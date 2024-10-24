150 Thoughtful Brother Quotes to Honor Your Special Bond

It goes without saying that you have got a friend in your brother. Those who grew up without siblings will never understand the bond they share. As kids you are inseparable. But as you enter adulthood, you often forget to remind them how much you cherish them and their company. Nobody is to be blamed for that as it’s all part of life.

You might feel shy to express your love for your sweet brother as freely as you did when you were kids. Even if we want to convey our gratitude, words often fall short. But this ornate collection of brother quotes will teach you the right thing to say. You can also include them in your messages to make your wonderful brother feel special or use them to commemorate the special bond between siblings and curate an extra special speech to make any momentous occasion even more memorable.

150 Brother Quotes to Show Your Appreciation

Wholesome Brother Quotes

1. “Anybody who knows my brother will agree that he is a wonderful person.”

2. “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a difficult time.” — (Proverbs 17:17)

3. “My brother is my role model and I strive to be more like him.”

4. “I will consider myself lucky if I’m half the person my brother is.”

Advertisement

5. “God was really on my side when he gave me a brother like him.’

6. “My brother is the personification of all the good things the world has to offer.”

7. “I know when everyone will turn their back on me, my brother will still be there for me.”

8. “My brother is the embodiment of all my childhood memories.”

9. “I don’t think I can make it through life without my brother.”

10. "I have always got a friend in my brother.”

11. “My brother is my best friend for life and I know I can always count on him.”

12. “If I have nothing in life but my brother, I’m rich.”

13. “My brother might look tough from the outside, but he is extremely mature and caring.”

14. “My brother remained when all my other friends walked away.”

15. “My brother is my one true friend and no one can replace him.”

16. “Although my brother enjoys teasing me, he won’t stand by if someone else makes me cry.”

Advertisement

17. “People come and people go but my brother’s love is constant.”

18. “I know I can always depend on my brother.”

19. “It’s an honor to have him as my brother.”

20. “Even on the darkest day, my brother will be there for me.”

21. “I will try my best to repay my brother’s kindness.”

22. “My brother has taught me to preach kindness and practice perseverance.”

23. “My brother is one-of-a-kind.”

24. “I won’t trade my brother’s love for the world.”

25. “My brother is the best. But somehow he manages to get better everyday.”

26. “My brother is the Robin to my Batman.”

27. “A brother’s love is a sister’s greatest treasure. Similarly, a sister’s happiness is a brother’s deepest desire.”

28. “I know my brother will drop everything to come help me.”

29. “No matter where life takes us, my brother will always be my safe place.”

30. “My brother and I may not always see eye to eye but we are always heart to heart.’

Advertisement

31. “Growing up, I reversed my brother and I still do.”

32. “The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or gold or silver.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

33. “The universal brotherhood of man is our most precious possession.” — Mark Twain

34. “Brothers are glue. They stick together.”

35. “My brother got the best genes of our parents”.

36. “Even though my brother and I don’t always agree on everything, our communication is sincere.”

37. “Even though I have a lot of friends, my brother is the one with whom I feel most at ease.”

Read More: 150+ Beautiful Grandma Quotes to Fill Her Heart with Happiness

38. “When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life.” — Antisthenes

39. “My brother is my partner in crime.”

40. “Only a brother can love like a father, annoy like a sister, care like a mother and support like a friend.”

41. “Brothers are like rainbows. They brighten your life after you’ve been through a storm.”

42. “A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit.”

43. “Life is simply better with my brother.”

44. “A friend is a brother who was once a brother.”

45. “A brother is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.”

Advertisement

46. “Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don’t make distance any shorter but make the walk worthwhile.”



