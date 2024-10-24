140+ Inspirational Quotes for Wife: Empowering Words for Motivation

A wife is the backbone of a man’s life — there are multiple roles a wife plays in her day-to-day life to make her home a haven and her family feel truly special. Sometimes, she willingly sacrifices her happiness for the sake of her family, while at other times, she becomes a fierce warrior to protect her family from any harm that can come their way. In a nutshell, she is the epitome of bravery!

There could be days when your wife feels dim — in that case, sharing powerful inspirational quotes for your wife can help her feel better and stay hopeful. For all that she does for you, a few uplifting words for your beloved life can go a long way to help you express your gratitude and build a loving relationship with her. You shouldn’t wait for tough times to send words of encouragement to your precious wife. You can also wish your darling wife a good morning/good night or simply randomly send her a positive quote to bring a beautiful smile to her face. Without any further ado, let's take a look at the best motivational quotes for wives.

Best Inspirational Quotes for Wife from Husband

1. “Life is about finding yourself, embracing your strengths and weaknesses, and being true to who you are.” — Oprah Winfrey

2. “A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

3. “You may not always have a comfortable life, and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once, but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” — Michelle Obama

4. “Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” — Franz Schubert

5. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey

6. “Woman was not made out of man’s feet to be below him, nor was she made from his head, to be above him, but she was made from his rib, to be beside him.” — Angie Lewis

7. “Women, whether subtly or vociferously, have always been a tremendous power in the destiny of the world.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, “It’s Up to the Women”

8. “I want to do it because I want to do it. Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” — Amelia Earhart

9. “No man succeeds without a good woman behind him. Wife or mother, if it is both, he is twice blessed indeed.” — Godfrey Winn

10. “Magic is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen.” — Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

11. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved, women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will.” — Amy Tenney

12. “A man’s wife has more power over him than the state has.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

13. “You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.” — Maya Angelou

14. "Ignore the glass ceiling and do your work. If you’re focusing on the glass ceiling, focusing on what you don’t have, focusing on the limitations, then you will be limited." — Ava DuVernay

15. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." — Maya Angelou

16. “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” — Albert Einstein

17. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” — Alice Walker

18. “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everybody else.” — Unknown

19. “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are an excellent leader.” — Dolly Parton

Encouraging Quotes for Wife

20. “Everyone has oceans to fly if they have the heart to do it. Is it reckless? Maybe. But what do dreams know of boundaries?” — Amelia Earhart

21. “I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow. When there’s that moment of ‘Wow, I’m not really sure I can do this’ and you push through those moments, that’s when you have a breakthrough.” — Marissa Mayer

22. “Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.” — Mary Kay Ash

23. “And one day she discovered that she was fierce, and strong, and full of fire, and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.” — Mark Anthony

24. “A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman, but the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.” — Melinda Gates

25. "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence." — Helen Keller

26. “Great people do things before they’re ready. They do things before they know they can do it. Doing what you’re afraid of, getting out of your comfort zone, taking risks like that- that’s what life is. You might be really good. You might find out something about yourself that’s really special, and if you’re not good, who cares? You tried something. Now you know something about yourself.” — Amy Poehler

27. “She was powerful not because she wasn’t scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear.” — Atticus

28. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” — Nora Ephron

29. “To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting.” — E.E. Cummings

30. “One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, what you believe in and where you want to go.” — Sheila Murray Bethel

31. "Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." — G.D. Anderson

32. "They'll tell you you're too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway." — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

33. “We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes — understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.” — Arianna Huffington

34. “Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.” — Helen Keller

35. “You were born with potential. You were born with goodness and trust. You were born with ideals and dreams. You were born with greatness. You were born with wings. You are not meant for crawling, so don’t. You have wings. Learn to use them and fly.” — Rumi

36. “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” — Rosa Parks

37. "When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them." — Meghan Markle

38. “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale

39. “We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free.” — Kavita Ramdas

Motivational Quotes for Wife

40. “To the heart in you, don’t be afraid to feel. To the sun in you, don’t be afraid to shine. To the love in you, don’t be afraid to heal. To the ocean in you, don’t be afraid to rage. To the silence in you, don’t be afraid to break.” — By Najwa Zebian

41. "If you can dance and be free and be embarrassed, you can rule the world." — Amy Poehler

42. “A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done.” — Marge Piercy

43. “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.” — Audrey Hepburn

44. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” — Marilyn Monroe

45. “I pray you to quit overthinking, replaying failed scenarios, feeding self-doubt, and seeing the good in everyone but yourself. You deserve more.” — Jodi Sta Maria

