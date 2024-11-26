170+ New Friends Quotes That Encourage to Initiate Fresh Amities

Reliable friends are what make life worth living. It is one of life’s simplest, yet greatest joys. They stand by you in your trying times and rejoice with you in your good ones. Studies show that friends have the capacity to boost mental health and reduce stress. It is important to make new friends who help you step out of your comfort zone and explore new experiences which helps you grow as a person. Sometimes making one new friend can lead to meeting many. Here are new friends quotes that will help you welcome new friendships with open arms.

New Friends Quotes that Encourage You to Expand Your Friend Circle

1. “I love making new friends and I respect people for a lot of different reasons.” – Taylor Swift



2. “It’s often hard to initiate new friendships, but they might offer a lifetime of escapades.”



3. “We meet the people we’re supposed to when the time is just right.” – Alyson Noel



4. “A friend may be waiting behind a stranger’s face.” ― Maya Angelou



5. “Every new friend is a new adventure, the start of more memories.” – Patrick Lindsay



6. “One should always opt for new friendships. It’s what keeps life moving.”



7. "Every stranger is a potential friend waiting for you to make the first move."



8. "Each new friend brings a world of new possibilities."



9. "First impressions might be awkward, but they often lead to the best kinds of new friendships."

10. “Getting to know new people and gaining new friends is one of life’s greatest pleasures. So conquer your fears and get out there.” — Tony Clark



11. "Making new friends is like planting new seeds; you put in care and positivity but you never know what beauty will grow."



12. “The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul.” – Shanna Rodriguez



13. “It is always good to make new friends.” – Jose Feliciano



14. "Every new friendship is a doorway to new possibilities and deep connections."



15. “New friendships hold the door to a completely new world that is yet to be explored.”



16. “Let's not be afraid to receive each day's surprise, whether it comes to us as sorrow or as joy. It will open a new place in our hearts, a place where we can welcome new friends and celebrate more fully our shared humanity.” – Henri Nouwen



17. “I love traveling; going to different parts of the world and making new friends is something that I really enjoy.” – Shriya Saran



18. "Friendship begins with a simple greeting and grows with shared memories, and in time, they become an inseparable part of your life"



19. "Opening up to the possibility of making new friends can fill your life with unexpected joy, surprises, and support."



20. "New friendships are the pathways to adventures yet to be explored."



21. “Every team you play for, you meet new friends.” – Jonas Valanciunas



22. “I've kind of become used to making new friends.” – Davis Webb



23. “I don't have friends, and it's hard for me to make new friends. Right now, the people that are in my life are the people that I work with.” – Questlove



24. “We often find it hard to trust new relationships. But your new friends will teach you that it’s worth taking the risk.”



25. “I've kept most of my friends for decades, and I continue to make new friends.” – John Grant



26. "Embrace the opportunity to meet new friends, for they bring new lessons and joy."



27. “New friends are like new adventures. You never know what lessons they will teach you.”



28. “We must reach out our hand in friendship and dignity both to those who would befriend us and those who would be our enemy.” – Arthur Ashe



29. “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” – Anais Nin



30. “As a child, it was really hard because I'd be thrown into a new school and have to make new friends, or I'd sit in class for months without speaking the language, but as I got older, I welcomed the possibility of discovering new cultures and languages.” – Alexander Dreymon

Old Versus New Friends Quotes

31. “Make new friends, but keep the old; Those are silver, these are gold.” – Joseph Parry



32. "Old friends are the roots, while new friends are the branches. Together, they make a strong and beautiful tree."



33. “Never break up with an old friend, just to be with a new one.”



34. "Cherish the comfort of old friendships, and welcome the excitement of new ones."



35. “The difference between old friends and new friends is that new friends just haven’t let you down yet.” – Rick Remender



36. “It is easy to say how we love new friends, and what we think of them, but words can never trace out all the fibers that knit us to the old.” – George Eliot



37. "Old friends provide comfort; while new friends bring you a chance to experience new adventures."