Brother Quotes By Famous People

47. “Half the times when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson

48. “A little sister looks up to her big brother all through her life”. — Catherine Pulsifer

49. “Our brothers…are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.’ — Susan Scarf Merrell

50. “Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.” — Jolene Perry

51. “A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” — King Solomon

52. “Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter the difference and no matter the issue.” — Byron Pulsifer

53. “You haven’t lived until you have thrown your body weight against your bedroom door to prevent your brother from stealing one of your cassette tapes.” — Christine Burke

54. “I had a brother who was my savior, who made my childhood bearable.” — Maurice Sendak

55. “There is no love like the love for a brother, there is no love like the love from a brother.’ — Astrid Alauda

56. “Young brothers will often be each other’s best friends. They will laugh together, get into trouble together, and create memories that will last a lifetime.” — David Leads

Advertisement

Read More: 100+ Happy Diwali Wishes That Capture the Essence of the Festival

57. “A brother is a friend given by nature”. — Ernest Legouve

58. “Brothers aren’t simply close, brothers are knit together.” — Robert Rivers

59. “Nothing can stop me from loving my brother.” — Brandy Norwood

60. “Brothers don’t necessarily have to say anything to each other — they can sit in a room and be together and just be completely comfortable with each other.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

61. “It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea.” — Dylan Thomas

62. “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” — Marc Brown

63. “There is no success you can celebrate more than the success of a brother.” — Diego Luna

64. “There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother…Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I loved him too.” — Anna Quindlen

65. “I don't believe an accident of birth makes people brothers or sisters. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at.” — Maya Angelou

66. “It takes two men to make one brother”. — Israel Zangwill

67. “Never make a companion equal to a brother.” — Hesiod

68. “The Younger brother must help to pay for the pleasure of the elder.” — Jane Austen

69. “Everyone knows that if you’ve got a brother, you’re going to fight.” — Liam Gallagher

70. “The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe.” — Rachel Weisz

71. “I think people who have a brother or sister don’t realize how lucky they are. Sure they fight a lot, but to know that there’s always somebody there, somebody that’s family.” — Trey Parker

72. “From the time we are born, our brothers and sisters are our collaborators and co-conspirators, our role models and our cautionary tales.” — Jeffery Kluger

73. “Being his real brother, I could feel I live in his shadows, but I never have and I do not now. I live in his glow.” — Michael Morpurgo

74. “Brother, may it inspire you to know when I need a daily boost, I remember the days of yesterday and the laughter we had as children.” — Robert Rivers

75. “The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.” — Chloe Moretz

Advertisement

76. “What brothers say to tease their little sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” — Esther Friesner

77. “Brothers that say they don’t fight are most definitely hiding something.” — Lemony Snicket

78. “My brother is my best friend.” — Erinn Smart

79. “My brother is one of my true heroes. Steady and sober where I am impulsive and emotional.” — Mark McKinnon

80. “He who has brothers has more than riches can buy.” —- African Proverb

81. “Most bitter are the quarrels of brothers.” — Latin Proverb

82. “He (my brother) is my most beloved friend and my bitterest rival, my confidant and my betrayer, my sustainer and my dependant, , and scariest of all, my qual.” — Gregg Levoy

83. “If thy brother wrongs thee, remember not so much his wrongdoing, but more than ever that he is thy brother.” — Epictetus

84. “Do you know what friendship is…it is to be brother and sister.; two souls that touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand.”

85. “He will make you cry but also make you laugh. He will make you scream but also dream.” — Maxime Legace

86. “Help your brother’s boat across, and your own will reach the shore.” — Hindu Proverb



Funny Brother Quotes

87. “You are my little brother, so it’s my right to belittle you.”

88. “I can get old in peace knowing that my brother will always be older than me.”

89. “One of the advantages of having an older brother is that he makes a mistake and gets scolded and I can watch from afar and learn not to repeat it.”

90. “Brothers are like fat thighs…they stick together.”

91. “I’m smiling because you’re my brother. I’m laughing because there is nothing you can do about it.”

92. “I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance…waiting for the bathroom.” — Bob Hope

93. “Brothers are children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson

94. “My brother is my partner in crime. Unless we get caught, then he did it.”

95. “No one but my brother can make me laugh like a maniac.”

96. “My brother is a strange creature but I love him.”

97. “With my brother by my side, I can conquer anything that comes my way.”

98. “If anyone can make me laugh until I cry, it’s my brother.”

99. “I knew my older brother had finally matured when he didn’t hit me in the arm when he passed me in the hall.” — Sally Painter

Advertisement

100. “Thanks to the “r” in brother. Without it you’d just be a bother.”

