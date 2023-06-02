120 Sweet “You Make Me Happy” Quotes to Express Your Love

We all have that one special soul who brightens up our world, making us beam with joy like none other. Whether it's our cherished children, significant others, devoted spouses, adoring parents, or just about anyone who makes our world light up, we know that they're worth all the effort. Sometimes, conveying our love and appreciation through “you make me happy” quotes go a long way in strengthening our relationship with our loved ones. This is why we've gathered some of the most heartwarming and uplifting quotes out there, so you can effortlessly spread the joy and happiness with the ones you cherish the most.

50 Heartfelt “You Make Me Happy” Quotes for Your Loved One

Express your gratitude to the person who brings joy into your life with these heartfelt you make me happy quotes and sayings.

1. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you." — Jimmie Davis, You Are My Sunshine

2. "Baby you make me happy. The way you make me smile. Can't you see I'm yearning for you." — Christina Aguilera, Make Me Happy

3. "I don't care where I come from or who you are. I can make you happy, and you make me happy. We could have a happily ever after." — Amanda Hocking

4. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." — Maya Angelou

5. "Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy." — Nhat Hanh

6. "Before I met you I never thought I would smile for no reason again." — Mark Amend

7. "Every single day I want you to be happy and full of joy, just like you make me happy by just passing through my mind." — Donna White

8. "The best feeling in the world is realizing that you're perfectly happy without the thing you thought you needed." — Marxie

9. "I could stay like this, looking at your eyes forever, because I would know that I would be in my favorite place for eternity." — Ana Vasquez

10. "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust

11. "You make me happy, whenever you're around I'm safe inside your smile." — Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places

12. "Happiness is anyone and anything that's loved by you." — Charles M. Schulz

13. "And most of all I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you." — Baby, Dirty Dancing

14. "The more you smile in life, the more life smiles on you." — Mark Amend

15. "I love our story. Sure it’s messy, but it's the one that got us here." — Barney Stinson, How I Met Your Mother

16. "Actions speak louder than words, and a smile says, ‘I like you. You make me happy. I am glad to see you'." — Dale Carnegie

17. "If you really love him, what would be happiness to him would be your happiness also." — Jack London

18. "The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much, you start to believe in yourself too. The people who love you simply for being you." — Kate Lattey

19. "You are my blue crayon, the one I never have enough of, the one I use to color my sky." — A.R. Asher

20. "Happy people make people happy, but I can make someone be happy, and no one else can make me happy." — Gretchen Rubin

21. “My heart sings with happiness because of you." — William Shakespear

22. “I want to tell you that when you are around me, I am happy and I think I can never thank you for this wonderful feeling.” — Unknown

23. “There is no happiness like that of being loved by your fellow creatures, and feeling that your presence is an addition to their comfort.” — Charlotte Bronte

24. “It isn't what you have, or who you are, or where you are, or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about.” — Dale Carnegie

25. “When I look at my long term goals for the rest of my life, there are so many things other than performing that make me happy.” — Sutton Foster

26. “It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living.” — Scott Fitzgerald

27. “But you make me happy. It’s living up to being happy that’s the difficult part.” — Audrey Niffenegger

28. “You make me happy, you make me sing, there's a bounce in my footsteps, like bunnies in spring.” — Smriti Prasadam-Halls

29. “You know you’ve found someone special when they can lift your spirits simply with a smile.” — Iono

30. “Give me something to do and you will make me happy.” — Maria Grazia Cucinotta

31. “You make me happy when you give me your love.” — Michelle McNair

32. “The secret of happiness is not in doing what one likes, but in liking what one does.” — James M. Barrie

33. “When I see my long-term objectives for the rest of my life, there are so many things to think about, but I trust you, as you are always by my side to keep me happy.” — Unknown

34. “If you see someone without a smile on their face, just give them one of yours.” — Dolly Parton

35. “I can feel warmth when I see you and it makes me very happy. Thank you for making my day joyful.” — Unknown

36. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

37. “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.” — John Smith, Pocahontas

38. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein

39. "Well, it was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together. And I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her." — Sam Baldwin, Sleepless In Seattle

40. "I look at you and I'm... I'm home." — Dory, Finding Nemo

41. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." — Toulouse-Lautrec, Moulin Rouge

