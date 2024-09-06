210+ Quotes About Feelings And Emotions That’ll Tug Your Heartstrings

Validating your authentic feelings is vital to attain mental peace. Do not brush your feelings away; instead, accept them open-heartedly. Feelings, emotions, and sentiments capture your mind and heart. Hence, it is important to guide them in a direction. Once you open up and share what you truly feel, you tend to experience a sense of satisfaction. And, if things get a little complicated, read a couple of quotes about feelings. The profounds words will calm you down unexpectedly.

Good quotes about feelings and intense emotions have a lot of strength imbibed in them. They strike the right chords and tug your heartstrings. Plus, when you are high on emotions, heartfelt quotes can be your savior. They make you realize that you are not alone in any situation. With your heart and mind at peace, you can overcome all odds.

As you scroll ahead, you will find yourself in a comprehensive collection of deep quotes about emotions and feelings. In fact, they are not mere phrases, rather, they are the mantras to lead a happy life.

Best Quotes About Feelings And Emotions

1. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” ⁠— Helen Keller

2. “If I had feelings, I probably wouldn’t have even survived.” ⁠— Richard M. Nixon

3. “Feelings are wonderful decorations, but they are not a foundation to build on.” ⁠— Peter Kreeft

4.“Time can only rob us of the things we can touch; it can’t rob us of the things we feel.” ⁠— K. Martin Beckner

5. “Do what you feel in your heart to be right ⁠—for you’ll be criticized anyway.”⁠— Eleanor Roosevelt

6. “One ought to hold on to one’s heart; for if one lets it go, one soon loses control of the head too.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

7. “Listen to your feelings; they give you important information.” — Carol Peters-Tanksley

8. “Some things are too big to be seen; some emotions are too huge to be felt.”― Neil Gaiman

9. “Joy is but the sign that creative emotion is fulfilling its purpose.” ― Charles Du Bos

10. “There is no remedy for love than to love more.” ⁠⁠— Henry David Thoreau

11. “Feelings demand living space.” ⁠— Isidore Isou

12. “When people try to understand others’ emotions… Then they try to feel the deepness of feelings of others.” — Lisa Christ

13. “How you react emotionally is a choice in any situation.” ― Judith Orloff

14. “The emotions of man are stirred more quickly than man’s intelligence.” ― Oscar Wilde

15. “Love. Sometimes it’s not what you say. It’s what you do and how you make one feel without the use of words. Sometimes words confirm your actions and cause a reaction without the use of words.” ⁠— Carla Gipson Lizana

16. “Never play with the feelings of others, because you may win the game, but the risk is that you will surely lose the person for a lifetime.” ⁠⁠— William Shakespeare

17. “Watch a movie that makes you laugh or listen to a song that makes you cry. Embrace your emotions and be proud of what you feel.” — Demi Lovato

18. “The seed of every sin known to man is in my heart.” ― Robert Murray McCheyne

Deep Quotes About Feelings And Emotions

19. “Sensitive people usually love deeply and hate deeply. They don’t know any other way to live than by extremes because their emotional thermostat is broken.” ⁠— Shannon L. Alder

20. “Feelings are not supposed to be logical. Dangerous is the man who has rationalized his emotions.” ­⁠⁠— David Borenstein

21. “Smiles and tears are so alike with me, they are neither of them confined to any particular feelings: I often cry when I am happy, and smile when I am sad.” ⁠— Anne Brontë

22. “The deepest feeling always shows itself in silence; not in silence, but restraint.” ⁠⁠— Marianne Moore

23. “Consider the rights of others before your own feelings, and the feelings of others before your own rights.” ⁠— John Wooden

24. “Do not give in too much to feelings. An overly sensitive heart is an unhappy possession on this shaky earth.” ⁠⁠— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

25. “Just like children, emotions heal when they are heard and validated.”― Jill Bolte Taylor

26. “Our feelings are not there to be cast out or conquered. They’re there to be engaged and expressed with imagination and intelligence.” — T.K. Coleman