46. “A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts.” — Nancy Rathburn

48. “You have to have confidence in your ability, and then be tough enough to follow through.” — Rosalynn Carter

49. “Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it.” — Ziad K. Abdelnour

51. “The strongest people aren’t always the people who win, but the people who don’t give up when they lose.” — By Michael J. Akers

52. “Figure out who are you separate from your family, and the man or woman you’re in a relationship with. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel good alone. I think that’s the most important thing in life. Find a sense of self. With that, you can do anything else.” — Angelina Jolie

53. "It’s not about being perfect. It’s not about where you get yourself in the end. There’s power in allowing yourself to be known and heard, in owning your unique story, in using your authentic voice." — Michelle Obama

54. “If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on.” — Sheryl Sandberg

55. “When a woman rises in glory, her energy is magnetic and her sense of possibility contagious.” — By Marianne Williamson

56. “The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.” — Albert Einstein

57. “Don’t ever let someone tell you you can’t do something. Not even me. You got a dream; you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves; they want to tell you you can’t do it. You want something, go get it. Period.” — Chris Gardner, The Pursuit Of Happyness

58. “Never refer to yourself as ‘lucky’ to be exactly where you’re meant to be. You worked for this. Take the credit. Absorb the praise. Dance in the light. This was ALL you.” — By Chidera Eggerue

59. “Don’t let anyone speak for you, and don’t rely on others to fight for you.” — Michelle Obama

Good Morning Inspirational Quotes for Wife

60. “You’re something between a dream and a miracle.” — By Elizabeth Barrett

61. “For one thing we know beyond all doubt: Nothing has ever been achieved by the person who says, ‘It can’t be done.’” — Eleanor Roosevelt

62. "Life is very interesting... in the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths." — Drew Barrymore

63. “Forward is forward. You’re taking steps every day to get to where you want to be, and it’s enough. No matter how fast or slow you go, you’re enough.” — Daniell Koepke

64. “She woke up every morning with the option of being anyone she wished. How beautiful it was that she always chose herself.” — Tyler Kent White

65. “You must know that you can do this. You are strong. And you will make it. Just hang on and keep believing in yourself, always.” — Heather A. Stillufsen

66. “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

67. "Every morning is a beautiful morning." — Terri Guillemets

68. “The world is your oyster. It’s up to you to find the pearls.” — Chris Gardner, The Pursuit Of Happyness

69. "Mornings are like nature in spring… humming with the sounds of life and the promise of a fresh new day!" — LeAura Alderson

70. “You’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.” — George Lorimer

71. “An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day.” — Henry David Thoreau

72. “Everyone has inside of her a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be, how much you can love, what you can accomplish, and what your potential is.” — Anne Frank

73. “If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” — Larry Page

74. “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive, to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” — Marcus Aurelius

75. "There is a morning inside you waiting to burst open into light." — Rumi

76. “Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” — Yoko Ono

77. “Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night.” — William Blake

78. “Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” — Wayne Huizenga

79. “Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous or stay in bed.” — Malak El Halabi

80. "In your light, I learn how to love. In your beauty, how to make poems." — Rumi

81. “I am the luckiest person alive in the world as I get to wake up next to a beautiful and nurturing woman like you. Good morning, my love.” — Unknown

82. “You have a grateful heart and I hope you keep inspiring the world always. Good morning to the most special person in my life.” — Unknown

Positive Quotes for Wife

83. "There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women." — Malala Yousafzai

84. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved, women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will.” — Amy Tenney

85. "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence." — Helen Keller

86. “Within you is a brighter light than the belittling words of those afraid of your potential. Within you is an entire universe, just waiting to be built.” — Shahida Arabi

87. “I figure, if a girl wants to be a legend, she should go ahead and be one.” — Calamity Jane

88. "The woman who doesn’t require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet." — Mohadesa Najumi

89. “Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman

90. “Strong women don’t play the victim. Don’t make themselves look pitiful and don’t point fingers. They stand, and they deal.” — Mandy Hale

91. “When a man says it’s a silly childish game, it’s probably something his wife can beat him at.” — Don Epperson

92. “A really strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars.” — Carly Simon

93. “One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, what you believe in and where you want to go.” — Sheila Murray Bethel

94. “Stop giving people the power to control your smile, your worth, and your attitude.” — By Mandy Hale

95. “Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light.” — Brené Brown

96. “Always aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in. And, when you stumble, keep faith. And, when you’re knocked down, get right back up and never listen to anyone who says you can’t or shouldn’t go on.” — Hillary Rodham Clinton

