101 Soulmate Quotes to Express Affection to Your One True Love

Have you ever met someone who understands you like no other? Someone who appreciates you for who you are, encourages you to do your best, takes care of you like a mother, and can even apprehend your silences, and feelings without you having to say anything out loud? The deep bond that instantly clicks between you two can make you feel like they are the other part of you. If being with that one individual satisfies your soul and the connection you both share makes you feel truly happy and fulfilled, then, kudos, you have found your soulmate! If you have a person in your life who completes you, then, appreciating them by sending warm soulmate quotes and messages is vital to convey your affection and admiration.

Whether your soulmate is a friend, sibling, or partner – sharing deep, sentimental quotes is sure to pave the way for a deepened soul-to-soul connection with them. To help you voice out your feelings or even appreciate your connection, here we have rounded a list of beautiful and deep soulmate quotes. Scroll down to read!

Quotes About Soulmates

“Though soulmates aren’t looking for you, they will find you.” – Kevin Ansbro "Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life." – Richard Bach “We meet our soulmates when we are on our soul path.” – Karen M. Black “Soulmates tend to find each other during their respective pursuits of their soul missions. Creating a soulmate could be seen as a spiritual reward that we give ourselves, after pursuing many soul contracts rife with discord.” – Linda Brady A soul mate is not the person who makes you the happiest, but the one who makes you feel the most, who conducts your heart to bang the loudest, who can drag you giggling.” – Sierra DeMulder “A soul mate is the one person whose love is powerful enough to motivate you to meet your soul, to do the emotional work of self-discovery, of awakening.” – Kenny Loggins A soul mate is not found. A soul mate is recognized.” – Vironika Tugaleva, The Love Mindset “A soul mate is someone who you carry with you forever. It's the one person who knew you and accepted you and believed in you before anyone else did or when no one else would.” – Dawson Leery, Dawson’s Creek “A soulmate is a direct pathway to God.” – Kamand Kojouri “A soulmate is an ongoing connection with another individual that the soul picks up again in various times and places over lifetimes… being with that individual, we are somehow provided with an impetus to become whole ourselves.” – Edgar Cayce “A soulmate is…someone whose way of viewing life is not necessarily the same as yours but complements yours… there is not a compromise, there is a complement.” – Paul Robear “Soulmate is an overused term, but a true soul connection is very rare and very real.” – Hilary Duff “Some souls are just meant to be for each other forever, and ever, and ever!” – Avijeet Das"Your soulmate will be the stranger you recognize.” – R.H. Sin “I describe a soulmate as a ‘soul-nurturing mate’ – someone who nurtures your soul – ther eby promoting insight and growth.” – Karen Salmansohn “A strong soul reaches anyplace, anytime; body fails to restrain it. And thus, perhaps soul mates are formed.” – Munia Khan “It’s easy to recognize our soulmate. When we meet them and find true love, after a time you can’t exist without that person; you would rather die than lose them.” – Glen Rambharack "A true soulmate is a combination of lover and best friend, someone who understands you on a deep level and shares your hopes and dreams." – Anonymous “Giving someone a piece of your soul is better than giving a piece of your heart. Because souls are eternal.” – Helen Boswell, Mythology: The Wicked “Soulmates aren't the ones who make you happiest, no. They're instead the ones who make you feel the most. Burning edges and scars and stars. Old pangs, captivation, and beauty. Strain and shadows and worry and yearning. Sweetness and madness and dreamlike surrender. They hurl you into the abyss. They taste like hope.” – Victoria Erickson “Sometimes you get lucky and find a soul that grooves with yours.” – Anonymous “The soulmate doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship. Sometimes in life, you meet people when you need them, and there is an immediate connection.” – Alison G. Bailey "A true soulmate is probably the most important person you'll ever meet, because they tear down your walls and smack you awake." - Elizabeth Gilbert "A soulmate is someone who you could spend a great deal of time with just sitting on a sofa and feel happy. You don't need fanfare. You don't need to go out to expensive restaurants." - Karen Salmansohn “True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend” – Faye Hall “There is a special bond between twin soulmates – unconditional love, respect for each other, bringing out the best in each other, and highly compatible.” – Mettrie L. “Sometimes, soulmates may meet, stay together until a task or life lesson is completed, and then move on. This is not a tragedy, only a matter of learning.” – Brian L. Weiss A bond between souls is ancient – older than the planet.” – Dianna Hardy, The Witching Pen “The soulmate is what we aspire to and like to understand about ourself, is what we deem to be perfection, purity, and endless love.” – Sorin Cerin “A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks." – Richard Bach "A soulmate is a best friend who will love you unconditionally, who will stand by you no matter what, and who will always bring out the best in you." – Anonymous “Imagine meeting someone who even understood the dustiest corners of your mixed-up soul.” – Anonymous “Important encounters are planned by the souls long before the bodies see each other.” – Paulo Coelho "A soulmate is not a perfect person, but someone whose flaws complement yours." – Unknown “When deep down in the core of your being you believe that your soulmate exists, there is no limit to the ways he or she can enter your life.” – Arielle Ford “Your soulmate is the person that pushes all your buttons, pisses you off on a regular basis, and makes you face your shit.” – Madonna “You can meet thousands of people and none of them will touch you. And then one day, someone can come in and touch your soul and before you know it, your life has been changed forever.” – Anonymous “Soulmate relationships are never complicated, difficult, or dramatic. True soulmates are like long-lost puzzle pieces that easily fall into place the moment they are found. And it’s always a perfect fit.” – Anthon St. Maarten “A life-mate is supposed to fulfill the basic standards of a life cycle, and a soul-mate is the one purely connected to your heart.” – Shikha Kaul “Sometimes, I think a soulmate is someone who will make you be the most possibly ‘you’ than you can possibly be.” – Anonymous “Eventually soulmates meet, for they have the same hiding place.” – Robert Brault “In your lifetime you will meet one person who is unlike any other, you can tell them any and everything and they won't judge you…this person is your soul-mate, your best friend…don't ever let them go…” – Rashida Rowe “If someone could reach into my chest and tear out my heart and turn it into a living, breathing person, [my soulmate] would be it.” – Airicka Phoenix

