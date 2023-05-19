21 Best Pranks on Boyfriend to Have Fun with Him

Being in a relationship is not only about dates and long conversations. Sometimes, you need to tease and play around with your partner. Trust us; it is an exciting thing to spice up and strengthen your relationship with some creative ideas and playful activities. What better way than to indulge in cute, harmless, and funny pranks on boyfriend? Pranking your boyfriend is a great way to have fun and create lasting memories. Pranking can also surprise him and show him that you still like to laugh and be silly with each other, even if it is unconventionally. Moreover, pranks also are a way to lighten up an otherwise tense situation and create a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Whether it is a silly prank or one that challenges them with puzzles and riddles, it will surely make them smile. Without further ado, let's check out some good pranks to play on boyfriend for a guaranteed laugh!

21 Great Pranks on Boyfriend to Spice Up Your Relationship with Fun And Mischief

Cute Pranks on Boyfriend

1. Fake Hickey

Planting a fake hickey on your neck or cheeks is a cute way to prank your boyfriend. This trick works best when you come home after hanging out with your friends, including male friends. All you have to do is use a little makeup to make a hickey-type mark on your neck, cheek, or chin. Try to get your boyfriend's attention to those spots by intentionally rubbing your hands. Once he notices, you have to pretend not to understand while acting innocent (and serious, of course) on his inquiries. After some time, when you think he is deep into your trap, burst out laughing and show him that it's only makeup – and maybe give him a hickey!

2. Fart Machine

This is yet another cute and super fun prank to play on your boyfriend. You can buy several mini fart machines online and hide them in his favorite sitting places like sofa chairs, beds, lounge chairs, car seats, etc. Also, keep in mind that you do not sit in those places. The moment your boyfriend sits, the machine will play farting noises. Once you hear it, make disgusting faces at him. Trust us, the look of shock on his face would be priceless!

3. Change Names on His Mobile

Changing names is always an easy, harmless, and cute prank to play on your boyfriend. All you have to do is jumble up his friends' contact names on his mobile while he is not looking. Now, sit back and watch the chaos and his confusion when all his friends start questioning him for wrong texts and calls! Also, make sure you only shuffle his close friends' names so that the prank ends up in laughter and does not become an issue.

Silly Pranks on Boyfriend

4. Dent on Vehicle

Today there are multiple dent decals available in the market as well as online. So, place an order for the dent sticker that best suits your boyfriend's vehicle – be it a bike, scooter, or car. Now take his vehicle out as an excuse to put the dent decal. Send him a picture and take your sweet time reaching home. The worried, scared, and almost-angry look on his face would be worth pulling this prank!

6. Replace His Shampoo with a Fruity Shower Gel

Another silly prank to play on your boyfriend is to substitute his favorite shampoo with a fruity shower gel made for children. All you have to do is empty his shampoo into another clean container and fill it instead with the children's shower gel. Once he goes for a bath, he will definitely be in for a surprise – and, of course, a fruity smell for an entire day!

7. Sew His Boxers or PJs

Yet another silly prank to do on your boyfriend is to sew up his favorite night pajamas or boxers while he is in the office. Once he reaches home, ask him to get refreshed while you put that sewed lower and a t-shirt on the bed, ready for him to wear. Now, make his favorite drink and indulge in a deep conversation. The point is not allowing him to use the washroom until an emergency. Have a hearty laugh once he rushes fumbling with the opening only to figure out that it is sewed! Also, be prepared while he comes out to avenge!

Good April Fools Pranks on Boyfriend

7. Are You Fired?

This is one of the best April fool's pranks to play on your boyfriend. To make this plan work, you need to involve a couple of his colleagues and a manager. If you already know them, it's easy peasy. So, ask the manager to send your boyfriend a "you are fired" mail on April Fool's Day. Once you get a go-ahead from the manager, call your boyfriend like you usually do and ask him to meet you the moment he tells you the absurd news. Wait for him with his manager, and watch his expressions change every second until he realizes it was a prank!

