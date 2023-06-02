120 Sweet “You Make Me Happy” Quotes to Express Your Love
Express your affection in the most heartfelt way with our collection of 120 “You Make Me Happy” quotes, overflowing with love and gratitude. Get inspired now.
We all have that one special soul who brightens up our world, making us beam with joy like none other. Whether it's our cherished children, significant others, devoted spouses, adoring parents, or just about anyone who makes our world light up, we know that they're worth all the effort. Sometimes, conveying our love and appreciation through “you make me happy” quotes go a long way in strengthening our relationship with our loved ones. This is why we've gathered some of the most heartwarming and uplifting quotes out there, so you can effortlessly spread the joy and happiness with the ones you cherish the most.
50 Heartfelt “You Make Me Happy” Quotes for Your Loved One
Express your gratitude to the person who brings joy into your life with these heartfelt you make me happy quotes and sayings.
1. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you." — Jimmie Davis, You Are My Sunshine
2. "Baby you make me happy. The way you make me smile. Can't you see I'm yearning for you." — Christina Aguilera, Make Me Happy
3. "I don't care where I come from or who you are. I can make you happy, and you make me happy. We could have a happily ever after." — Amanda Hocking
4. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." — Maya Angelou
5. "Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy." — Nhat Hanh
6. "Before I met you I never thought I would smile for no reason again." — Mark Amend
7. "Every single day I want you to be happy and full of joy, just like you make me happy by just passing through my mind." — Donna White
8. "The best feeling in the world is realizing that you're perfectly happy without the thing you thought you needed." — Marxie
9. "I could stay like this, looking at your eyes forever, because I would know that I would be in my favorite place for eternity." — Ana Vasquez
10. "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust
11. "You make me happy, whenever you're around I'm safe inside your smile." — Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places
12. "Happiness is anyone and anything that's loved by you." — Charles M. Schulz
13. "And most of all I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you." — Baby, Dirty Dancing
14. "The more you smile in life, the more life smiles on you." — Mark Amend
15. "I love our story. Sure it’s messy, but it's the one that got us here." — Barney Stinson, How I Met Your Mother
16. "Actions speak louder than words, and a smile says, ‘I like you. You make me happy. I am glad to see you'." — Dale Carnegie
17. "If you really love him, what would be happiness to him would be your happiness also." — Jack London
18. "The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much, you start to believe in yourself too. The people who love you simply for being you." — Kate Lattey
19. "You are my blue crayon, the one I never have enough of, the one I use to color my sky." — A.R. Asher
20. "Happy people make people happy, but I can make someone be happy, and no one else can make me happy." — Gretchen Rubin
21. “My heart sings with happiness because of you." — William Shakespear
22. “I want to tell you that when you are around me, I am happy and I think I can never thank you for this wonderful feeling.” — Unknown
23. “There is no happiness like that of being loved by your fellow creatures, and feeling that your presence is an addition to their comfort.” — Charlotte Bronte
24. “It isn't what you have, or who you are, or where you are, or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about.” — Dale Carnegie
25. “When I look at my long term goals for the rest of my life, there are so many things other than performing that make me happy.” — Sutton Foster
26. “It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living.” — Scott Fitzgerald
27. “But you make me happy. It’s living up to being happy that’s the difficult part.” — Audrey Niffenegger
28. “You make me happy, you make me sing, there's a bounce in my footsteps, like bunnies in spring.” — Smriti Prasadam-Halls
29. “You know you’ve found someone special when they can lift your spirits simply with a smile.” — Iono
30. “Give me something to do and you will make me happy.” — Maria Grazia Cucinotta
31. “You make me happy when you give me your love.” — Michelle McNair
32. “The secret of happiness is not in doing what one likes, but in liking what one does.” — James M. Barrie
33. “When I see my long-term objectives for the rest of my life, there are so many things to think about, but I trust you, as you are always by my side to keep me happy.” — Unknown
34. “If you see someone without a smile on their face, just give them one of yours.” — Dolly Parton
35. “I can feel warmth when I see you and it makes me very happy. Thank you for making my day joyful.” — Unknown
36. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss
37. “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.” — John Smith, Pocahontas
38. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein
39. "Well, it was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together. And I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her." — Sam Baldwin, Sleepless In Seattle
40. "I look at you and I'm... I'm home." — Dory, Finding Nemo
41. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." — Toulouse-Lautrec, Moulin Rouge
42. "The truth is, I gave my heart away a long time ago. My whole heart. And I never really got it back." — Melanie, Sweet Home Alabama
43. "When they ask me what I liked the best. I'll tell them...it was you." — Maggie Rice, City Of Angels
44. “I’d rather fight with you than make love with anyone else.” — Nick Mercer, The Wedding Date
45. "She was the still point of the turning world." — Trip Fontaine, The Virgin Suicides
46. “The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” — Mark Twain
47. "The happiness you feel is in direct proportion to the love you give." — Oprah Winfrey
48. “My affections and wishes have not changed, but one word from you will silence me forever. If, however, your feelings have changed I will have to tell you: you have bewitched me, body and soul and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” — Mr. Darcy, Pride And Prejudice
49. “My happiness is inextricably tied to yours.” — Aristotle
50. "My dearest friend, if you don't mind, I'd like to join you by your side where we could gaze into the stars and sit together now and forever, for it is plain as anyone could see, we're simply meant to be." — Jack, Nightmare Before Christmas
50 “You Make Me Happy” Quotes for Best Friend
Best friends uplift you and bring happiness to you, even during tough times. Thank them with these “you make me happy” quotes for best friend, expressing gratitude for their impact on your happiness.
