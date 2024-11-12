100 Amazing “Respect Women” Quotes to Celebrate Her Strength

Dive into the list of “respect women” quotes and learn how to treat her the way she deserves. Be it for mom, wife, or sister, the words reflect the truth!

Respect women quotes

To respect your mother, wife, sister, or daughter is not a mere moral imperative, it is your duty to make her feel valued and inclusive in the world. The way you treat women showcases your way of building a harmonious environment wherein they feel safe. Whether you are advocating for women’s rights, gender equality, or challenging stereotypes, discover her power by delving into the best “respect women” quotes.

You can look at some inspirational quotes for your wife, mother, or girlfriend, and unravel layers of your own consciousness. The profound words will not only urge you to examine your own actions and beliefs but also help them feel more empowered. 

No matter what kind of woman she is, she deserves all the love, praise, kindness, empathy, and respect. Your words and thoughtful gestures will fuel her with immense enthusiasm and admiration. After all, she is a strong woman who never asks for anything in return but always strives to make your world complete and beautiful.

As you scroll down, you will dive deeper into the world of quotes that talk about everything for women and her endless contributions to society in varied roles! 

 

Best “Respect Women” Quotes

Respect women quotes

1. “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform.” — Diane Mariechild
   
2. “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” — Melinda Gates
   
3. “A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
   
4. “Women are the real architects of society.” — Harriet Beecher Stowe
   
5.  “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” — Michelle Obama
   
6. “The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description.” — Steve Maraboli
   
7. “A woman in harmony with her spirit is like a river flowing. She goes where she will without pretense and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself.” — Maya Angelou 
   
8.  “A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong.” — Unknown
   
9. “To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

10. “Respecting women is not an option; it’s a necessity for a progressive society.” — Unknown
    
11. “Respect is one of the greatest expressions of love.” — Miguel Angel Ruiz
    
12. “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else.” — Unknown

 

Admirable Quotes About Respecting a Woman

13. “The beauty of a woman must be seen in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides.” — Audrey Hepburn 
    
14. “If a man expects his woman to be an angel in his life, then he must create a heaven for her.” — Unknown
    
15. “A woman’s intuition is the most powerful thing.” — Ava DuVernay 
    
16. “When people respect someone as a person, they admire her. When they respect her as a friend, they love her. When they respect her as a leader, they follow her.” — John C. Maxwell 
    
17. “No woman should be ashamed of her scars — they tell a story of resilience.” — Unknown
    
18. “Let a woman have her place because as you provide the foundation for her, she provides a foundation for you. And through that vulnerability comes strength.” — Unknown 
    
20. “No man succeeds without a good woman behind him. Wife or mother, if it is both, he is twice blessed indeed.” — Godfrey Winn 

21. “One of the greatest things a father can teach a son is how to treat a woman the way she deserves to be treated- like a queen.” — Unknown
    
22. “Women are one half of society which gives birth to the other half so it is as if they are the entire society.” — Ibn Qayyim Al-Jawziyya
    
23. “It is unmanly. It is not some expression of macho virtue. It is the absolute antithesis of this. Real men don’t bully women and children. Respect for women … is so important.” — Malcolm Turnbull
    
24. “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls.” — Michelle Obama
    
25. “A man never so beautifully shows his own strength as when he respects a woman’s softness.” — Douglas William Jerrold
    
26. “A man can build a home, but it needs a woman to run a home.” — Unknown
    
27. “I still believe in the old fashioned ways of showing a woman Respect and Honor!!” — Angela Merkel 
    
28. “Let a woman have her place because as you provide a foundation for her, she provides a foundation for you. And through that vulnerability comes strength.” — Unknown

Popular Quotes on Respecting Women

Respect women quotes

29. “If you cannot respect women, you cannot respect anybody else – because it is from women you come.” — Osho 
    
30. “You can tell the condition of a nation by looking at the status of its women.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

31. “There is no more beautiful sight than a young woman who glows with the light of the spirit who is confident and courageous because she is virtuous.” — Elaine S. Dalton
    
32. “A woman brought you into this world, so you have no right to disrespect one.” — Tupac Amaru Shakur.
    