27. “You are responsible for every feeling you have. If you feel inferior to someone else, it is because of what you believe.” — Catherine Pulsifer

28. “Feelings are like chemicals, the more you analyze them the worse they smell.” ⁠— Charles Kingsley

29. “The feeling is often the deeper truth, the opinion the more superficial one.” ⁠⁠— Augustus William Hare and Julius Charles Hare

30. “Sometimes I think, I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel.” ― Sanober Khan

31. “Some people use their own hurt as an excuse for hurting others.” ⁠⁠— Roland Merullo

32. “To tell someone not to be emotional is to tell them to be dead.” ⁠— Jeanette Winterson

33. “Your feelings are your god.” — Chanakya

34. “Feelings are something you have; not something you are.” ⁠— Shannon L. Alder

35. “There are no greater treasures than the highest human qualities such as compassion, courage, and hope. Not even tragic accident or disaster can destroy such treasures of the heart.” ⁠— Daisaku Ikeda

36. “Spiteful words can hurt your feelings but silence breaks your heart.” — C. S. Lewis

37. “Resentment is often a woman’s inner signal that she has been ignoring an important God-given responsibility – that of making choices.”― Brenda Waggoner

38. “Gratitude is appreciation for every moment in your life. It is a feeling of abundance.” — Brenda Nathan

Most Relatable Quotes About True Feelings

39. “They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” ⁠⁠— Carl W. Buehner

40. “To my mind, having a care and concern for others is the highest of the human qualities.” ⁠— Fred Hollows

41. “Don’t keep all your feelings sheltered ⁠⁠—express them. Don’t ever let life shut you up.” ⁠— Steve Maraboli

42. “Sometimes your mind says No but your heart says Go.” ⁠⁠— Yvonne Urlanda

43. “Feelings are never stupid, they just make us feel stupid sometimes.”⁠— Laurell K. Hamilton

44. “Facts are too busy being true to worry about how you feel about them.” ⁠— Dan Wells

45. “We appear to be saying something very important about something: and actually we are only saying something about our own feelings.”⁠ — C.S. Lewis

46. “My emotions swirl like leaves caught in the breath of a dust devil, and the only thing I can seem to hold onto is the anger.” ⁠— Emily Murdoch

47. “We try so hard to hide everything we’re really feeling from those who probably need to know our true feelings the most. People try to bottle up their emotions as if it’s somehow wrong to have natural reactions to life.” ⁠— Colleen Hoover

48. “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you.” ⁠— Maza Dohta

49. “Daring greatly means the courage to be vulnerable. It means to show up and be seen. To ask for what you need. To talk about how you’re feeling. To have the hard conversations.” — Brené Brown

50. “The First Splendid Truth: To be happy, I need to think about feeling good, feeling bad, and feeling right, in an atmosphere of growth.” ⁠— Gretchen Rubin

51. “I wondered if emotions were like menstrual cycles if you get enough women together. Give it time, and everyone was crying.” ― Sarah Dessen

52. “Not the ones speaking the same language, but the ones sharing the same feeling understand each other.” — Rumi

Heart-warming Quotes About Feelings

53. “The moment we cry in a film is not when things are sad but when they turn out to be more beautiful than we expected them to be.” ― Alain de Botton

54. “Feelings are like waves, we can’t stop them from coming but we can choose which one to surf.” — Jonatan Martensson

55. “When a man is able to connect with his feelings, he is able to care more.” ― Warren Farrell

56. “But feelings aren’t like thoughts, they can’t be changed at will.” ― Dorothy Koomson

57. “Your intellect may be confused, but your emotions never lie to you.” — Roger Ebert

58. “As if a great creature had grown old without being able to express its feelings. Not that it didn’t know how to express them, but rather it didn’t know what to express.” ⁠— Haruki Murakami

59. “When emotions become speechless, it is expressed only through tears.” — Shanmuga Priya