1. “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” — Hubert H. Humphrey
2. “When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” — Maria Shriver
3. “Promise me if I don't make you happy, you'll toss me aside, no matter how much pressure I put on you. Because even though I can be selfish, all I really want is for you to be happy.” — Erin McCarthy
4. “A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest things you can have.” — Sarah Valdez
5. “If the world had more people like you, it would be a better place. You do make a difference.” — Catherine Pulsifer
6. “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran
7. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey
8. “There is nothing on this earth more prized than true friendship.” — Thomas Aquinas
9. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn
10. “No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth.” — Robert Southey
11. “As long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” — Donna Lynn Hope
12. “Friendship is a wildly underrated medication.” — Anna Deavere Smith
13. “If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough.” — Meister Eckhart
14. “To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Brandi Snyder
15. “Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joys, and dividing our grief.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
16. “As for me, to love you alone, to make you happy, to do nothing which would contradict your wishes, this is my destiny and the meaning of my life.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
17. “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” — Jim Rohn
18. “Did you know... you make me so happy that sometimes I actually forget to breathe? I'll be looking at you, and my chest will get so tight... and it's like, the only thought in my head is how much I want to reach over and kiss you.” — Alexandra Bracken
19. “You accept me for who I am. You make me laugh, sometimes even at myself. And you make me happy.” — Tara Kelly, Harmonic Feedback
20. “Give me something to do and you will make me happy.” — Maria Grazia Cucinotta
21. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you, and appreciate all you have done. Your generosity has given me new hope!” — Catherine Pulsifer
22. “I'm not really good at writing about things that make me happy.” — Gayle Forman
23. “There is no path to happiness — happiness is the path.” — Gautama Buddha
24. “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” — George Sand
25. "Happiness is only real when shared." — Jon Krakauer
26. “Happiness consists more in conveniences of pleasure that occur everyday than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom.” — Benjamin Franklin
27. “Thank you for making me laugh when I’d almost forgotten how to.” — Pam Brown
28. “Happiness is a by-product of an effort to make someone else happy.” — Gretta Brooker Palmer
29. “Thank you for accepting me as I am, with my virtues and defects.” — Jenni Rivera
30. “She makes me happy. I know where I’ll be right by your side cause she is the one for me.” — Sam Nath
31. “You have influenced my life in such a positive way words cannot express my appreciation, you are truly an inspiration.” — Catherine Pulsifer
32. “Spend your life with people who make you smile, laugh, and feel loved.” — Roy T. Bennett
33. “Friendship multiplies the good of life and divides the evil.” — Baltasar Gracian
34. “I’m glad I have you for the rest of my life as a best friend, lover, and fellow adventurer. Thank you for constantly supporting me, forgiving me, loving me, making me laugh, and challenging me to be a better person.” — Raquel Martin
35. “You changed my life without even trying, and I don’t think I could ever tell you how much you mean to me. I can’t imagine what things would be like if I hadn’t met you.” — Steve Maraboli
36. “I'll give you my phone number. When you worry, call me. I'll make you happy.” — Bob Marley
37. "It is only possible to live happily ever after on a daily basis." — Margaret Bonnano
38. “Babe, I can't promise you that I'll always be perfect, but I'll do my straight best to try, and I'll make it my life's goal to always make sure you're happy. All you've got to do is marry me, and I'll do the rest.” — Elle Casey
39. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
40. “There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.” — Jennifer Aniston
41. “It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds.” — Gina Barreca
42. “It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich
43. “A good friend is like a four leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” — Irish Proverb
44. “Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland
45. “God gave us our relatives; thank God we can choose our friends.” — Ethel Watts Mumford
46. “A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” — Henry Van Dyke
47. “You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Camilla E. Kimball
48. “I get by with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles, With A Little Help From My Friends
49. “There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends.” — Jane Austen
50. “We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” — Thornton Wilder
20 “You Make Me Smile” Quotes for Your Ray of Sunshine
Let your special someone know they make you happy even when things go wrong. Express your gratitude by picking one of these “you make me smile” quotes for him or her that speaks to you.