8. Birthday Surprise

Changing his birthday on his social media platforms is yet another great April Fool's Day prank to pull on your boyfriend. All you have to do is log into his social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. a day before and change his birth date to April 1st. Sit back and enjoy his confusion while everyone starts wishing him!

9. A Secret Tattoo

To prank your boyfriend, get yourself inked. No, not the permanent one, the temporary one. A day before, while he is at work or busy with chores, head out and get yourself a tattoo of something absolutely weird or ghastly, like your ex's name, an outline of genitals, etc. On April Fool's Day, put on a heavy look and tell your boyfriend that there is something you want to tell him — a secret of which you are not proud. These sentences will have him wondering what the fuss is all about. Build the tension with a silly story. Once the atmosphere is grave, show him your tattoo and wait for his reaction!

Food Pranks on Boyfriend

10. Do Not Eat Donuts

Food pranks are slightly annoying, but they are super funny. One such hilarious prank to pull on your boyfriend is to offer him donuts. No, of course, not his favorite ones. Instead, donuts with a twist. So, all you have to do is order donuts or any treat he likes. Once you receive the order, remove the filling (if any) and fill it with spicy sauce, mayo dip, pickle juice, or any similar item that is bound to leave a bitter taste on his tongue and teeth in one single bite. Now offer him the donut (or the treat) and watch his facial expressions turn horrendous! While this prank is funny and silly, please make sure not to use any ingredient to which your boyfriend might be allergic, as that would cause potential harm to him.

11. Upside-down Shake

Pranking your boyfriend by placing upside-down items is yet another silly trick to have a hearty laugh together. To make this prank work, you have to take care of a couple of things. Firstly, carefully make his favorite drink in a mug – usually as you do for him. Now place a cardboard or a flat, solid saucer, flip the mug and place it on the table. For the final touches, add a little bit of whipped cream on top and put a cherry. Hide your smartphone to secretly record his reaction. Finally, call your boyfriend to the table, and roll on the floor laughing while he spills the entire drink on himself!

12. Something Is Wrong with Oreos

Another timeless, classic food prank to pull on your boyfriend is to mess up his oreos. You can ask your boyfriend to find a movie to watch while you arrange the snacks. While he is busy trying to pick the ideal date-night movie, you can utilize this time to quickly remove the Oreo filling. Once done, carefully add peppermint toothpaste or spicy mayo to the Oreos and go back to the bedroom. Also, remember to get some popcorn for yourself. Now when you think your boyfriend is engrossed in the movie, offer him the Oreo and watch his face turn pukish!

Pranks to Do on Your Boyfriend over a Phone Call

13. Home Robbery

Pranking does not necessarily have to be in person; you can also prank your boyfriend over a call if you are in a long-distance relationship. One such hilarious example is faking a robbery. You have to make a little effort and hide your small furniture, accessories, and shoes while messing up the kitchen slightly. Once you are satisfied with the result, video call your boyfriend. He will immediately get concerned. Fake a story until you can, then burst out laughing! Also, please remember not to go overboard with storytelling, and choose a proper occasion like April Fool's Day to play this prank.

14. Ghost of the Past

This is the scariest one on the list of pranks for boyfriend. All you have to do is call your boyfriend and tell him that his ex called you. You can further stretch the story by telling him that his ex insisted to meet since she is in the same town. Moreover, you can also add that she had something critical to tell and show and seemed immensely adamant to meet. Tell all this in an alarmingly serious tone and pause to let the entire thing sink into your boyfriend's brain. Obviously, he will feel weird, cross-question you about the conversation, and may not like the idea of his ex calling you and saying such things. Once you think he has fallen into the trap, switch to a video call to burst his bubble – the expressions on his face will make you laugh harder than ever!