Soulmate Quotes for Him to Convey Your Emotions

“I want to be your soulmate, even if I don’t believe in them.” – Colleen Hoover, This Girl “Soulmates resonate on many levels. Something deep in me recognizes something deep in you that is sacred.” – Annette Vaillancourt “Our lives may not have fit together, but ohhh did our souls know how to dance…” – K. Towne Jr. “What’s the difference?” I asked him. “Between the love of your life, and your soul mate?” “One is a choice, and one is not.” – Tarryn Fisher, Mud Vein "Do you believe, as I do, that our souls spoke, long before our lips ever got a chance to?” – Sayed H. Fatimi “I could recognize his soul in mine as much as he could find me in his. Our sole existences seemed to have been for this very moment when nothing else mattered.” – X. Williamson “I recognized you instantly. All of our lives flashed through my mind in a split second. I felt a pull so strongly towards you that I almost couldn’t stop it.” – J. Sterling "You are my soulmate, my everything. I can’t imagine life without you." – Anonymous "You are the missing piece that completes me, my soulmate." – Anonymous “For better or worse, he was my soulmate. The other half of me. In many ways, he was my reflection.” – Sylvia Day "I knew you were my soulmate from the moment I laid eyes on you." – Anonymous "My soulmate, you are my rock and my safe haven. I am so grateful for you." – Anonymous "I am so lucky to have found my soulmate in you, my love." – Anonymous "I am convinced that we were destined to be soulmates from the beginning of time." – Anonymous "My soulmate, you bring so much love and light into my life. I am forever grateful for you." – Anonymous "You are my soulmate, my partner in crime, and my best friend all rolled into one." – Anonymous "My soulmate, you complete me in every way imaginable. I couldn't imagine life without you." – Anonymous "I love you more than words could ever express, my soulmate." – Anonymous