1. “See, the thing about the falling in love montage is that when it’s over, the characters have fallen in love.” — Ciara Smyth, The Falling In Love Montage
2. “That thing, that moment, when you kiss someone and everything around becomes hazy, and the only thing in focus is you and this person. And you realize that that person is the only person that you’re supposed to kiss for the rest of your life. And for one moment you get this amazing gift and you want to laugh and you want to cry because you feel so lucky that you found it and so scared that it will go away all at the same time.” — Josie Geller, Never Been Kissed
3. “You’ve reminded me to live. That’s worth having something to lose.” — Margaret Rogerson, Sorcery of Thorns
4. “Love isn’t about fate and magic bracelets and destiny. It’s about finding someone you can stand to be around for ten minutes at a time.” — Lane Leonard, Snow Day
5. “Don’t you know that I’d lie with you in the groves, under the light of the moon? That I’d defy the laws of Gods and men for you?” — Richelle Mead, The Glittering Court
6. “You’re so real and alive and fearless and daring and beautiful and if what’s between us isn’t real, then I don’t know what is.” — Stephanie Garber, Legendary
7. "You're my air." — Dre, Brown Sugar
8. “I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one… you never give up.” — Cal, Crazy, Stupid, Love
9. “I promised to always find you. I promised you and you promised me. I came here for you because of it; I am here because of it.” — Sarah J. Maas, Kingdom Of Ash
10. “My soul sees its equal in you.” — Renée Ahdieh, The Wrath And The Dawn
11. “If we had our entire lives ahead of us I bet you’d get tired of me telling you how much I love you because I’m positive that’s the path we were heading on.” — Adam Silvera, They Both Die At The End
12. “The way I feel about him is like a heartbeat - soft and persistent, underlying everything.” — Becky Albertalli, Simon And The Homosapiens Agenda
13. “I have a love in my life. It makes me stronger than anything you can imagine.” — Barry, Punch Drunk Love
14. “It’s like we’re two trees secretly sharing nutrients underground, two stars orbiting around all the things there’s no language for.” — Liara Tamani, All The Things We Never Knew
15. "But I just want to say that all this nothing has meant more to me than so many somethings." — Kathleen, You’ve Got Mail
16. “I would have come for you. And if I couldn’t walk, I’d crawl to you, and no matter how broken we were, we’d fight our way out together.” — Leigh Bardugo, Crooked Kingdom
17. “It was a confidence in knowing no matter what happened that person would always be there for you.” — Claire Kann, Let’s Talk About Love
18. “Love sure is a funny thing. Makes you happy, makes you sad, makes you do all sorts of things you never thought you’d do before.” — Steven Russell, I Love You Phillip Morris
19. “You make me smile like the sun, fall out of bed, sing like a bird, dizzy in my head.” — Volcano Choir
20. “You make me smile like the sun, fall out of bed, sing like a bird, dizzy in my head. Spin like a record crazy on a Sunday night. You make me dance like a fool, forget how to breathe, shine like the sun, buzz like a bee, and just the thought of you can drive me wild. Oh, you make me smile.” ― Uncle Kracker, Smile
Conclusion
There are some special individuals in our lives who radiate a certain warmth and magic, enchanting us with their very presence. We yearn for their companionship and wish to express just how much they mean to us. You can brighten up their day with the gift of your words with the help of these heartwarming “you make me happy” quotes. Take a moment to read through these beautiful quotes, and let them inspire you to create a personalized message that captures the depth of your emotions. Let your special someone know that they are the sunshine on your gloomy days.