60. “Your emotions make you human. Even the unpleasant ones have a purpose. Don’t lock them away. If you ignore them, they just get louder and angrier.” ― Sabaa Tahir

61. “To awaken human emotion is the highest level of art.” — Isadora Duncan

62. “Keeping your emotions all locked up is something that is unfair to you. When you clearly know how you feel, you should say it.” — Taylor Swift

63. “The heart is a place with worm holes made by feelings you aren’t supposed to have but do.”⁠— Elizabeth Scott

Short And Sweet Quotes About Happy Feelings

64. “I have feelings too. I am still human. All I want is to be loved, for myself and for my talent.” ⁠⁠— Marilyn Monroe

65. “We often confuse what we wish for with what is.” ⁠⁠— Neil Gaiman

66. “The heart is a strange beast and not ruled by logic.” ― Maria V. Snyder

67. “The finest emotion of which we are capable is the mystic emotion.” — Albert Einstein

68. “Cherish your own emotions and never undervalue them.” — Robert Henri

69. "Feelings are curative.” — Cyndie Spiegel

70. “There is no instinct like that of the heart.” ⁠⁠— Lord Byron

71. “One can never repeat exactly the same emotion.” — Oscar Wilde

72. “Emotions have taught mankind to reason.” — Marquis De Vauvenargues

73. “Feelings are, as we all know, at the heart of emotion.” — Peter Goldie

74. “Our feelings are our most genuine paths to knowledge.” ⁠⁠— Audre Lorde

75. “Feeling is the secret.” — Neville Goddard

Thought-provoking Quotes About Mixed Feelings

76. “One can be the master of what one does, but never of what one feels.” ⁠— Gustave Flaubert

77. “Our body translates our thoughts into chemical and physical responses that we experience as emotions. In other words, emotions are the body’s response to the thoughts we think.” — Mali Apple

78. “Contentment with life is not a feeling, but it is a decision we must make.” — Joyce Meyer

79. “If you are uncomfortable—in deep pain, angry, yearning, confused—you don’t have a problem, you have a life.” ― Glennon Doyle

80. “Your emotions are the slaves to your thoughts, and you are the slave to your emotions.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert

81. “The emotionally intelligent person is skilled in four areas; identifying emotions, using emotions, understanding emotions, and regulating emotions.” — John Mayer

82.“Where we have strong emotions, we’re liable to fool ourselves.” — Carl Sagan

83. “It’s easier to whisper your feelings than to trumpet them forth out loud.” ⁠— Anne Frank

84. “There is no feeling, except the extremes of fear and grief, that does not find relief in music.” ⁠⁠— George Eliot

85. “If you don’t know how to deal with emotion, other people’s feelings can hit you like a drug.”⁠ — Jael McHenry

86. “Let’s not forget that the little emotions are the great captains of our lives and we obey them without realizing it.” — Vincent Van Gogh

87. “When we grow up, we find ways to hide our anxieties, our loneliness, our fear and sorrow. But children hide nothing, putting everything into their tears, which they spread liberally about for the whole world to see.” ⁠— Yoko Ogawa

88. “Respect other people’s feelings. It might mean nothing to you, but it could mean everything to them.”⁠ — Roy T. Bennett

89. “Humans are moving into a new phase, one based on the knowledge that talking about their feelings has never got them anywhere.”⁠ — Glen Duncan

“Books can also provoke emotions. Emotions sometimes are even more troublesome than ideas. Emotions have led people to do all sorts of things they later regret-like, oh, throwing a book at someone else.” ― Pseudonymous Bosch

Quotes About Holding Back Your Feelings

91. “My feelings are too loud for words and too shy for the world.” ⁠— Dejan Stojanovic

92. “We destroy ourselves when we stop feeling. If you bury your feelings within you, you become a graveyard.” ⁠⁠— Bernie S. Siegel

93. “You cannot make yourself feel something you do not feel, but you can make yourself do right in spite of your feelings.” ⁠⁠— Pearl S. Buck

