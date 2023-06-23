100 Heartfelt Thinking of You Quotes to Express Your Love

Sometimes warmth, love, care, and comfort come wrapped in a lover’s hug, a freshly brewed coffee mug, a box of tea cakes, or simply in a few meaningful words. To express your gratitude, admiration, and fondness for a certain someone – be it a lover, a dear friend, or a family member, find the most suitable ‘thinking of you quotes’ and spread cheer like confetti.

When they are constantly running through your mind, while relishing a snack, visiting a place, or simply through a familiar scent, let them know! There are moments in life when you need to show your presence only through words, a few words brimming with endearment and support can have a lasting impact on one’s life. The longing and love surely runs deep and when it is beautifully penned, its value is further enhanced. If you cannot contain your feelings in a few sentences, here’s our list of ‘thinking of you quotes’. Scroll down to find the most relatable quotes that express your thoughts through texts.

100 Best Thinking of You Quotes for Him

“Words fall short whenever I want to tell you how special you are to me, but all I can say is that my world is full of smiles whenever I think of you.” – Natalie Anderson “If I had a rose for every time I thought of you, I’d be picking roses for a lifetime.” – Dylan McNair “My thoughts are free to go anywhere, but it’s surprising how often they head in your direction” – Perez “So, here I am, all by myself, thinking of you – no one else. There’s a feeling inside and as hard as I try, it just won’t go away.” – Angel Hema “I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, wondering who’s stuck in your head at night. Wonder if I ever cross your mind, keeping you up in your bed at night.” – Ciara “Lost in loneliness and pain, black and unendurable, thinking of you with every corpuscle of my flesh, in every instant of night and day.” – Kenneth Rexroth “Nothing could ever keep me up and awake than thoughts of you. However, once I fall asleep and dream of you, I never want to wake up as well. You and thoughts of you keep me alive.” – Unknown “I wonder if that’s just how it feels to miss someone so bad – like being stabbed in the gut a little bit, each time you think of them.” – Kate Ellison “They say that time heals all wounds but all it’s done so far is give me more time to think about how much I miss you.” – Elizabeth Wilder “Laying in my bed, rethinking those thoughts that are running through my head. Loving every moment I’m around you. It’s just like a wonderful fairytale come true.” – Tape “I think of you with every waking moment of my life and dream of you with every dream that I have; I miss you.” – Kong Moua “I have learned how to make time pass, but I never stop thinking of you.” ― Abbas Kazerooni This is a hug from me to you, to let you know I am thinking of you. And although I have nothing to say, you know I have thought of you today.- Unknown Love reckons hours for months, and days for years; and every little absence is an age. John Dryden Although we are miles apart, the thought and touch of you lives within my heart. It is for that reason my dear you will always feel near, even though we are thousands of miles apart. Andrew Guzaldo Thinking of you every; second, minute, hour, day, is medication to my illness of missing you. Michael Jackson A day without you is like a day without sunshine. A life without you is like a life without music. You are the sunshine on my face and the music in my heart. Alfiya Shaliheen “‘Cause when I think of you, baby, nothing else seems to matter.” – Janet Jackson “When I want to smile, I know exactly what to do, I just close my eyes, and I think of you.” – Anonymous “You are the sun in my day, the wind in my sky, the waves in my ocean, and the beat in my heart. Thinking of you!” – Anonymous “I am thinking about you. Please be my reality who is better than my dream, be through who will ever be in my head. Be my pretty pleasure, be my temptation from the start till the end. Be a memory that never fades. Be a story which is worth telling. Be my love.” – Anonymous “I think I'd miss you even if we never met.” — The Wedding Date “If you ever ask me how many times you’ve crossed my mind, I would say once. Because you came and never left.” — Ritu Ghatourey “How is it that he’s always in my thoughts even when I am not thinking?” — Sanober Khan “You will always be the answer when somebody asks me what I’m thinking about.” – Lisa Brooks

