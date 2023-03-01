101 Beautiful Wedding Captions to Share Your Celebrations with the World

A wedding is considered to be one of the most beautiful events in a couple's life. In every culture and part of the world, the wedding day is considered highly auspicious. Everyone gathers together to bless the couple and enjoy the day. Wedding photographers don't let a single moment go unnoticed and click lots of beautiful pictures of the couple and guests. What follows is posting these photographs on social handles, but many people are not able to come up with a perfect caption to describe their images. Here is a list of the most beautiful wedding captions that can match the awesomeness of the wedding photos you want to share.

100+ Wedding Captions to Bookmark Right Away

Wedding Captions for Instagram to Proclaim Your Love

1. You make my heart flutter every time I see you.

2. Without you, I can't survive even for a day.

3. He stole my heart, so as revenge, I stole his last name.

4. Happiness is being married to your bestie.

5. I want you, now and forever. Love you with all my heart.

6. Forever is a long time, and I don't mind spending it with you.

7. My happiness starts with you.

8. Our happiness is now tied in the name of marriage. Our togetherness is forever.

9. The day I met you, I knew you would have the key to my heart.

10. The only thing that makes me happy in the world is your smile.

11. If I had to, I'd choose you over and over again. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.

12. I cannot describe my love for you in words. So, for now, I'll settle with 'I love you.'

13. You & I in this beautiful world.

14. You are the only person who knows me inside out and loves me for who I am. Cheers to us.

15."The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

16. You are the person I used to dream about. Thanks for entering my life and showering it with love and happiness.

16. I look into your eyes and see my whole world.

17. Marriage is a divine bond that binds two souls forever together. Thanks for being my soulmate, love.

18. He put a ring on, and I put my heart into making him happy.

19."I have found the one whom my soul loves." — Song of Solomon 3:4

20. Looking forward to holding your hand and going on evening walks with you. Cheers to a happy life.

Funny Wedding Captions to Make Everyone Laugh

21. I know we are weirdos and perfect for each other.

22. I am sorry, love, but you are stuck with me forever.

Advertisement

23. Marriage from far away seems like taking a stroll in a park. Jurassic Park.

24. I am 100% yours from today. Deal closed!

25. It's too late to go back now. We are married.

26. I now pronounce you as my wife. You may update your marital status on Facebook now.

27. I promise I will never keep scores, even if I am winning.

28. Ready to start a new journey together. I can't wait to annoy you.

29. Weddings are not for faint-hearted people. If you don't believe me, please ask my bank manager.

30. Marriage? It has a nice ring to it.

Funny Wedding Instagram Caption Ideas for Guests

31. I came to the wedding for you, and cake.

32. Cheers to the craziest couple ever. I know you two are going to drive each other crazy.

33. Here's me sobbing in the corner as I am still single and my favorite couple just got married. Congratulations, guys.

34. You got married, and I got drunk. All in all, everyone had fun.

35. When in doubt, attend your bestie's wedding.

36. Congrats to my favorite couple on making it o-fish-ial.

37. It's been such an emotionally endearing day. See, even the wedding cake is in tears.

38. Congratulations, my friends. Don't cut me off now that you are married.

39. Sip, sip, hooray!

40. I'll come alone to the wedding party, but please serve me cake and champagne for two.

Wedding Captions for Bride

41. Does this ravishing dress make me look like a pretty Mrs?

42. Ready to say 'I do' and be with the love of my life.

43. Finally, I got my fairy tale ending.

44. I am finally with my dream guy. I've got to pinch myself!

45. Today is the second happiest day of my life. The first one was when I met you. Love you forever.

46. I am all set to annoy you for the rest of our lives.

47. I’m the bride. I don’t really need a filter.

Advertisement

48. Bride vibes!

49. I have found myself a guy who would share his last bite of pizza with me.

50. I hope this ring is waterproof because I cannot hold back my happy tears.

Wedding Caption Ideas for Grooms

51. Saying that I am a lucky man would be an understatement. I am the luckiest because I have you.

52. Mark this day as the most special one on the calendar — I'm getting married today!

53. My darling love, congrats for being stuck with me forever.

54. Baby, your wish is my command. I am totally yours.

55. Cheers to the coolest groom ever. Yes, that's me.

56. I wish I could turn back the clock and find you sooner.

57. My favorite place in the world to be is beside my bride.

58. Our love was made for romantic novels and movies.

59. The best thing I have ever done was get married to the love of my life.

60. Life seems better with my angel.

Captions for Couple Photoshoot

61. This is us..our life, story, and beginning.

62. And they lived happily after...

63. Even though we are getting married in two days, I am still crushing on you.

64. My favorite place to be is in your arms.

65. My favorite person. My happy place. Angel of my life.

66. Owner of my heart.

67. Glad we both swiped right.

68. Time to create some everlasting memories.

69. Better together.

70. You & I make a perfect couple.

Catchy Insta Captions for Wedding Guests

71. Raise a toast to the cutest couple. Now, please point me in the direction of the bar.

72. I am all set to have a party!

73. If you can't find me, know I will be on the dance floor.

74. I said 'I do' to cake and champagne, and now I feel really happy.

75. My happiness is at its peak since I am going to celebrate this special day with you both!

Advertisement

76. So happy that my best friends are tying the knot today.

77. I don't like to deck up often, but when I do, it's for a wedding.

78. I can't keep calm because it's my bestie's wedding day.

79. I thank Cupid for making you two meet and fall in love. You guys make a lovely couple.

80. The hottest wedding crasher. Yes, that's me!

Wedding Day Quotes for Instagram

81."Love is friendship set to music." — Jackson Pollock

82."There are two big days in any love story — the day you meet the person of your dreams and the day you marry them." — Ted Mosby, How I Met Your Mother

83."Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen

84. "To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with." — Mark Twain

85."They built this love from the ground up." — From the Ground Up by Dan and Shay

86. “As long as you know men are like children, you know everything!” ― Coco Chanel

87.“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” ― Hermann Hasse

88.“So it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be really hard; we’re going to have to work every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, every day. You and me… every day.” ― Noah, The Notebook

Advertisement

89."You're my end and my beginning." — John Legend, All of Me

90."I've never met someone who is so perfectly my favorite person." — Emily Henry, Beach Read

Short Wedding Caption Ideas

91. Cheers to fun times ahead.

92. When 'I do' means 'forever'.

93. We go together just like pizza and toppings.

94. Beautiful us!

95. Divine love.

96. You take my breath away, love!

97. Bonded by a pure bond named marriage.

98. Yours till eternity.

99. Match made in heaven.

100. Long live our love.

101. It's about time!

Conclusion

With so many great options for wedding captions at your perusal, you may now want to put up more than one or two posts on your social media handles! So feel free and post away the gorgeous images you have from the beautiful wedding ceremony that you recently witnessed! Regardless of whether it was your wedding or you attended somebody's marriage ceremony all decked up as a guest, you will inevitably be having lots of photos and now, you have some great captions for them as well to be the perfect companion to your photos.

ALSO READ: Here’s how to start planning a wedding on the right note