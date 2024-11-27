How Can You Tell If Your Ex Still Likes You: 18 Signs to Fill in the Blanks

Sudden breakups can be traumatizing whereas mutual breakups can still have room for patch-up. Since it is difficult to cope with the separation, the scenario can also seem to be confusing. To know whether there’s scope for a second chance or if any one of you still possesses feelings, you need Sureshot signs. How can you tell if your ex still likes you? Through your ex’s behavior and actions!

Recognizing and analyzing the signs your ex wants you back is crucial. These signs, despite being unclear, help you find a way to navigate through the sea of emotions. They also indicate whether your ex-partner wants to reconnect, reconsider, or rekindle the relationship. With the help of subtle hints and burning questions to ask your ex for clarity, you can also have a fresh start.

To explore more about the signs your ex is testing you and your thoughts, stay tuned to the end of the article.

How Can You Tell If Your Ex Still Likes You? 18 Signs to Guess it Right

1. They Repeatedly Call Or Text You

If your ex-partner keeps calling or texting you, it is one of the signs your ex still has feelings for you. Even though you parted ways, they still show interest in you. The random calls and messages may indicate their effort to stay connected. It is the first and foremost sign highlighting that their heart is full of unresolved feelings and they still care for you. However, only make assumptions once and when you get any obvious cues.

2. They Still Follow You on Social Media

Your ex following or stalking you on social media can be among the signs your ex misses you. If you are one of the active social media users who keep sharing slices of life, then your ex-partner might keep himself updated with everything you do. He or she would like to know what you are up to, whether you have moved on, got into a new relationship, or wish to patch things up.

3. Notice If They Are Always Around

How do you know if your ex still loves you? Notice if they seem to always be around you. If they do, then look for reasons. They might appear near your workplace place, your favorite restaurants, your gym, or frequently visited places. Begin tracking their moves. Figure out if they are purposely running into you or accidentally.

4. They Are Always Available for You

During the times when you want to share anything personal, or need help, advice, or suggestions, if your ex is always available then it is true that he still feels for you. Despite moving on, your partner will still give you sufficient time. This also means that they respect your decisions and values.

5. They Feel Jealous Or Want to Make You Feel Jealous

It is not easy to erase deep-felt feelings and emotions overnight. It takes time for one to recover from a breakup. However, after the breakup, one either tries to look for ways to undo things or brush aside all the affection and sentiments. In the process, jealousy is a feeling that can make it difficult for them to get over the past if they still love you. They might feel jealous or insecure if you move on. Jealousy is proof that someone still loves you.

6. They Don’t Return Your Belongings

One of the signs your ex still loves you but is scared to tell you can be him or her not returning your stuff post-breakup. To move on, consider deleting your pictures and discarding everything that reminds you of your past and broken relationship. However, if your ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend is not willing to return your stuff, then it could be a signal that they are still thinking of you. Such kind of behavior can also conclude that they are yet to accept the breakup or want to keep remembering you.

7. They Fail to Move on

One of the most obvious signs your ex still loves you is the fact that they find it difficult to move on. After breaking up, you might have moved on and accepted the reality, but your ex who is still into you might find moving on depressing. This emotional state of your ex is a hint that your ex-partner is yearning for you to get back.

8. They Drunk Dial You

Even after your breakup, if your ex tries to drunk dial, then it can be one of the signs your ex still likes you. Whether they express their feelings, show anger, sound depressed, or appreciate you, it is evident that you are on their minds. Since they are not fully into their senses, there are chances that they did not dial your number consciously.

9. They Try to Express Regrets

An easy way to know whether your ex still likes is when they try to express regrets. You may come across your common friends telling you how your ex has been regretting his actions that led to your breakup. Alternatively, their social media posts may also highlight their sad feelings and mournful thoughts.

10. They Try to Contact You Via Their Or Your Friends

How to know whether your ex still loves you is by noticing his/her indirect actions of contacting you. You might receive calls or messages from them or your friends asking about you and how you are doing in life. Through such third parties, your ex might be figuring out whether you moved on. Such behavior indicates that they are intrigued by you, your thoughts, and your overall well-being.

11. They Try to Block And Unblock You

If your ex-partner frequently tries to block and unblock you, then something is haunting them. If they unblock you, then it means they have opened a channel of communication to either stay connected or to fix things up. Since neither of you initiated a conversation, they might block you again. If the blocking game is repetitive, then it is clear that they are drawn towards you. This is an easy way to find an answer to “How to tell if your ex still likes you?” Make sure you don’t feel obligated, just give them their time to heal.