Thinking of You Quotes for Friends

“Whenever you are in my mind, I never feel bored, I never feel lonely, I never feel gloomy. Just having you in my thoughts is enough to keep me satisfied.”- Unknown “I’ve been thinking about you constantly since I left, wondering why the journey I’m on seemed to have led through you. I know my journey’s not over yet, and that life is a winding path, but I can only hope it somehow circles back to the place I belong. That’s how I think of it now. I belong with you.” – Nicholas Sparks “Words fall short whenever I want to tell you how special you are to me, but all I can say is, that my world is full of smiles whenever I think of you.” – Natalie Anderson “I still find each day too short for all the thoughts I want to think, all the walks I want to take, all the books I want to read and all the friends I want to see.” – John Burroughs “When I was thinking of you, I realized all the positive influences you had on my life, thank you.” – B. Rivers “Between a million yesterdays and a million tomorrows, there’s only one today. And I would never let it pass without telling you I’m thinking of you.” – Mitch Cuento “That’s how you know you love someone, I guess when you can’t experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too.” – Kaui Hart Hemmings I don’t know where you are, but I miss you. I don’t know what you’re doing, but I’m thinking of you.” – London Mond “When I think of you, I think of kindness, wisdom, and love. Thanks for being you.” – Sam Crow “My heart dances with joy when I think about you.” ― Debasish Mridha Sometimes me think, ‘what is friend?’ and then me say, Friend is someone to share the last cookie with. Cookie Monster Just thought I’d let you know I’ve been thinking of you. So I thought I’d brighten up your day and bring a smile to you, praying God will touch your life in a more meaningful way and that you’ll feel the warmth of God, today and every day. M.S. Lowndes May brooks and trees and singing hills join in the chorus too, and every gentle wind that blows send happiness to you. Irish Blessing When I’m thinking of you, the sun is brighter and the life is easier!- Unknown If instead of a gem, or even a flower, we should cast the gift of a loving thought into the heart of a friend, that would be giving as the angels give. George MacDonald "Just checking on you and praying God takes extra special care of you today!" — Unknown “Thinking of you. When the skies seem dark and times get tough, and you don’t know what to do, just know you have a friend right here to support and help you through.” – Anonymous “When I find myself thinking of you, it is all the good memories that we had that bring a smile to my face.” – Catherine Pulsifer “Good friends are like stars You don t always see them but you know they are always there.” "Today, if a smile comes to you, a happy smile that perhaps you can't explain, it's because in that moment, I am thinking of you and smiling too." — Unknown "Maybe I can't stop the downpour, but I will always join you for a walk in the rain." — Unknown “In times of grief and sorrow I will hold you and rock you and take your grief and make it my own." — The Notebook “Want to know a secret? Someone out there can’t stop thinking about you. You are beautiful. Don’t ever believe differently.” – Drake “And if ever I’m alone you’ll say. I’ll be thinking about you.” — Calvin Harris “You are the sun in my day the wind in my sky the waves in my ocean and the beat in my heart. Thinking of You!” – Paul

Thinking of You Quotes for Her

“I can go days without talking to you, months without seeing you, but not a second goes by that I’m not thinking about you.” – Anurag Prakash Ray “Want to Know a Secret? Someone out there can’t stop thinking about you. You are Beautiful. Don’t ever believe differently.” – Drake “Although we are miles apart, the thought and touch of you lives within my heart. It is for that reason my dear you will always feel near, even though we are thousands of miles apart.” – Andrew Guzaldo “Somewhere someone is thinking of you. Someone is calling you an angel. This person is using celestial colors to paint your image. Someone is making you into a vision so beautiful that it can only live in the mind.” – Henry Rollins “Where else would any sane man want to be, but in your eyes, your heart, and your arms, a sea of passion ever moving, beating like my heart when I think of you.” – Greg Mendoza “At least if I couldn’t be near you, the thought of you have drawn me closer to you and I couldn’t imagine myself without your thought.” – Anonymous “One day I caught myself smiling for no reason, then I realized I was thinking of you.” – Rahul “I keep myself busy with the things I do. But in every moment when I pause, I still think of you.” – Mitch Cuento “Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” – Kay Knudsen “Whenever I find myself thinking of you, I finally feel as if I am truly alive and enjoying life. Each moment of my day has a new, vivid life to it because thoughts of you are in my mind.” – Unknown “I just wanted to let you know, I’ve been thinking of you, wondering how you have been and praying for you too. I want you to always remember, no matter what you face, to look to God when it gets tough and keep walking in His grace.” – M.S.Lowndes “Maybe if you can’t get somebody out of your head, they’re supposed to be there.” – Mollz “that I thought of you—of the air that slipped

