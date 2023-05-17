From Buddy to Bae: 30 Signs He Likes You More Than a Friend

While some guys might be more obvious with their feelings, others can be a little harder to read. Yes, we are aware that dating may be difficult, and when it comes to expressing themselves, men might even choose to hold their words back in front of the person they like. But don't worry; we've got you covered with the tell-tale signs he likes you more than a friend. From teasing and remembering small details to stealing glances and going out of his way to spend time with you, there are a lot of subtle ways that guys show affection.

30 Signs He Likes You More Than a Friend

Guys can be especially tricky to read because they do not always express their feelings directly. They might give you subtle hints or try to show their affection in other ways. And let's not forget about all those mixed signals that can leave you feeling confused and uncertain. But with a little bit of patience and good old-fashioned detective work, we are confident you'll be able to crack the code and figure out the signs he is into you.

So, sit back and relax, while we make you go through some of the prominent ones.

1. He Remembers Little Things

If he remembers small details or things you have said or done in the past, it shows that he has been paying attention and cares about you. For example, he might remember your favorite band, the type of coffee you like, or the name of your pet you must have shared with him in the past.

2. He Looks at You When He Thinks You're Not Looking

One of the subtle signs that he likes you secretly is if he looks at you while he thinks you're not looking. He may engage in this unconscious action without even being aware of it. However, if you catch him looking at you and he quickly looks away or acts embarrassed, that is a good indication that he has been caught in the act and might be feeling a bit shy or nervous around you.

3. He Teases You Playfully

If he is playfully teasing you or making jokes at your expense, it could be a sign that he likes you. This is a classic way that guys show affection, as it is a way to get your attention and make you laugh. Even if he does’t act the same way around other people, you should take a hint if he does anything to be silly around you.

4. He Goes Out of His Way to Spend Time with You

If he is making an effort to see you or find excuses to be around you, it's an indication that he enjoys your company and values your friendship. He might ask you to grab coffee or lunch together, invite you to events or activities, or even go out of his way to help you with something.

5. He Compliments You

A guy is likely to find you appealing and interesting if he compliments you on your looks, personality, skills, and talents. If he goes beyond just saying, “You look nice,” and compliments you on your hair, your outfit, or something you have said or done before, it shows he’s paying attention to all the aspects related to you.

6. He Shows Genuine Concern for You

If your guy likes you, he would seem genuinely concerned about your well-being, your happiness, or your safety. He will call you to see how you are doing after a tough day, offer to help you with something you are struggling with, or just be there to listen when you need to talk.

7. He Mirrors Your Body Language

By mirroring your body language, like crossing his arms when you cross yours or leaning in when you do, a guy might as well send you the message that he's on the same wavelength as you and is interested in what you have to say, and wants to connect with you. Mirroring can be a subconscious form of nonverbal communication that shows that two people are on the same page.

8. He Initiates Physical Contact

One of the obvious signs that he likes you more than a friend is if he touches you in an intimate or lingering way. It may be clear that he has a romantic inclination towards you if he touches your arm or shoulder while speaking to you or if he playfully touches your face or hair.

9. He Makes Eye Contact with You

When a guy makes eye contact with you, it shows that he's fully present at the moment and interested in what you have to say. It could be a way for him to communicate that he values your presence and wants to connect with you on a much deeper level. And guess what! Research has also shown that prolonged eye contact can increase feelings of attraction and intimacy between two people (1) .

10. He Gets Nervous or Shy Around You

If a guy seems a bit awkward or fidgety when he is around you, it could be a sign that he likes you but is too nervous to express his feelings. He will stutter, blush, or avoid eye contact. He might also seem a bit more reserved than he does around other people.

11. He Makes an Effort to Talk to You

If a guy is constantly starting conversations with you or seeking you out to chat, it could be a sign that he is interested in getting to know you better. Probably, he will ask you questions about your life, interests, and opinions and seem genuinely engaged in what you have to say.

12. He Makes an Effort to Impress You

If the guy is trying to show you his best self and highlight his positive qualities to make you see him in a favorable light, then yes, he wants to catch your attention. He would want to dress up a bit more when he knows he will be around you. Chances are that he will show off his skills or talents to impress you. It is like he's saying, "Hey, look at me! I am pretty awesome, right?"

13. He Gets Jealous When You Talk About Others

If a guy gets a little jealous when you talk about other people, it could be a sign he really likes you and feels threatened by the idea of others swooping in to steal your attention. While he waits for you to pay attention to him, he might not even appreciate the idea of you talking to other people. So, while a little bit of jealousy can be flattering, it's important to make sure that it doesn't become a pattern of controlling or manipulative behavior.

14. He Drunk Dials You

When someone is drunk, they tend to be more honest and uninhibited, so if a guy is calling you after a night of partying, it could mean that you're on his mind and he wants to talk to you. So, if you're into spontaneous phone calls and don't mind a little bit of drunken rambling, a drunk dial could be just what you need to kickstart a new romance!