33. “The basic Buddhist stand on the question of equality between the genders is age-old. At the highest tantric levels, at the highest esoteric level, you must respect women: every woman.” — Dalai Lama
    
34. “Whatever glory belongs to the race for a development unprecedented in history for the given length of time, a full share belongs to the womanhood of the race.” — Mary Mcleod Bethune
    
35. “Be a woman of confidence and self-respect; give a man a reason worth fighting for.” — Nikki Rowe
    
36. “We have to raise our young boys to respect women and our young girls to demand respect and to get their values from something other than their physicality.” — Paula Broadwell
    
37. “A woman is soft, kind, and loving. When you are in danger, she is always ready to sacrifice herself to save you. So never forget to respect women.” — Debasish Mridha
    
38. “You can treat your woman right or watch someone else graciously do it for you.” — Unknown 
    
39. “Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition.” — Marilyn Monroe
    
40. “A man does what he can; a woman does what a man cannot.” — Isabel Allende

Quotes About Women's Rights

Respect women quotes

41. “Respect a woman not because they demand it, but because they deserve it.” — Saraswati Awasthi 
    
42. “Women's rights are human rights.” — Hillary Clinton
    
43. “We need to understand that there is no formula for how women should lead their lives. That is why we must respect the choices that each woman makes for herself and her family. Every woman deserves the chance to realize her God-given potential.” — Hillary Clinton
    
44. “Let’s respect the dignity of women to make their own decisions about the size and timing of their families.” — Nancy Pelosi
    
45. “That in every country of the world, women may be honored and respected and that their essential contribution to the society may be highly esteemed.” — Pope Francis
    
46. “Truly powerful women don’t explain why they want respect. They simply don’t engage someone who doesn’t give it to them.” — Sherry Argov
    
47. “Love and respect women. Look to her not only for comfort but for strength and inspiration and the doubling of your intellectual and moral powers. Blot out from your mind any idea of superiority; you have none.” — Giuseppe Mazzini
    
48. “Your biceps, six-pack abs, and daring attitude are of no use if you cannot protect and respect women!” — Avijeet Das
    
49. “I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been.” — Sir William Gerald Golding
    
50. “We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men.” — Emma Watson

51. “Loving a girl is a second thing. First learn to respect and congratulate her.” — Unknown 
    
52. “Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on.” — Serena Williams

 

Thoughtful “Respect Women” Quotes

Respect women quotes

53. “A gentleman respects the value and beliefs of a woman.” — Unknown 
    
54. “When we give women the right tools to succeed, they can change the world.” — Melinda Gates
    
55. “When you save a girl, you save generations.” — Anonymous
    
56. “Every woman deserves to be respected not only for her homemaking skills, but her intelligent mind too.” — Unknown
    
57. “Respect a woman who is fighting for what she believes in.” — Unknown
    
58. “Loving a girl without respect doesn’t make you a real man.” — Unknown
    
59. “Show respect and deference to women irrespective of their caste, creed, and color.” — Unknown 
    
60. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton

61. “Treat her the way you want to be treated because respect is earned, not given.” — Unknown
    
62. “A woman is not an object. She is not something; she is someone. You treat every woman with respect. Glorify her.” — Anonymous
    
63. “Grow up and start treating women the way they deserve to be treated – with respect.” — Unknown
    
64. “Respect and regard for women is an appreciation of the way in which she is unique.” — Unknown

 

Emotional “Treat Her Right” Quotes

Respect women quotes

65. “If you have respect for women, you can help them to become better than they are.” — Unknown 
    
66. “Women should never be afraid to move on. It’s in their strength they find their power.” — Unknown
    
67. “Empowered women empower women.” — Unknown
    
68. “Give a woman equal rights, whether or not she asks for it. That’s how you show the respect she deserves.” — Unknown
    
69. “Respecting a woman means that you care enough to think about her feelings before you act.” — Unknown
    
70. “One of the honest forms of respecting a woman is by listening to what they have to say.” — Unknown 

71. “A woman’s heart should be so hidden in Christ that a man has to seek Him just to find her.” — Maya Angelou
    
72. “When you respect a woman, it indicates your personality.” — Unknown
    
73. “Being respected is how a man translates love for a woman.” — Unknown
    
74. “A real man is not afraid to bow down to or salute a woman because he knows that without a woman, there is no man.” — Unknown
    