94. “Don’t lock yourself away from those who care about you because you think you’ll hurt them or they’ll hurt you. What point is there in being human if you don’t let yourself feel anything?” ― Sabaa Tahir

95. “When you refuse to embrace your negative emotions, you are refusing to heal the part of you that was triggered.” — Xavier Dagba

96. “She’s been used to hiding her feelings for so long, no wonder her manner can be a little awkward.” — Sophia Kinsella

97. “When words remain unspoken and emotions are left unexpressed, just a glint in the eyes from otherness can inflame the mind and rouse a shower of empathy.” ― Erik Pevernagie

98. “You try to hide your emotions, so as not to show weakness to others. I believe it’s the same for every sportsman.” — Michael Schumacher

99. “To hide feelings when you are near crying is the secret of dignity.” ⁠— Dejan Stojanovic

100. “When a tender affection has been storing itself in us through many of our years, the idea that we could accept any exchange for it seems to be a cheapening of our lives. And we can set a watch over our affections and our constancy as we can over other treasures.” ― George Eliot

101. “It’s not sissy to show your feeling.” ⁠— Princess Diana

102. “If we are always pushing away from feelings that we condemn as wrong, painful, or ugly, we are also pushing away from the very energy that can bring us incredible joy and ecstasy.” ⁠— Shaeri Richard

H2: Quotes About Unexpected Feelings

103. “My feelings can perhaps be imagined, but they can hardly be described.” ⁠— Yann Martel

104. “Feelings are much stronger than thoughts. We are all led by instinct, and our intellect catches up later” — Bono

105. “Sometimes people won’t understand how you feel until it happens to them until they experience the pain.” — Brigitte Nicole

106. “The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it.” ⁠— Nicholas Sparks

107. “Your feelings and emotions are your strongest indicator if your life is moving in a purposeful direction or not, so listen closely to how you feel” ― Rebecca Rosen

108. “You can close your eyes to the things you do not want to see, but you cannot close your heart to the things you do not want to feel.” ⁠⁠— Johnny Depp

109. “Hiding your feelings isn’t the easy way out, but sometimes it’s the only thing you can do.” — Kiran Pragash

110. “Emotional pain cannot kill you but running from it can. Allow. Embrace it. Let yourself feel. Let yourself heal.” — Vironika Tugaleva

111. “Follow your feelings. If it feels right, move forward. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.” ⁠— Oprah Winfrey

112. “The more clearly you understand yourself and your emotions, you become a lover of what is.” — Baruch Spinoza

113. “The way we feel about ourselves has consequences for every aspect of our lives.” — Pixie Walker

114. “Where you put the emphasis will reflect how you feel about your life right now!” — Andro Donovan

115. “Our feelings are the source of our energy, they provide the horsepower that makes it possible for us to accomplish the tasks of living.” — M. Scott Peck

116. “I think the crazy emotions are the ones that help you grow into who you’re going to be someday and challenge you, and teach you things about yourself.” — Taylor Swift

Motivational Quotes About Feelings

117. “In order to move on, you must understand why you felt what you did and why you no longer need to feel it.” ⁠— Mitch Albom

118. “Your heart is the beacon, your heart is the storm. Dare to embrace it; you’ll never be torn.” ― Vanna Bonta

119. “To feel valued, to know, even if only once in a while, that you can do a job well is an absolutely marvelous feeling.” ⁠⁠— Barbara Walters

120. “Confidence is that feeling by which the mind embarks in great and honorable courses with a sure hope and trust in itself.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero

121. “Don’t let fear outweigh what you feel.” ⁠— Samantha Leahy

122. “It is our feelings that guide us and they can never lead us wrong.” ⁠— Jude Morgan

123. “Negative emotion is your indicator of resistance, while positive emotion is your indicator of allowance.” — Esther Hicks

124. “Crying does not indicate that you are weak. Since birth, it has always been a sign that you are alive.” ― Charlotte Brontë

125.“Thoughts and especially feelings create our reality based on our vibration.” — Sarah Prout

