tips on How to Annoy Your Boyfriend And Steal His Attention

1. Disturb Him While Watching a Movie Together

This one is really fun and annoying as well. Plan to watch a movie together, and ask as many questions as you can while watching it. If you are a long-distance couple, fret not, as you can annoy him even when you’re miles away from him. Just drop him random texts whenever you plan to watch a movie together — this will surely irritate him.

2. Use Makeup to Draw on His Face

Is he in a deep slumber? Great – you’re all set then! Just grab your lipstick and eyeliner and draw on his face. Or if you don’t have these things handy, you can simply use glitter or pen to paint his face. When he wakes and ses his face in the mirror, the reaction would be hilarious.

Advertisement

3. Criticize About Something He’s Good at

Is your partner a great driver, or a cook? Next time when they are doing something they are good at, criticize them. For instance, if your loved one cooks well, you can tell them that their dish doesn’t taste good at all.

4. Eat All His Food

Cook something special for your beloved and then eat all his food. But make sure to treat him later on to compensate for this.

5. Send Him a Cryptic Text

Send him strange messages he has no clues about, and don’t tell him what they mean. This is a sure-shot way to annoy your boyfriend.

6. Keep Asking Him if He Loves You

One of the best ways to annoy your boyfriend over text is to ask him if he loves you ten times a day.

9. Tease Him When He’s Busy

Play with your boyfriend’s hair or poke him when he is busy doing something (but make sure not to use this method when he has a tight schedule at work, or else it might lead to a fight).

8. Hide His Clothes

Hide his favorite tees and jeans and don’t tell them where they are — a perfect way to make him angry.

9. Change His Netflix Password

How to annoy your boyfriend is easy if you’ve got access to his Netflix passwords. Just change them and see him getting angry at you for doing this.

10. Record Him While He’s Asleep

Many people don’t find comfortable getting recorded when they’re asleep — if your man is one of them, it’s time to annoy him by recording him while he is enjoying a deep sleep.

11. Get Mad at Him for a Silly Cause

Did you see him cheating in your dream? Get mad at him for this very reason and irritate him.

12. Do His Nails

Treat your partner’s nails like craft paper and paint them as per your wish. This is a really cute way to annoy him.

Advertisement

13. Make Noise When He’s Asleep

If he’s going to sleep then make some noise and ask him to talk to you instead of getting his good’s night sleep.

14. Cancel Plans at the Last Moment

You can make your partner’s face red with anger by first making a plan with him, asking him to make all the arrangements, and then canceling it at the last moment. But we suggest you not do this on special occasions or if he has put a lot of thought into making the day special for you.

15. Ask Him to Make Something for You

Annoy your boyfriend by asking him to make something special for you — it could be a DIY craft or a dish that you love.

16. Ask Him to Do Your Hair

Search for different hairstyles on the Internet and ask your man to be your hairstylist for a day and create these styles for you. Make sure to choose the most tricky hairstyles to irritate your special one.

17. Prank Him

Pranking your boyfriend is one of the best ways to annoy him — tell him you’re fired or get a new mobile number and text him mundane things from that number. Or you can even tweak his favorite dish to prank him.

18. Take a Lot of Time When Getting Ready

Is he in a hurry to go to a party or meet his best pals? Tell him you’ll get ready in 5 minutes and then take forever to come out of the dressing room.

19. Wear Something He Doesn’t Like

Most men love it when their special lady wears something they love — in fact, that’s one of the ways to entice your man and get him closer to you. But if you have to do a harmless mischief, then you have to do the complete opposite — wear something he hates and see his reaction.

20. Ticke Him

Is there a place where your boyfriend is very ticklish? If yes, then you’ve found the perfect way to annoy him — tickle him and see him getting irritated.

Advertisement

21. Make Him Wear Something He Hates

Everyone has their unique fashion sense and wearing something that you hate can make you mad. One of the most practical ways to annoy your boyfriend is to ask him to wear something he hates. If he refuses, you can say he isn’t loving more, and that’s got to annoy him for sure.

22. Talk in a Baby Voice

This method won’t work for all as some boyfriends love their girlfriends talking in a cuchi-koo voice. But if your man doesn’t like it, you can talk like a baby to make them feel irritated.

23. Send Him Sensual Texts When He’s out with Friends

Keep sending him enticing messages when he is having a gala time with his besties — that will divert his mind and make him annoyed.

24. Pull His Hair

This can be annoying for anyone — pull your man’s hair and they are most probably not going to like it at all.

25. Insist on Twinning When Going out

Make your man get angry by asking to him wear matching outfits when going to a party. If there’s a certain color he doesn’t like at all, insist on wearing a tee of that color only.

26. Ask Him to Change His Profile Picture

Constantly ask your boyfriend to change his social media profile picture and ask him to upload a picture of himself he doesn’t like at all.