97. “You educate a man; you educate a man. Also, You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” — By Brigham Young

98. “If we have the attitude that it’s going to be a great day, it usually is.” — Catherine Pulsifier

99. “If you don’t set your own agenda, somebody else will.” — Melinda Gates

100. “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.” — Napoleon Hill

101. “If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.” — Vincent Van Gogh

102. “I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

103. “I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft

Inspirational Love Quotes for Wife

104. “My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Continue to allow humor to lighten the burden of your tender heart.” — Maya Angelou

105. “A faithful and loving wife is the jewel of a marriage.” — By Lamar Cole

106. “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” — Diane Mariechild

107. “There is nothing nobler or more admirable than when two people who see eye to eye keep house as man and wife, confounding their enemies and delighting their friends.” — Homer

108. “My best-chosen friend, companion, guide, to walk through life, linked hand-in-hand, two equal, loving friends, true husband, and true wife.” — Sir Charles Gavan Duffy

109. “Only two things are necessary to keep one’s wife happy. One is to let her think she has her way, and the other is to let her have it.” — Lyndon Johnson

110. “A wife is essential to great longevity; she is the receptacle of half a man’s cares and two-thirds of his ill-humor.” — Charles Reade

111. “Let us now set forth one of the fundamental truths about marriage: the wife is in charge.” — Bill Cosby

112. “My wife runs the house much better than I could, so I think she could be a linesman or a referee or even a football manager, and that’s the truth.” — Ian Holloway

113. “The man who says his wife can’t take a joke forgets that she took him…” — Oscar Wilde

114. “Husbands learn that being a real man means no matter how long he’s been married to his wife, he can still open doors for her, give her a tender kiss unexpectedly, bring her flowers, or simply spend quality time with her just to let her know how much she means to him.” — David A. Webb

115. “You’re the best woman I will ever know. You may not think you’re a hero, but you’re a hero to me.” — Anonymous

116. “The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.” — B. R. Ambedkar

117. “I need you to know, whatever happens, wherever you go, you’re not gonna do it alone.” — Detective Josephus Miller

118. “One of the basic aspects of marriage, that so often goes overlooked is the need for the husband and wife to be friends.” — Chris Canuel

119. “The most significant thing that a husband can give his wife is honor or value. No other quality, possession, or activity will ensure a good marriage.” — Gil Stieglitz

120. “Of all the home remedies, a good wife is best.” — Kin Hubbard

121. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

122. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” –= Maya Angelou

Short Inspirational Quotes for Wife

123. “Never apologize for being a powerful woman.” — Unknown

124. "The energy you’ll expend focusing on someone else’s life is better spent working on your own. Just be your own idol." — Sophia Amoruso

125. “Don’t follow the crowd, let the crowd follow you.” — Margaret Thatcher

126. "If you don’t see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself.” — Mindy Kaling

127. “A good husband makes a good wife.” — John Florio

128. "Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks." — Ariana Grande

129. "We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated." — Maya Angelou

130. "I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art." — Madonna

131. “You say you have no courage, but I see it in you.” — Khaled Hosseini

132. “Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention.” — Pink

133. “Impossible is just an opinion.” — Paulo Coelho

134. "Life is tough, my darling, but so are you." — Stephanie Bennett-Henry

135. “The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self.” — Dalai Lama

136. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

137. "Whatever the problem, be part of the solution." —Tina Fey

138. “You are what you believe yourself to be.” — Paulo Coelho

139. "She needed a hero. So that’s what she became." — Unknown

140. “Whatever you are, be a good one.” — Abraham Lincoln

141. “I hope you give yourself all the space and gentleness you need.” — Jacqueline Whitney

142. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

143. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt

144. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” — Mark Twain

145. "Make each day your masterpiece." — John Wooden

146. “The hard days are what make you stronger.” — Aly Raisman

147. “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” ― Melinda Gates

148. "Champions keep playing until they get it right." — Billie Jean King

149. “Turn your wounds into wisdom.” — Oprah Winfrey

150. “God is within her, she will not fall.” — Psalm 46:5

151. “You’re a hero. Now you’re my hero.” — Erica Vandross

At times, when your wife needs encouragement when she is feeling low, or when you want to brighten her day with positive words, these inspirational quotes for your wife can be your perfect aid! The purity in a wife’s love is unparalleled — to tell her how much you adore her, you can share with her some encouraging words that can boost her motivation and help her overcome the challenges (if she’s facing any) with ease.