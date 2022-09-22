Practical tips to tell your partner about an unexpected pregnancy

When you see a positive pregnancy test, a tonne of thoughts probably cross your mind. How did this occur, what should I do, and how do I tell him I’m pregnant? Most women tend to experience anxiety at the notion of telling their partner they are expecting. This is especially true if you hadn't anticipated getting pregnant. You might even be afraid of his response, which could range from surprise to disappointment to wrath, depending on your relationship. Or perhaps you're scared he'll be content even if you yourself are not yet ready to be a parent. To assist you in telling your partner you're unexpectedly pregnant, we've prepared some advice.

Inform him in person when possible The greatest approach to break major news is almost always in person. The only time you shouldn't is if you don't think it's safe. Email or text miscommunications have happened to all of us. Since you can see each other's facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language while you are face to face, communication is more accurate. Make sure you have enough time to discuss and select a suitable location. When you're in a hurry, this is not the conversation to start, so at a time when you have some privacy, tell your mate about it kindly. However, should you fear their response, then don’t hesitate to inform your partner in a public setting or bring a support person with you. Be sincere It's important to express your true feelings in a healthy relationship, but don't start the conversation by saying, "I have awful news." Remember that you didn't cause your pregnancy, therefore you don't have to take responsibility or bother yourself with sugar-coating your emotions in an effort to control his reaction.