38. “Old friends pass away, new friends appear. It is just like the days. An old day passes, and a new day arrives. The important thing is to make it meaningful: a meaningful friend - or a meaningful day.” – Dalai Lama



39. "Old friends provide comfort; new friends bring excitement."



40. “New friends may be poems but old friends are alphabets. Don't forget the alphabets because you will need them to read the poems.” – William Shakespeare.



41. “We need new friends to help us stay young and new friends to help us stay young.” – Letty Cottin Pogrebin



42. "Old friends anchor us; new friends help us set sail."



43. “The new is older than the old; and newest friend is oldest friend in this…” – Helen Hunt Jackson



44. “How enriched life is by friends! Good friends, new friends, old friends, feline friends, friends of friends…” – Laurel Burch



45. "In balancing old and new friends, we find a harmony that enriches our lives." — Unknown



46. "Life is a blend of cherished old friends and treasured new ones."

Deep New Friends Quotes

47. “I've never been socially outgoing, but I suspect I've gotten more and more ambivalent about making new friends. I'm irritated by how-do-you-do chit-chat, but that's how new relationships usually begin.” – Ariel Gore



48. “Trust is hard to come by. That's why my circle is small and tight. I'm kind of funny about making new friends.” – Eminem



49. “I went through a lot of maturing in a year or two. I left all my best friends, and I didn't really want to make new friends, so I spent a lot of time inside just being depressed.” – Soccer Mommy



50. “My husband and I get along great. We're both introverts, and it's hard to make new friends.” – S. E. Hinton

51. “It's not easy to come somewhere new and have to find your place. You might feel someone doesn't like you, or you might need to find new friends. It's not easy, and I don't like this kind of thing.” – Fernando Torres

New Friends Quotes to Share on New Year’s Eve

52. “A new year, a brand new chapter, and new friends to make tons of new memories with.”



53. “As we bid farewell to the old year, let’s welcome the new that is full of new hopes, dreams, friendships, and a world full of possibilities.”



54. "A good friend is a gift that keeps on giving, year after year."



55. "In the new year, may your tribe grow stronger, your laughter louder, and your friendships deeper."



56. "A new year brings a fresh slate for friendship. Write your own story."



57. "New year, new chapter, new friends to fill the pages."



58. “A new year is the fresh start of everything. Use this opportunity to seek out new friendships.”



59. "New Year's resolution: to cherish old friends and welcome new ones with open arms."



60. "This year, embrace the discomfort of meeting new people. Only then will you be able to grow."



61. "Resolve to say 'yes' to new connections. You never know what adventures await."



62. “New friends make the new year even more special.”



63. “This year, let's turn strangers into stories and stories into friendships."



64. “This new year, spend time with your old pals to reflect on your past, but make new friends to craft surprisingly beautiful days.”



65. “It is important to make new friendships in the new year, in the hope to emulate love and warmth.”



66. “Make new friends to embrace new adventures.”



67. “Let’s make a resolution to make new friends, and vow to keep them.”



68. “So glad to make new memories with a group of new friends, along with the old ones.”



69. “As the new year steps closer, may new friendships find you.”

Funny Quotes About New Friends

70. "Mispronouncing a new friend's name is the modern-day equivalent of stepping on their foot."

71. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows you are slightly cracked.” —Bernard Meltzer



72. “All true friendliness begins with fire and food and drink and the recognition of rain or frost.” ― G.K. Chesterton



73. “A good friend will always stab you in the front.” —Oscar Wilde



74. "New friends: where you accidentally overshare your weird hobbies too soon."



75. "Nothing says 'new friendship' like mistaking someone's name five times in a row."



76. "New friends are like blank pages, ready to be filled with hilarious adventures."



77. "Every close friendship starts with an awkward 'hello' and ends with 'remember when we...?'"