27. Call Him Repeatedly

Call him or text him repeatedly when he is out to annoy him. When he picks up your call, talk about mundane things — this will make him much more irritated.

28. Be Jealous

Does he have female friends? Great, now you have the answer to the question, “How to annoy your boyfriend” Behave in a jealous way when he is hanging out with his bestie and make it obvious that you don’t like this scenario even one bit.

29. Talk Deeply About Things He Doesn’t Like at All

Does he hate watching reality shows? Next time you chit-chat with him, start talking about your favorite reality show and keep talking until he gets annoyed.

Advertisement

30. Talk About Old Flames

Anyone in a relationship would get a bit jealous if their partner starts talking about their past relationships, and that too in a loving manner. So to get your boyfriend mad at you — try this technique. Start talking about your past boyfriends and see his face turning red.

31. Pretend to Snore Loudly

Is your boyfriend a light sleeper? Great! You’ve found the perfect way to annoy him — pretend to snore loudly and disturb him.

32. Don’t Answer His Questions Directly

If your man has stopped giving you attention because he’s busy at work or any other reason, and you’re searching for ways to “how to get your boyfriend mad” — here’s one. Don’t answer his questions directly, or you can also give “Yes” and “No” answers to whatever he asks you.

33. Cook a Meal He Doesn’t Like

It’s said that the way through a man’s heart is through his stomach, but if you have to make him mad at you, then you need to cook something he dreads eating.

34. Ask Lame Questions

If your man doesn’t like being asked lame questions, irritate him by doing so. What’s lame might differ from person to person, so ask him random things he doesn’t like being asked. For example, if your boyfriend doesn’t like being asked if he loves you, keep asking him that.

35. Respond to His Text Messages in GIFS

Some of the annoying messages to send to your boyfriend can be GIFs. For some time, start replying to his text messages only in GIFs and that’s a sure-shot way to annoy him.

36. Change His Netflix Password

If your boyfriend loves binge-watching Netflix shows, then you can change the password to annoy him. Don’t tell him the password until he showers you with praise and love.

37. Hide His Mobile Phone

Mobile phones a gadgets that we all want all the time. Hide your man’s mobile phone and keep it in a place where he can’t find it.

38. Make Funny Faces

Make funny faces when he is busy and ask him to do the same – this will surely annoy him.

Advertisement

39. Put Your Finger in His Mouth When He Yawns

This one’s really funny — whenever he yawns, just put a finger in his mouth and see him getting red with anger.

40. Tell Him He Needs to Hit the Gym

Ouch, this one hurts, isn’t it? Whenever your man is taking a look at his physique in the mirror, tell him he needs to work on his body and hit the gym. Beware of any argument that follows (like, really!)

41. Color His Hair

Color his hair to get him a new look and make him mad — make sure to choose a temporary color so that he can take it off whenever he wants.

42. Share Memes with Him

Tag your boyfriend in a couple’s memes to add some playful humor to your relationship and that’s got to do the job of making him irritated.

43. Change the Channel When He’s Watching TV

If your boyfriend is watching something with a lot of interest, change the channel and see him get upset with you.

46. Mix up All His DVDs

Don’t let him listen to his favorite music for a while by mixing up all his DVDs and asking him to do the work to fix it all up.

47. Repeat Whatever He Says

This is hilarious and annoying at the same time — whatever he says, repeat the same words and mimic his gestures.

46. Keep Asking Him What He’s Thinking Right Now

It’s often said that men while staring at the wall are thinking absolutely nothing but most women think something is going on in their mind. So the next time you see your man doing this, keep asking him what he is thinking to irritate him.

47. Be Constantly on the Phone When He’s with You

When your boyfriend is with you, be engaged with your phone — pretend to text or play games and see his mood getting off instantly.

48. Change Your Facebook Status to “Single”

Advertisement

If you both actively follow each other on Facebook, then this technique can help you annoy your boyfriend. Change your Facebook status to “single” for a while and see his reaction.

49. Correct His Punctuation

Usually, people hate it when someone corrects their punctuation, so do this with your man and annoy him.

50. Rearrange His Cabinets

Rearrange his cabinets and shuffle everything — also don’t tell him where you’ve kept what and let him figure things out.

Conclusion

How to annoy your boyfriend is a question that we are sure must have come into a girlfriend’s mind at least once. After all, relationships do need some fun elements in between to keep the spark alive between a couple. Our list of the ways to make your boyfriend mad will make your boyfriend angry but at the same time will help you rekindle the relationship. Be it mimicking your boyfriend or texting him randomly, make sure not to go overboard, or else your loved one can get hurt.

ALSO READ: 21 Best Pranks on Boyfriend to Have Fun with Him