126. “Because people are more than emotions. People have thoughts and reasons for doing things.” ― Veronica Rossi

127. “It’s always a risk. Wherever there is great emotion. because there is power in that. And few people handle power well.” ― Morgan Matson

128. “The healthiest of all human emotions is gratitude.” — Hans Selye

129. “Embrace all emotions: sadness, happiness, sorrow, hate, prejudice, fear; they are weapons against our greatest enemy: indifference.” — Dave Matthes

130. “Positive feelings come from being honest about yourself and accepting your personality, and physical characteristics, warts and all; and, from belonging to a family that accepts you without question.” ⁠⁠— Willard Scott

131. “Blushing is the most peculiar and most human of all expressions.” ― Charles Darwin

132.“Happiness is the pleasantest of emotions; because of this, it is the most dangerous. Having once felt happiness, one will do anything to maintain it, and losing it, one will grieve.” ― Kij Johnson

133. “Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others.” — Emily Post

134. “Reason is, and ought only to be the slave of the passions.” ― David Hume

Sad Quotes About Change of Feelings

135. “The pain started years ago, but I’d lived with it for so long at that point that I’d accepted it as an inevitable part of me.” ⁠— Ashley D. Wallis

137. “You can’t truly heal from a loss until you allow yourself to really feel the loss.”⁠— Mandy Hale

138.“Do not apologize for crying. Without this emotion, we are only robots.” ⁠— Elizabeth Gilbert

139. “Don’t be ashamed to weep; it is right to grieve. Tears are only water, and flowers, trees, and fruit cannot grow without water. But there must be sunlight also. A wounded heart will heal in time, and when it does, the memory and love of our lost ones is sealed inside to comfort us.” ― Brian Jacques

140. “To have felt too much is to end in feeling nothing.” ⁠⁠— Dorothy Thompson

141. “I didn’t feel sad or happy. I didn’t feel proud or ashamed. I only felt that in spite of all the things I’d done wrong, in getting myself here, I’d done right.” ⁠— Cheryl Strayed

142. “You own your feelings. You own your thoughts. You control both. No one has the right to any of it—to any of you without your permission.” ― Carlos Wallace

143.“Emotions manipulate the man more than habits do.”― Amit Kalantri

143. “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.” ⁠— Thich Nhat Hahn

144. “Hanging with people who make you feel unappreciated, for the mere sake of appearing to be popular, is the loneliest place to be.” ― Ellen J. Barrier

145. “Emotions come and go and can’t be controlled so there’s no reason to worry about them. That in the end, people should be judged by their actions since in the end it was actions that defined everyone.” ⁠— Nicholas Sparks

146. “All bad poetry springs from genuine feeling. To be natural is to be obvious, and to be obvious is to be inartistic.”⁠ — Oscar Wilde

148. “Pity those who don’t feel anything at all.” ― Sarah J. Maas

149. “And empty words are evil.”― Homer

150. “The worse feeling is when someone makes you feel special, then suddenly leaves you hanging, and you have to act like you don’t care at all.” — Drake

151. “There’s too much darkness in the world. Everywhere you turn, someone is tryin’ to tear someone down in some way; everywhere you go, there’s a feeling of inadequacy, or a feeling that you’re not good enough. I want to bring a certain light to the world.” ⁠⁠— Alicia Keys

152. “But feelings can’t be ignored, no matter how unjust or ungrateful they seem.” ― Anne Frank

Quotes About Gut Feelings to Share with Your Special One

152. “All the knowledge I possess everyone else can acquire, but my heart is all my own.” ― Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

153. “One thing you can’t hide ⁠— is when you’re crippled inside.” ⁠⁠— John Lennon

154. “Instead of resisting any emotion, the best way to dispel it is to enter it fully, embrace it, and see through your resistance.” — Deepak Chopra

155. “For what it’s worth: trust your feelings. I can’t promise that you’ll never get hurt again, but I can promise you the risk is worth it.” ⁠— Rick Riordan