78. "The statistics on sanity are that one out of every four Americans is suffering from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends. If they’re OK, then it’s you." — Rita Mae Brown



79. “‘Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb



80. “There is nothing better than a friend unless it’s a friend with chocolate.” —Linda Grayson



81. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” —Oprah Winfrey



82. “Friendship is so weird. You just pick a human you’ve met and you’re like, ‘Yep, I like this one’!”



83. “Men kick friendship around like a football, but it doesn’t seem to crack. Women treat it like glass, and it goes to pieces.” —Anne Morrow Lindbergh



84. “Good friends are those who greet you with an insult.”



85. “I don’t like to commit myself to heaven and hell. You see, I have friends in both places.” — Mark Twain



86. "New friends are just new opportunities to get into trouble."



87. "Meeting new friends is like trying to remember a dream—awkwardly fumbling through details."



88. “Sometimes I wonder how my friends put up with me. Then I remember, I put up with them. So we’re even.”

Quotes to Celebrate Unexpected New Friendships

89. "Friendship is a gift that keeps on giving, especially when it arrives unexpectedly."



90. "New friends often appear when you need them the most, without you even realizing it."

91. "Finding new friends is like finding the perfect pair of jeans. It takes a few tries, but when you do, it's worth it."



92. "The strongest bonds are often forged between those who see the world differently."



93. "Sometimes a chance encounter can spark a connection that lasts a lifetime."



94. “Strangers are just friends waiting to happen.” – Rod Mckuen



95. "Dare to step outside your comfort zone, and you might find a friend waiting on the other side."



96. "Sometimes, the most unexpected paths lead to the most beautiful destinations, especially in friendships."



97. "Destiny has a way of weaving together the threads of unexpected friendships."



98. "The best friendships are like rainbows, made up of unexpected colors but beautiful all the same."



99. "Friendship often blooms where you least expect it, like a wildflower in a sidewalk crack."

100. “We don’t meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason.”



101. “Right now, someone you haven’t met is out there wondering what it would be like to meet someone like you.”



102. "Serendipity is the art of making an unexpected friend."



103. "Chance encounters can lead to the most cherished friendships."



104. "Unexpected friendships are like hidden treasures, waiting to be discovered."



105. “It’s strange how we find the best of friends in the most unexpected people.” — Aly Hunter



106. “If you're going to help somebody, sneak in, sneak out, do what you can. I just sneak along and do my thing and meet wonderful people, some people I've never met, new friends.” – Bobby Orr



107. "Sometimes, the friends we never knew we needed to find us in the most surprising circumstances."



108. “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” ― Abraham Lincoln



109. "The best kind of friendships often begin unexpectedly."



110. “You often become friends with someone new, you vibe with them so well it makes you think “Where were you all my life?”

Quotes About Finding New Friends

111. “I love meeting new people; I think everyone has a story to tell. We should all listen sometimes.” – Kim Smith



112. "Finding new friends is the key to new beginnings."



113. "New friends are like fresh flowers, bringing color and fragrance to our lives."



114. "Finding new friends means finding new parts of yourself."



115. “Each new friendship can make you a new person, because it opens up new doors inside of you.” – Kate DiCamillo



116. “Go out into the world today and love the people you meet. Let your presence light new light in the hearts of others.” – Mother Teresa



117. "Sometimes the friends we make along the way become the family we choose."



118. “When most people set out to change their lives, they often focus on all the external stuff, like a new job or a new location or new friends or new romantic prospects and on and on. The reality is that changing your life starts with changing the way you see everything in your life.” – Mark Manson



119. "The best way to find a friend is to be one."



120. “Some souls just understand each other upon meeting.”

121. "A friend found in need is a friend indeed."



122. “The kindest way of helping yourself is to find a friend.” — Ann Kaiser Stearns



123. “To me, new friends, new genres, new person-to person chemistry is the DNA of EDM.” – Hardwell



124. “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams



125. “Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” — Thomas J. Watson



126. “You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”



127. “In a new friend we start life anew, for we create a new edition of ourselves and so become, for the time being, a new creature.” – D.E. Stevenson



128. “There’s always room in the heart for one more friend.”



129. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley



130. “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler



131. “To find a friend one must close one eye - to keep him, two.” – Norman Douglas

New Friends Quotes to Use As Captions on Instagram

132. "Opposites may attract, but it's the shared passions that make a friendship truly magnetic."



133. "With every new friend, the world gets a little brighter.”



134. “Since there is nothing so well worth having as friends, never lose a chance to make them.” — Francesco Guicciardini



135. “Friends are born, not made.”



136. "New friends, new experiences, endless possibilities.



137. "Each new friend is a piece of the puzzle that completes us."



138. "The greatest friendships are often born from shared moments of chaos and laughter."



139. “Mingle often with good people to keep your soul nourished.” – Anthony Douglas Williams



140. “Don’t be afraid of new beginnings. Don’t shy away from new people, new energy, new surroundings. Embrace new chances at happiness.” — Billy Chapata

141. “No friendship is an accident.” — O. Henry



142. "Every friendship begins with a simple smile."



143. “There is an energy field between humans. And, when we reach out in passion, it is met with an answering passion and changes the relationship forever.” – Rollo May



144. "New friends are the spice of life.”



145. “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” – Tennessee Williams



146. “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson



147. “Everyone you meet knows something you don’t know but need to know. Learn from them.” – C.G. Jung



148. “Be genuinely interested in everyone you meet and everyone you meet will be genuinely interested in you.” – Rasheed Ogunlaru



149. "Good times and new friends make life sweet.”

Good Morning Quotes for New Friends

150. “Good morning, dear friend. You came into my life, and made me see the sun where I once saw clouds.”



151. "Still can’t believe how you were a stranger once who has become my cherished companion. Good morning."



152. “Rise and shine! Thank you for making life a little more fun and my heart a little lighter. You’re amazing and you should know it!



153. "Good morning, mate! Cheers to a brand new day filled with joy and excitement."



154. “I’m so thankful for the times we’ve shared and the comfort you’ve given me. I couldn’t ask for a better friend. Good morning”



155. “You’re as special to me as the morning dew. You’re the kind of friend everyone wishes they had.”



156. "Wishing you a bright and cheerful morning.”



157. “Thank you for being by my side when everyone else left. You are such a wonderful person in my life. Good morning”



158. “Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life, said “I’m here for you” and proved it.”



159. “I’m so grateful for the memories we’ve made and the ones we’re yet to make. Thank you, my friend.”



160. “Thank you for making the good times even better and the tough times a little easier.”

Thankful for New Friends Quotes

161. “Each new friendship can make you a new person because it opens up new doors inside of you.” ― Kate DiCamillo



162. "Thankful for the new friends who have become confidants, and cheerleaders in this adventure called life."



163. "Thankful for the new friends who entered our lives when we were not looking for them and left lasting impressions."



164. "Thankful for the laughter and love new friends bring."



165. “Good friends are like stars, you don’t always see them, but you know they are there.”



166. "Grateful for the new friends who bring sunshine and newfound joy into my life."



167. “What draws people to be friends is that they see the same truth. They share it.” ― C. S. Lewis



168. “Thank you for always being there when I need you. I’m lucky to have crossed paths with you!”



169. “Imagine meeting someone who wants to know about your past not to punish you, but to understand how you need to be loved.”



170. "Thankful for the new connections that make my life enriched with love and unconditional support."



171. “Be thankful for new friends that love you simply for being you.”

As we grow older, we often struggle to make new friends or maintain a stable relationship with the ones we already have. Life intervenes and it’s normal for friends to grow apart with time. But we should keep in mind that sustaining social connections is the key to healthy living. While it is important to initiate new friendships, one should not forget their old friends who helped them cope with hardships in the process. A balance between the two will ensure a life enriched with contentment.