12. They Miss You And Are Apologetic

A reason to break up with your partner can be a fight or argument due to which you guys were unable to come to a consensus. Within a few days, your ex may take all the blame and be apologetic. They might confess their emotions and pen down a sorry letter, hoping for a patch-up. Since they are enamored by you, be careful not to get carried away or jump to conclusions.

13. Your Ex Tries to Display Intense Emotions for You

Your ex might behave or act weirdly after a breakup. Do they get furious over any of your social media activity or reach out to you with an apology? If yes, then these are signs that your ex is still in love with you. Everyone can’t handle a breakup or find it traumatizing to deal with the loss. Hence, they vent out everything by displaying strong emotions for you. These are behavioral indicators signaling that your ex is still into you and wants you to be back in their life.

14. They Always Talk About You

After a breakup, you accidentally bump into your ex-partner and they suddenly start talking about you. This is when you realize that their conservations are always about you. They try to reminisce about the good old days and revisit pleasant times, talking about those times when you were a happy couple. On the other hand, they are not only interested in talking about you but also willing to share the snippets of their own lives. This behavior may be a result of the feelings they have for you.

15. They Might Stay Aloof

The complete disappearance of your ex-partner is also a signal that they still like you. You won’t find them on social media platforms, with their friends, or answering your calls. This condition might mean that they are not able to get through the breakup more healthily.

16. They Attempt to Flirt Subtly

In order to win you back, your ex might flirt subtly. They will shower you with compliments and tease you playfully. Plus, they will not miss a single opportunity to meet or converse with you. There are chances that they purposely cross your path.

17. They Like And Comment on Every Picture You Post

If your ex-partner is interested in you, then they might like or comment on most of your posts, and stories. Track how frequently they interact with your accounts and examine your communication. You can also keep a check on how often they call, text, or talk to you in person. Notice the topics and see if he keeps reminding you of the memories spent together. If he does, then he might still like you.

18. Your Ex Is Still Conversing with Your Family

Find out if your ex is still in touch with your family members, cousins, siblings, or friends. If your close family and friends probably have heard them talking about you, then your ex is still over you.

With these 18 sneaky signs, you will be able to figure out what’s cooking in your ex’s head. Whether they still like you even if they say they hate you. On the other hand, if you truly feel that they are not meant for you, then forget about the past and move on.

How Is It Possible for Your Ex to Forget You And Move on?

Time is said to be the best healer, and hence, you can get over the past, forget your ex, and move on in life. You will eventually find a new partner and begin a new chapter with renewed hope.

On the other hand, it won’t be easier to forget the past, however, one can seemingly cope. Moving on also depends on a variety of factors such as the duration of your relationship, proximity, intimacy, and the emotional attachment that persisted.

What Should You Do If Your Ex Has Feelings for You?

In order to avoid uncomfortable and worsen awkward situations, below is a list of things that will help you figure out what to do if your ex still has feelings for you.

Make sure you don’t panic in case you get all the signs you and your ex are still in love. Accept your negative emotions. If you ended your relationship on a bad note and you do not wish to get along anymore, then it's alright. You need not force yourself into the relationship again. Before you decide to patch up, recall how your life was with your ex in it. Try to compare it with how you are feeling currently. If you are happy with them, then consider giving them a second chance. Communicate with them and clear misunderstandings if any. Let them respond if you are not sure about your feelings or thoughts of giving them a second chance. Wait for them to convey that they wish to get you back into their life.

For some, it may be easier to forget everything and move on, but for some, it can be traumatizing. Hence, it is important to explore their behaviors to be sure if they might want you back. Below are some signs that will ease out your job.

Subtle Hints That Prove Your Ex Still Has Feelings for You

If your ex-partner does the following then it is a sign that they are still over you.

They reach out on special days or dates like your birthdays. They send over flowers and chocolates. They like and comment on your social media posts and stories. They contact your mutual friends. They purposely bump into you. They send pictures of you both as a couple. They share love quotes or spam your inbox. They repeatedly try to contact and stay in touch.

These simple signs will surely help you get the answer to, “How can you tell if your ex still likes you?” Since it is impossible to find out the truth and their genuine feelings, it is wise to have patience. The more you dive deeper, the more confusing the situation may seem. Hence, do not overanalyze their behavior. Any kind of strong emotion from your ex-partner is a signal that they still have feelings for you.

Alternatively, your ex might show negative emotions due to jealousy, anger, or sudden breakup. So, do not complicate things, take your time to analyze the situation, and communicate clearly and honestly.