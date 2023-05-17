Top 25 Telltale Signs Your Friend Likes You Romantically

Friendship is the true essence of life, and good friends make life better for everyone. Even though many people seek purely platonic friendships, many love stories blossom from friendships. “Friends first, lovers later”, is a concept that's not new and is inevitable. There is a blurry line between friendship and romance, and it's pivotal to read between the lines to understand your friend's emotions. There are many subtle signs your friend likes you that you shouldn't miss.

You might think your friend flirts with you just casually or always makes time for you only because they are helpful. But these might be secret signs that your friend has a liking towards you and is hiding it. Being friends first and getting into a romantic relationship is quite common. In fact, according to research, two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as friendships. [ 1 ]

Top 25 Clear Signs Your Friend Likes You

1. They Flirt with You

Flirting is one of the most obvious signs your guy friend likes you but is hiding it. They may compliment you now and then, drop clues that they like you, or try to come closer to you. If you notice these signs, it means your friend has a massive crush on you.

2. They Get Jealous

Is your friend possessive of you? Do they get jealous when someone flirts with you? If the answer is yes, it’s one of the signs your best friend likes you. Being possessive and craving your attention are classic signs they like you a lot.

3. They Stare at You Lovingly

In matters of love, eyes speak more than the heart does. Look into the eyes of a lover, and you'll see a bit of sparkle and twinkle when they notice their beloved. If you often catch your friend staring at you or their eyes lighten up with joy when you meet them, these are obvious signs they are into you.

4. They Are Always Supportive of You

Indeed, a true friend will always be supportive and be there for you in every phase of life. But what differentiates a friend from a lover is that the latter will push you hard to do better, and your dreams will become theirs too. They would also help you understand your goals and overcome difficulties that you might come across.

5. They Try to be Funny Around You

Even if your friend is a person who loves cracking jokes, if you see them trying to be funnier around you and make you laugh, it's one of the signs your friend likes you secretly.

6. They Call You Throughout the Day

This one is obvious, isn't it? If someone likes you, they will make sure to talk to you every day. A friend who is in love with you will text you or call you to ask about your day and many more such things. They will also scroll down your social media handle and comment on your pictures. In short, they will give you all the attention while you are away from them.

7. They Show Signs of Nervousness Around You



A friend who likes you might show signs of anxiety or nervousness around you. This happens especially when they are trying to hide their feelings from you. If you see the difference in their behavior and notice nervousness on their face when they are with you, it's a sign they like you.

8. They Share Their Vulnerabilities with You

Love makes you strong enough to talk about your past, secrets, and vulnerabilities with your beloved. When a friend likes you, they will not hesitate to show their vulnerable side. They will confide in you, talk about personal stuff, and open up in front of you. These are the obvious signs your male friend likes you more than a friend.

9. They Have a Huge Interest in Your Love Life

A friend who likes you will take a keen interest in your love life. They will want to know if you are ready to mingle or have someone in your mind to date. If you have a crush on someone, they will drop hints that this person is not right for you and someone better is waiting.

10. They Try to Make You Feel Special

If a friend is romantically interested in you, they will leave no stone unturned in making you feel special. They will always make time for you, be an attentive listener, remember small details about you, bring you gifts, and try to make every day happy for you.

11. They Listen to You Attentively

A friend with a genuine romantic liking towards you will listen attentively to you and show in action that they listen. For instance, if you tell them you prefer coffee over tea, they will remember this, and the next time you meet them, they'll order a cup of coffee for you as you like. With them, you will feel heard and noticed. If that's the case with your friend, it could be a sign they like you.

12. They Ditch All Other Plans to Meet You

Yes, friends are always there for us, but when a friend likes you secretly, they will prioritize you over everything else. This means they will ditch their plans to meet you and try their best to make time for you.

13. They Try to Make You Jealous

A romantically involved friend will try to see if you like them. For this, they might play hard to get or know if you get jealous when they talk about their crush.

14. They Have Deep Conversations with You

People in love want to know more about their beloved to form a deep connection with them. When a friend is romantically involved, they will try to ask more about your family, childhood, dreams, aspirations, future goals, and so on. If your friend is constantly trying to have deep conversations with you and build a stronger connection, it could indicate their liking towards you.

15. They Are Concerned About You

If you suspect your friend likes you, observe their behavior when they are around you. They will feel protective of you, hold your hands when you cross the road and watch out for you in crowded places. They will be concerned about your health, and emotions, and will take care of your well-being.

16. They Remember Intricate Details About You

People in love always tend to listen carefully to what the other person is saying and remember the details. This is not done just to impress the beloved but also to know more about them. So when a friend is in love with you, they will remember little things about you and even show in action that they know all about you. Maybe you mentioned how you scraped your knees when you were five years old. They'll remember this information and try to bring this up in some conversation.

17. They Tag You in Memes Related to Couples

With the advent of social media, people share everything online. If your friend is afraid of confessing their feelings to you, they'll show some subtle signs that they like you. They'll like all your social media posts or tag you in memes related to couples. It's all fun and games if they do it occasionally, but if it keeps happening repeatedly, it might be a sign they have romantic feelings for you.

18. They Talk About You with Their Friends

This one is quite common and often happens when a friend starts liking one of their friends. They will begin talking about you with their friends and family, and you will notice a different vibe when you are with their friends. They might tease you or jokingly call you a couple. Or their friends might tell you that they have heard a lot of good things about you. If that's the case, it's a sign they have feelings for you.

19. They Try to Impress You

Friends often pull each other's leg and don't really try hard to impress. Friendship is all about expression. Hence if you notice that your friend is investing a lot of time and energy into making an impression on you, it could be a sign they like you and are hiding their feelings.

20. They Try to Get Touchy-Feely

A friend who likes you as a lover will try to get intimate with you, and by this, we don't mean in a creepy way. They might gently try to touch your arm, caress your hair, hug you goodbye, or hold your hands. These are some subtle signs your female friend likes you but is hiding it.

21. They Make Jokes About You Being Their Life Partner

When a friend has developed a crush on you, they will start giving you hints by regarding you two as a couple. They might say that you would be a lovely life partner for them or something that hints at their liking towards you.

22. They Ignore Their Phone When They Are with You

This is one of the obvious signs your friend likes you and is easily noticeable. A friend who loves you will put their phone away to give their undivided attention to you.

23. They Pursue Your Hobbies

If a friend is romantically inclined toward you, they will try to know more about your hobbies and start taking an interest in your likes and dislikes. They will show you that both of you share common interests and they are ready to pursue your hobbies.

24. They Always Look for You in a Group

Friends usually hang out in groups, but if you have a friend who always looks for you when you are out in a group or tries to sit beside you, it is one of the evident signs your friend likes you.

25. They Drop Clues

How can you tell if a friend likes you? It’s simple — if a friend has developed feelings for you, they might change their behavior around you. They'll start giving you subtle hints they are into you to see if you reciprocate.

Conclusion

Friendship is a pure bond, but maintaining a platonic relationship with a friend you like is challenging. If you notice a sudden change of behavior in your friend, know there might be something they are not comfortable sharing. The list of the signs your friend likes you will help you recognize your friend's emotions and set things on the right track. If you are sure about their feelings, you can confront them about the same. If you too are into them, take your friendship to the next level. But if not, tell them clearly so that none of you get hurt.