75. “A gentleman will open doors, pull out chairs, and carry things. Not because she’s helpless or unable, but because he wants to show her that he holds her in high esteem, she is valuable and worthy of respect.” — Unknown
    
76. “Show your adulation for a woman by letting her make the choices for herself.” — Unknown 
    
77. “A man who loves and respects his mother not only treats a woman wonderfully but also has great respect for every woman.” — Unknown

Heart-touching Quotes About Women And Her Strength

Respect women quotes

78. “Respect is the priceless ornament one can give a woman.” — Unknown
    
79. “Being a man is just a matter of birth; however, being a gentleman is what you choose.” — Unknown
    
80. “In many ways, a woman is better than a man. She is not only more tender at heart but is also more intense with her intuition.” — Unknown
    
81. “God intended every woman, be it your mother, aunt, daughter, or wife, with the utmost respect.” — Unknown 
    
82. “To the world, she is a mother, but to her family, she is the world.” — Unknown
    
83. “If you think of disrespecting any woman, just think how you can into this world in the first place.” — Unknown
    
84. “Any true man doesn’t bully a woman or a child. It is utterly unmanly and, in a way expression of being a coward not to respect a woman.” — Unknown
    
85. “We should respect the choice and decision of a woman to make her decisions about the time and size of her family.” — Unknown
    
86. “A man shows his strength and chivalry in a true sense by showing his respect for a woman.” — Unknown

87. “A culture that respects a woman and values her is something that we should look up to!” — Unknown 
    
88. “A woman’s strength is not in her exterior but in her spirit.” — Unknown
    
89. “Some people still believe in the age-old ways of showing and giving respect to a woman.” — Unknown

 

Meaningful Quotes on Respecting Women

Respect women quotes

90. “We respect women and don’t insult them by saying all they care about is reproductive rights. All issues are women’s issues.” — Unknown
    
91. “Men and women have roles – their roles are different, but their rights are equal.” — Unknown
    
92. “All women are beautiful, regardless of their looks. You just need to touch their soul with respect and appreciation for their inner beauty, and you will be rewarded with joy. The heart is way more important than the package. Women are God’s greatest gift to man, and we should cherish and protect each and everyone”. — Unknown
    
93. “A real man can’t stand seeing his woman hurt. He’s careful with his decisions and actions.” — Unknown 
    
94. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” — Hilary Clinton
    
95. “Respecting a woman is the best way to tell her how beautiful she is.” — Unknown
    
96. “The basic Buddhist stand on the question of equality between the genders is age-old. At the highest tantric levels, you must respect women at the highest esoteric level: every woman.” — Unknown
    
97. “It’s a man’s job to respect women, but it’s a woman’s job to give him something to respect.” — Unknown
    
98. “She is a Woman, and she is a Mother, she is a Daughter, she is a Wife, she is a Sister. Respect Female.” — Unknown
    
99. “When people respect a woman as a person, they admire her. When they respect her as a friend, they love her. When they respect her as a leader, they follow her.” — Unknown

100. “When a woman is talking to you, listen to what she says with her eyes.” — Unknown
     
101. “Remember to always respect a woman. Whenever you think about disrespecting or offending, think about what you would feel if what you’re about to do happens to your daughter, wife, mother, or sister”. — Unknown
     
102. “Respect for women is an appreciation of the way in which she is unique.” — Unknown

Such a collection of “respect women” quotes can help you give an idea about how should a woman be treated. The words serve as a powerful reminder of resilience and the invaluable contributions that a woman makes every day. They not only recognize the diverse roles that women play but also encourage us to foster an environment where women feel appreciated and valued. Respecting women is essential for a progressive society; therefore, treating them with kindness and empathy is our duty.

FAQs

How can one treat a woman with respect?
You can try to communicate openly and honestly with her. When you have a conversation with a woman, allow her to speak and actively listen to what she says.
How should I call a girl with respect?
You should always address her with “Miss”. especially if you don't know their marital status.
What role do parents and teachers play in teaching how to respect girls?
Parents and teachers play an important role in teaching how to respect girls. They shape children's personalities by acquainting them with gender equality and inclusiveness.
How can we teach girls about the importance of self-respect?
You can allow your child to make choices about his or her body and give them the freedom to make their own decisions.