156. “The worst battle you have to fight is between what you know and what you feel.” ⁠— Turcois Ominek

157. “But the absence of tears wasn’t the same as an absence of feeling.”⁠ — Lisa Kleypas

158. “Talk! Get that weight off your chest, have a good old rant, and tell someone exactly how you’re feeling.” — Julia Laflin

159. “That was one of the saddest things about people⁠⁠ — their most important thoughts and feelings often went unspoken and barely understood.” ⁠— Alexandra Adornetto

160. “We all experience emotions and feelings every day of our lives—lots of them!” — Vanessa Allen

161. “The only way to fight a feeling is with a feeling.” ⁠— Ann Voskamp

162. “Don’t allow others to make you feel small. You came to this world to grow and to explore and touch the miracles and marvels of life.” ⁠— Bryant McGill

163. “You should feel free to feel how you want and don’t think of what people think.” ⁠— Kristen Ashley

Best Quotes About Genuine Feelings And Deep Sentiments

164. “I usually know almost exactly how I feel. The problem is, I just can’t tell anyone.” ⁠— Meg Cabot

165. “When you are listening to somebody, completely, attentively, then you are listening not only to the words, but also to the feeling of what is being conveyed, to the whole of it, not part of it.” — Jiddu Krishnamurti

166. “Do not be disappointed if no one appreciates your true feelings, because they do not deserve them.” ⁠—M.F. Moonzajer

167. “Rather than being your thoughts and emotions, be the awareness behind them.” ― Eckhart Tolle

168. “If you spend your life sparing people’s feelings and feeding their vanity, you get so you can’t distinguish what should be respected in them.” ⁠— F. Scott Fitzgerald

169. “I’m not going to be hardened by these people, to these things, I’m not going to let them destroy my feelings or my emotions.” ― Pete Doherty

170. “This world will be a better place if we try to understand the feelings of others.” — Shashi Girdhar

171. “A belief is a thought, fueled by a feeling, that you think over and over until it becomes a habit.” — Iyanla Vanzant

172. “Having their feelings make sense is how people get their kicks.” ― Mark Vonnegut

173. “To have compassion for those who suffer is a human quality which everyone should possess, especially those who have required comfort themselves in the past and have managed to find it in others.” ⁠— Giovanni Boccaccio

174. “It’s a lot easier to be angry at someone than it is to tell them you’re hurt.” ⁠⁠— Tom Gates

175. “Whatever you do, you should do it with feeling.” ⁠⁠— Yogi Berra

176. “Thoughts are the shadows of our feelings ⁠—always darker, emptier and simpler.” ⁠⁠— Friedrich Nietzsche

177. “We like what we like, we want what we want, and nobody needs to give us permission to feel that way!” ⁠— Scott Lynch

Famous Quotes About Feelings

178. “Never apologize for showing your feelings. When you do, you are apologizing for the truth.” ⁠— Benjamin Disraeli

179. “I envy people that know love. That have someone who takes them as they are.” ― Jess C Scott

180. “I offer you peace. I offer you love. I offer you friendship. I see your beauty. I hear your need. I feel your feelings.” — Mahatma Gandhi

181. “It’s as if they have thinner boundaries separating them from other people’s emotions and from the tragedies and cruelties of the world.”― Susan Cain

182. “True love is not a hide and seek game: in true love, both lovers seek each other.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson

183. “If we want to attract life partners who are happy, passionate, and empowered, we must first seek to generate these feelings within ourselves.” — Marci Shimoff

184. “A person will be just about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” ⁠⁠— Abraham Lincoln

185. “Where there is love there is life.” ⁠⁠— Mahatma Gandhi

186. “All the great feelings like goodness, love or compassion eliminate the gravity and thus the wingless man rises like a bird.” ⁠— Mehmet Murat Ildan

187. “If you don’t feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated.”⁠ — Paul F. Davis

188. " Emotions are celebrated and repressed, analyzed and medicated, adored and ignored –⁠— but rarely, if ever, are they honored.” ⁠⁠— Karla McLaren