Soulmate Love Quotes to Beautifully Convey Your Adoration

“We loved with a love that was more than love.” – Edgar Allen Poe, Annabel Lee “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” – Aristotle “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times…In life after life, in age after age, forever.” – Rabindranath Tagore "It’s like in that moment, the whole universe existed just to bring us together." – Sara Thomas, Serendipity "I didn't believe in soulmates until I met you. You are the missing piece of my puzzle, and I can't imagine life without you." – Anonymous "My soulmate, you are the one I have been waiting for my entire life. I love you more than words could ever express." – Anonymous “Even before we met and long after we’re both gone, my heart lives inside of yours. I am forever and ever in love with you.” – Crystal Woods "You are the one my soul loves, my soulmate. I am so grateful for you and the love that we share." – Anonymous “I feel like a part of my soul has loved you since the beginning of everything. Maybe we are from the same star.” – Emery Allen “You have half our gifts. I the other. Together we make a whole. Together we are much more powerful.” – Joss Stirling “We do not choose who we love but rather our souls choose for us.” – N.R. Hart "You are the person who completes me, my soulmate. I can't imagine life without you." – Anonymous "With you, my soul feels complete. You are my soulmate, and I love you more than anything in this world." – Anonymous "My soulmate, every moment spent with you is a moment that I cherish. I am so grateful for the love that we share." – Anonymous "I believe that we were destined to be together, my soulmate. I am so lucky to have found you." – Anonymous "My soulmate, you make my heart skip a beat every time I see you. I love you more and more each day." – Anonymous "I can't imagine spending my life with anyone else but you, my soulmate. You are my forever and always." – Anonymous

Deep Short Soulmate Quotes

‘Our souls already know each other, don’t they?’ he whispered. ‘It’s our bodies that are new.’” – Karen Ross “Have you ever felt really close to someone? So close that you can’t understand why you and the other person have two separate bodies, two separate skins?” – Nancy Garden “You know you’ve found your soulmate when you feel happy for no reason. It is easier for you to say ‘I love you,’ ‘Thank you,’ and ‘I’m sorry.’ It is easier for you to open up your feelings.” – Anonymous “My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” – N.R. Hart “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” – Emily Brontë

Soulmate Best Friend Quotes

“Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever.” – Anonymous "I don’t believe that soulmates are only lovers. For me, they can also be best friends who understand and accept each other completely, just like you" – Anonymous "Do you know soulmates are not just about romance and passion. They are also about deep friendship and profound understanding, just like we share. To my soulmate and best friend, I love you.” – Anonymous "You are not just my soulmate, you are also my best friend. I am so grateful to have you in my life." – Anonymous "You are the one person who truly understands me, my soulmate and my best friend. I love you more every day." – Anonymous "Being with you feels like coming home, my soulmate and best friend. You complete me in every way." – Anonymous "I never knew I could find my soulmate and best friend in one person, but you have proven me wrong. I love you to the moon and back." – Anonymous "You are my soulmate and best friend, the person who makes every day brighter and every moment sweeter." – Anonymous "You are the one who knows me inside and out, my soulmate and best friend. I cherish every moment we spend together." – Anonymous "To my soulmate and best friend, thank you for being the one person who truly gets me. I love you more than anything in this world." – Anonymous "I am so grateful to have you in my life as my soulmate and best friend. You are the missing piece that I never knew I needed." – Anonymous "My life would be incomplete without you, my soulmate and best friend. Thank you for being my rock and my constant support." – Anonymous "You are not just my lover, but also my confidant, my soulmate, and my best friend. I am so lucky to have you in my life." – Anonymous

Soulmate Romantic Love Quotes for Husband

“My husband and I are best of friends first and foremost. We fight like cats and dogs but never stay mad for long. I was lucky to find him; he is in every way, my soulmate.” – Carnie Wilson “You and I may be near or far away from each other. But darling, you and I are soulmates! And soulmates are always together in body, mind, heart, and soul!” – Avijeet Das "I am so grateful to have found my soulmate in you, my dear husband. You make every day brighter." – Anonymous "To my wonderful husband and soulmate, thank you for being the one person who completes me. I love you more than anything in this world." – Anonymous "To my husband and soulmate, thank you for loving me just the way I am. I cherish every moment we spend together." – Anonymous

Conclusion

Whether you are still on a sojourn to discover your better half or you are looking for the right words to express your adoration to your soul lover, pin the favorites from the above-written soulmate quotes and send the ones that finely resonate with your emotions. A soulmate who gets you like no one else is rare to find! However, if you have a person who feels like the other half of your soul, then you should definitely appreciate them with eloquence. Cherish the beauty of your soul-to-soul connection by sending these sayings and quotes right away and strengthen your bond even more.