15. He Offers to Treat You with Something or the Other

If a guy likes you, he would want to offer to buy you things as a way of showing his interest and affection. It is like he is saying, "Hey, I want to take care of you and make you happy." He might want to impress you with his generosity and chivalrous nature every time by offering you something or the other.

16. He Will Stand Up for You if Someone Hurts You

It's a natural human instinct to want to protect the people we care about, and when it comes to someone we have romantic feelings for, that instinct can be even stronger. So, if you notice a guy getting defensive or standing up for you when someone else is being rude or hurtful, it could be a sign that he likes you.

17. He Asks for Your Opinion

When he starts to value your input and asks for your opinion on various matters, that surely becomes one of the tell-tale signs of him liking you more than a friend. He would seek your advice for his life decisions or seek your opinion on topics he knows you are passionate about.

18. He Introduces you to His Family And Friends

When a guy introduces you to his family and friends, it is a big deal! It means he is proud to have you in his life and wants the important people in his world to meet you. It is also a sign that he sees a future with you. He is not just looking for a casual fling but rather he is looking for a long-term relationship.

19. He Makes an Effort to Share His Passions with You

If a guy likes you, he will want to share the things he loves with you. So, if he is inviting you to concerts, taking you on hikes, or showing you his favorite movies, it is a sign that he wants to include you in his life and share his hobbies and interests with you.

20. He Uses Your Name a Lot

When a guy likes you, he will probably use your name a lot because he wants to make sure you know he is paying attention to you! It is a way of personalizing his interactions with you and showing that he sees you as an individual, not just another person in the crowd.

21. He is Curious About Your Life

If a guy is asking you questions about your hobbies, interests, and goals, it means he is interested in learning more about you. He wants to know what makes you tick and what you are passionate about, which is a great sign that he is invested in you as a person.

22. He Constantly Shares Memes with You

If a guy is sending you funny memes with a romantic angle or tagging you in cute and silly posts on social media, it is a sign that he is trying to make you laugh and show you that he has a sense of humor. It is also a low-key way of starting a conversation and keeping in constant touch.

23. He Texts You Good Morning And Goodnight

If a guy is consistently sending you good morning and goodnight messages, it's a pretty good indication that he's thinking about you and wants to stay connected. It is a sweet and thoughtful gesture that shows he cares about you. It somewhere implies that he wants to start and end his day with you in the hopes of developing a connection with you.

24. He Sends You Playlists

If a guy is sending you playlists of songs that he thinks you will like, it could be one of the subtle signs of him liking you more than a friend. It shows that he's paying attention to your tastes and preferences, and trying to connect with you on a much more profound level. Plus, it is a great way to discover new music together and bond over shared interests.

25. He Believes in Your Dreams

If a guy is supportive of your dreams and goals, it shows that he wants to be a positive influence in your life and help you achieve your aspirations. It is an indication that he pays attention to your needs and wishes to see you succeed, which are definitely good signs that he cares deeply about you more than a friend.

26. He's Always There to Lend a Helping Hand

If he's always there to help, whether it's with a project or just a pep talk, it shows he cares about your success and is interested in your well-being. If he makes an effort to cheer you up anytime you're feeling down and can’t see you in a sad state, this is an indication that he likes you and wants to keep you happy.

27. He Makes You Laugh

If a guy is always throwing jokes your way and making you laugh till you snort, it means he wants to be with you and enjoys seeing that beautiful smile on your face. Laughter is the key to a happy and healthy relationship, and if he's constantly tickling your funny bone, he definitely has eyes on you.

28. He Talks About His Future Plans

If a guy is constantly yapping about his future plans and goals to you, it's a clear sign that he likes you! He is basically giving you a sneak peek into his life, letting you know he wants you to be a part of it. So, if he is talking about buying a house, starting a business, or traveling the world with you, get ready for some exciting adventures together.

29. He Never Lets the Conversation to Lapse

If a guy is consistently keeping in touch with you, it's a sign that he's thinking about you and can't get enough of you. He wants to be a part of your life and make sure you are doing okay, even if it's just a quick message to say hello. So, if he's always sending you memes, responding to your messages promptly, and making sure you know he's there for you, he's definitely into you.

30. He Leans in When You Talk

Leaning in can be a sign of interest and engagement, and if he is doing it when you talk, it shows that he's truly invested in the conversation. So, it is like he's leaning in for more than just the conversation, he's leaning in because he wants to get closer to you! It is, anyway, a good indication that he likes you, so keep the conversation flowing and see where it takes you!

When we look at it, deciphering the signs that he likes you more than a friend can be a tricky business, but with the help of the aforementioned signs you can surely get a good idea of where his heart is at. So, keep an eye out for these signs, enjoy the butterflies in your stomach, and remember to have fun in the process!