101. “When you deal with your brother, be pleasant, but get a witness.” — Hesiod

102. “When I say I won’t tell anyone your secret, my brother doesn’t count.”

103. “I asked my parents for a pet, but they gave me a brother.”

104. “Being related to me is a gift and my brother would agree.”

105. “My brother is a pain in the ass, but he is my pain in the ass.”

106. “The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out of his nose.” — Garrison

107. “My brothers were on the high school football team so, one of them was always getting tackled even when there wasn’t a game.” — Sally Painter

108. “When my brother and I get together, it’s just an excuse to roast each other.”

109. “My brother’s idea of personal space? Hilarious!”

110. “People say my brother and I look alike. When it’s a compliment, he looks like me. When it’s not, I look like him.”

111. “One of the greatest things about having a brother is that I have somebody to pin the blame on.”

112. “I take pride in knowing I taught you everything you know… unless it is bad… then you better say you learned it somewhere else.”

113. “Shoutout to my brother for being the worst secret keeper.”

114. “You must have done something great in your past life that you were born as my brother.”

115. “You’re my brother, which means you’re stuck with me for life, like a booger you can’t pick.”

116. “You’re my brother and if you fall, I’ll pick you up…after I finish laughing.”



Brother Quotes to Show Love

117. “As long as I have my elder brother, I have a shoulder to lean on.”

118. “My elder brother is the epitome of trust and strength.”

119. “My elder brother’s love is a gift that keeps on giving.”

120. “My elder brother fills my life with love, happiness and warmth.”

121. “I appreciate my elder brother for being a friend in need and also my protector.”

122. “I never count my blessings because with an elder brother like you, I’m more blessed than anyone else. The award for the coolest brother goes to you. ”

123. “Some people don’t believe in heroes. But they haven’t met my elder brother.”

124. “Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life.’’

Advertisement

125. “Dear big brother, you may be part of my family, but I will always consider you a friend.” — Catherine Pulsifer

126. “My elder brother is one the wisest and most hard working people I have ever seen.”

127. “My elder brother is my source of courage and self-assurance.”

128. “I know my elder brother will be there to pick me up when I fall.”

129. “My elder brother has led the way with grace.”

130. “So proud of my elder brother for setting a good example.”

131. “My elder brother is my role model. He is my first friend and my second father.”

132. “My elder brother always manages to outwit me with his life experiences.”



Younger Brother Quotes

133. “Watching my younger brother grow was the most rewarding experience ever.”

134. “Someday you might be taller than me, little bro, but until then, you’ll have to look up to me.”

135. “Little brothers are like punching bags. You hit ‘em, and they keep bouncing back for more.”

136. “My dearest brother is the shadow I didn’t ask for”.

137. “A little brother is the best teddy bear that a girl can have.”

138. “Why do little brothers think it’s cool to annoy somebody bigger than them?”

139. “A little brother teaches his older siblings how to be more patient, and they teach him what happens if he pushes their buttons.”

140. “My little brother may be small in size, but he has a big personality.”

141. “My little brother is a superhero in the making.”

142. “Watching my little brother achieve his goals is a precious gift.”

143. “After a girl is grown, her little brothers - now her protectors - seem like big brothers.” — Terri Guillemets

144. “I can’t promise to solve all my little brother’s problems, but I can promise that he won’t have to face them alone.”

145. “My little brother is crazy, silly and utterly loveable.”

146. “Little brothers may drive you crazy at times, but they also bring you endless joy.”

147. “If laughter is the best medicine, my little brother is my cure-all.”

148. “Life is too dull without my baby brother to spice it up.”

149. “I always fight with my little brother, but it is my way of saying I love you.”

150. “Your little brother is God’s way of rewarding you for your good deeds.”

No one knows you as closely as your brother does. He is the largest part of your childhood and has been there to share all the priceless moments of your life. That is why one famous Vietnamese quote rightly opines that brothers are as close as hands and feet are. Today’s fast-paced life has forced us to distance ourselves from our family. We don’t get to spend as much time with our loved ones. It hurts no one to show a little appreciation to the person you literally grew up with. Don’t forget that this person stood by you through thick and thin and he will shield you from any trouble no matter what.