189. “Feelings could override facts, as facts could alter feelings. Choose the truth first, rather than following after feelings.” ⁠— Anthony Liccione

190. “Feelings do not grow old along with the body. Feelings form part of a world I don’t know, but it’s a world where there’s no time, so space, no frontiers.” ⁠— Paulo Coelho

191. “You learned to run from what you feel, and that’s why you have nightmares. To deny is to invite madness. To accept is to control.” ― Megan Chance

192. “A gentleman is one who never hurts anyone’s feelings unintentionally.” ⁠— Oscar Wilde

193. “There are some moments in life, some feelings; one can only point to them and pass by.” ― Ivan Turgenev

194. “Great feelings will often take the aspect of error, and great faith the aspect of illusion.” ― George Eliot

195. “We cannot selectively numb emotions, when we numb the painful emotions, we also numb the positive emotions. Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they’re never weakness.” ― Brene Brown



Inspirational Quotes About Feelings

196. “I don’t want to be at the mercy of my emotions. I want to use them, to enjoy them, and to dominate them.” ⁠— Oscar Wilde

197. “Never make permanent decisions on temporary feelings.” ― Wiz Khalifa

198. “In our thoughts, we hold the key to our feelings. In our minds, we hold the key to love.” ⁠— Vironika Tugaleva

199. “Good manners have much to do with the emotions. To make them ring true, one must feel them, not merely exhibit them.” ― Amy Vanderbilt

200. “Learning to stand in somebody else’s shoes, to see through their eyes, that’s how peace begins. And it’s up to you to make that happen.” ⁠— Barack Obama

201. “The world is a tragedy to those who feel, but a comedy to those who think.” ― Horace Walpole

202. “It’s much easier on the emotions when one sees life as an experiment rather than a struggle for popularity.” ― Criss Jami

203. “You can only trust your emotions as you can lie to yourself with your brain but not your heart.” ― Carl White

204. “A feeling is no longer the same when it comes the second time. It dies through the awareness of its return. We become tired and weary of our feelings when they come too often and last too long.” ― Pascal Mercier

205. “When a man is prey to his emotions, he is not his own master.” ― Benedict de Spinoza

206. Do not let another day go by where your dedication to other people’s opinions is greater than your dedication to your own emotions!” ― Steve Maraboli

207. “You have to be able to center yourself, to let all of your emotions go. Don’t ever forget that you play with your soul as well as your body.” ― Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

208. “People can’t understand others’ feelings, they always forget that everyone has a different perspective.” — Dev

209. “The interior joy we feel when we have done a good deed is the nourishment the soul requires.” ⁠— Albert Schweitzer

210. “There’s nothing more inspiring than the complexity and beauty of the human heart.” ⁠— Cynthia Hand

211. “Hope is the crystal meth of emotions. It hooks you fast and kills you hard.”― Jennifer Donnelly

212. “You’ve got to hide your love away. You can’t just hide your feelings. You have to destroy them. Kill them before they kill you.” ― Elizabeth Eulberg

213. “To be joyful is a principle. It doesn’t change with emotions. Joy is an inner contentment despite all the circumstances.” — Richard Daly

214. “It is a curious sensation: the sort of pain that goes mercifully beyond our powers of feeling. When your heart is broken, your boats are burned: nothing matters anymore. It is the end of happiness and the beginning of peace.”⁠⁠— George Bernard Shaw

Such a fanciful collection of quotes about feelings will guide your stream of thoughts better, especially when you are overwhelmed by your feelings and finding a way to express them. If you find it uncertain to open up or confess your deepest sentiments to someone you love, these quotes will act as a dose of happy vibes and positivity.

Share it with anyone — be it your parents, truest friend, siblings, husband, wife, or someone special! Sweet, thoughtful, and inspirational quotes about emotions and feelings will offer wisdom on navigating the complexities of human emotions better. Bookmark the ones you like and embrace your feelings for utmost mental well-being!