15. Poop Mess

The poop mess is a stupid yet uproarious prank to pull on your boyfriend. You can do this prank while your boyfriend is away or at work. All you have to do is melt some chocolate to make it semi-liquid. Then drop tiny pieces of that chocolate on the floor from the front door to your bedroom. Also, put a little bit on your lowers. Now, call your boyfriend while sulking, telling him that you had a really upset stomach and you could not hold in your poop. To prove your story, get on a video call with him, ask him to come over to help you, and wait for his response. Once he comes home, put on your best crying act, show him the mess, build up the tension a bit, and request him to clean. The moment he bends to pick it up, take that chocolate off the floor and put it on his face. Trust us; he will have at least a thousand reactions on his face!

Pranks on Boyfriend over Text

16. Shaved Head

For this prank on boyfriend, firstly, buy a bald wig. Then follow the instructions on the box and place it properly covering your hair. Put on a little makeup to blend the blad wig to your forehead to add a more realistic touch. Next, click multiple pictures from different angles and send them to your boyfriend over text, asking him if he likes your new bold look. Now, wait for his response! He will surely video call you to confirm if you have really shaved your head. Once you think he is into your trap, pull the bald wig in front of him and see him laugh at the realization!

17. Yay, It’s a Pet…that He Hates

Another perfect prank to pull on your boyfriend is to send him a picture of a pet that he absolutely does not like. The best time to pull this prank on your boyfriend is when he is about to visit you. So, before his arrival, find some cute pics of the animal he dislikes, edit them with your pics, and send those over texts. He will go nuts on seeing the pics and will immediately call or text you to question you – or maybe even fight with you. Hold the situation for a while and then erupt into laughter!

18. I Am Her Mother

When you are in a relationship with someone, getting a random text from their parents can be frightening. So, take advantage of this fact and text your boyfriend from an unknown number saying that you are the mother and wanted to have "the talk" with you. If your relationship is new, and he has never spoken to your mom, he will be beyond worried upon receiving the text. On the other hand, even though he has spoken to your mom, try to text in a way as if you told your mom something concerning the relationship, and she is texting to confront you. Stretch the story as long as you can, and once he is deep into the conversation, abruptly video call him, making him realize he was pranked!

Pranks to Do on Your Boyfriend in Person

19. Change the Dates

This is one of the best prank ideas to trick your boyfriend on weekends or during day-offs. Wake up a little early and change the dates on all digital devices, including cell phones, alarm clocks, iPads, laptops, etc. Once done, go back to sleep and wait for the alarm clock to ring. When both of you wake up, repeat the exact similar things you did the previous day. While your boyfriend will think it's his day to relax, bug him saying why he is not getting ready for work or remind him that he is getting late. He will obviously check his mobile phone and will be stunned to see that he is reliving the previous day!

20. Lost Artifact

To make this prank successful, you need to put on the face of the best actress you can think of. Now all you have to do is start panicking and anxiously tell your boyfriend that you are unable to find a valuable thing – like a family heirloom, costly jewelry, your favorite earrings, etc. Ask him if he has seen it and if he could help you look for it. Send him to find the lost item in the silliest of places while you stand and wait for him to return. Once you think he feels a little tired, make him sit and show him that lost item and laugh your heart out!

21. Ruin His Gadgets

No, not literally. If your boyfriend loves his gadgets, PlayStations, Air Pods, etc., this is the best prank to pull on him. Wait for him to be busy or send him out to do a chore, then gather a couple of his gadgets. Place spill stickers on them, and put a mug with some similar items to make the trick look realistic. Wait for him to return, and act worried. Once he questions, take him to his gadgets and look at his face turn anxious or horrified!

Conclusion

Pranks on boyfriends are exciting tasks because it is all about making them laugh and feel appreciated and loved. Hilariously tricking your boyfriend is also a great way to bring a bit of lightheartedness and fun into your long-term relationship. Plus, you can shake up the routine and show your partner you have got a sense of humor. Another great thing is that you can come up with all kinds of creative pranks to play on them. From changing the dates to make him believe he is reliving the previous day to telling him that you have shaved your head – take your pick from our list of the 21 finest pranks for boyfriend to get the ball rolling. So, ladies, what are you waiting for? Time to indulge in some fun sessions and tease your partners!

Have you pulled a prank on your partner or friends? Or has anyone tricked you? Tell us your stories in the comments section below!