between the strands of your hair, and blue stones

in my hand, before the autumn damasks

bloom their last, before these blue stones are lain

forgotten as the blossoms of plum trees

I could not render in my artless hands” ― John Daniel Thieme, the ghost dancers

Every now and then my heart wanders back in time and all those old feelings awaken the memories in my mind. Fad Ibra Nothing enters my mind after you have occupied it. I could think about nothing but everything about you. Thinking of you this morning as I stretch my arms to the sky and think about what a good day it will be thanks to you. I am thinking of you, In my sleepless solitude tonight. If it’s wrong to love you, then my heart just won’t let me be right. ‘Cause I’m drowned in you, And I won’t pull through, without you by my side. Mariah Carey Thou perchance art thinking now. As I think of thee, and our thoughts in heaven above meet invisibly. J. J. Britton “If every time I thought of you, a star fell, well, the sky would be empty.” – Anonymous “Could one think so intensely of someone and not be visited?” – Iris Murdoch “Every time you look at me and see me smiling, just know that I am thinking of you.” – Anonymous “I know that my feelings for you are real because I spend more time thinking of you than myself.” – Anonymous “Your voice is a beautiful melody that never left my mind. Your eyes are like a beautiful star that never lost it’s shine and your smile is the prettiest thing in this whole world that never goes whenever I close my eyes.” “When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise.” — William Makepeace Thackeray “I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul.” – Charles Dickens

Always Thinking of You Quotes

“Late at night when all the world is sleeping, I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star that somewhere you are thinking of me too.” – Selena Quintanilla Perez “Between a million yesterdays and a million tomorrows, there’s only one today. And I would never let it pass without telling you I’m thinking of you.” – Mitch Cuento “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” – Virginia Woolf “If I have a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden.” – Claudia Adrienne Grandi “I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds, but I think of you always in those intervals.” – Author Anonymous “Do you know I never ever feel bored, never ever feel lonely, because you are always in my thoughts, morning, afternoon, and night.” – Mitch Cuento “I’m thinking of you, that’s all I do, all the time. You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine. No matter where I go or what I do, I’m thinking of you.” – Dierks Bentley “I think about you constantly, whether it’s my mind or my heart.” – Terri Guillemets “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” – Mahatma Gandhi I love to smile, To run and play,

I love to work hard, And create everyday.

I love to rest, When the long day's through,

But most of all, l love thinking of you.” ― Giorge Leedy Every morning, I am thinking of you, about your life and its ups and downs. I wonder what I can do, say or write to help you live a better life. I may not know you, but I never forget to love you. Debasish Mridha MD I will think about you when everybody will forget you. And I will tell your name when I will lose my voice. Come here anytime, you have nothing to lose. I will be always here for you You will always be the answer when somebody asks me what I’m thinking about. Lisa Brook How often I wonder if you are thinking of me at the exact moment I am thinking of you. "This is a hug from me to you, to let you know I am thinking of you. And although I have nothing to say, you know I have thought of you today." — Unknown “Thoughts of you warm my heart like the sun’s rays on a cold winter morning.” – Anonymous “Your thought has taken over my body and my soul, and now, I discovered your thoughts have taken over my whole being. I find myself thinking about you even in odd times.” – Anonymous “The one good thing about not seeing you is that I can write you letters.” — Svetlana Alliluyeva "You are the 'nothing' when people ask me what I'm thinking."— Unknown “How you can already miss someone when you are in the same room with them, I have no idea. But I do.” — Karen Harrington It’s always nice to have someone in your life who can make you smile even when they’re not around.- Unknown “I will never claim to know what you are thinking. I only hope I am on your mind.” – Amanda Mosher “My mind wanders and I get lost in thoughts of you.” – Unknown “Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again?” – A.A. Milne “If I miss you any harder, my heart might come looking for you.” — Gemma Troy

Conclusion

Sending heartfelt quotes to your loved ones feels as mesmerizing as receiving them. As each day passes by, life moves on and in the adult world, everyone gets too busy! But a simple ‘thinking of you’ quote can make their day and bring a smile to their face. For when you cannot be there or send gifts and cards, let your thoughtful words be a place where your loved one can find solace.