42. "The truth is, I gave my heart away a long time ago. My whole heart. And I never really got it back." — Melanie, Sweet Home Alabama

43. "When they ask me what I liked the best. I'll tell them...it was you." — Maggie Rice, City Of Angels

44. “I’d rather fight with you than make love with anyone else.” — Nick Mercer, The Wedding Date

45. "She was the still point of the turning world." — Trip Fontaine, The Virgin Suicides

46. “The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” — Mark Twain

47. "The happiness you feel is in direct proportion to the love you give." — Oprah Winfrey

48. “My affections and wishes have not changed, but one word from you will silence me forever. If, however, your feelings have changed I will have to tell you: you have bewitched me, body and soul and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” — Mr. Darcy, Pride And Prejudice

49. “My happiness is inextricably tied to yours.” — Aristotle

50. "My dearest friend, if you don't mind, I'd like to join you by your side where we could gaze into the stars and sit together now and forever, for it is plain as anyone could see, we're simply meant to be." — Jack, Nightmare Before Christmas

50 “You Make Me Happy” Quotes for Best Friend

Best friends uplift you and bring happiness to you, even during tough times. Thank them with these “you make me happy” quotes for best friend, expressing gratitude for their impact on your happiness.

1. “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” — Hubert H. Humphrey

2. “When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” — Maria Shriver

3. “Promise me if I don't make you happy, you'll toss me aside, no matter how much pressure I put on you. Because even though I can be selfish, all I really want is for you to be happy.” — Erin McCarthy

4. “A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest things you can have.” — Sarah Valdez

5. “If the world had more people like you, it would be a better place. You do make a difference.” — Catherine Pulsifer

6. “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran

7. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

8. “There is nothing on this earth more prized than true friendship.” — Thomas Aquinas

9. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn

10. “No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth.” — Robert Southey

11. “As long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” — Donna Lynn Hope

12. “Friendship is a wildly underrated medication.” — Anna Deavere Smith

13. “If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough.” — Meister Eckhart

14. “To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Brandi Snyder

15. “Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joys, and dividing our grief.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

16. “As for me, to love you alone, to make you happy, to do nothing which would contradict your wishes, this is my destiny and the meaning of my life.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

17. “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” — Jim Rohn

18. “Did you know... you make me so happy that sometimes I actually forget to breathe? I'll be looking at you, and my chest will get so tight... and it's like, the only thought in my head is how much I want to reach over and kiss you.” — Alexandra Bracken

19. “You accept me for who I am. You make me laugh, sometimes even at myself. And you make me happy.” — Tara Kelly, Harmonic Feedback

20. “Give me something to do and you will make me happy.” — Maria Grazia Cucinotta

21. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you, and appreciate all you have done. Your generosity has given me new hope!” — Catherine Pulsifer

22. “I'm not really good at writing about things that make me happy.” — Gayle Forman

23. “There is no path to happiness — happiness is the path.” — Gautama Buddha

24. “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” — George Sand

25. "Happiness is only real when shared." — Jon Krakauer

26. “Happiness consists more in conveniences of pleasure that occur everyday than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom.” — Benjamin Franklin

27. “Thank you for making me laugh when I’d almost forgotten how to.” — Pam Brown

28. “Happiness is a by-product of an effort to make someone else happy.” — Gretta Brooker Palmer

29. “Thank you for accepting me as I am, with my virtues and defects.” — Jenni Rivera

30. “She makes me happy. I know where I’ll be right by your side cause she is the one for me.” — Sam Nath

31. “You have influenced my life in such a positive way words cannot express my appreciation, you are truly an inspiration.” — Catherine Pulsifer

32. “Spend your life with people who make you smile, laugh, and feel loved.” — Roy T. Bennett

33. “Friendship multiplies the good of life and divides the evil.” — Baltasar Gracian

34. “I’m glad I have you for the rest of my life as a best friend, lover, and fellow adventurer. Thank you for constantly supporting me, forgiving me, loving me, making me laugh, and challenging me to be a better person.” — Raquel Martin

35. “You changed my life without even trying, and I don’t think I could ever tell you how much you mean to me. I can’t imagine what things would be like if I hadn’t met you.” — Steve Maraboli

36. “I'll give you my phone number. When you worry, call me. I'll make you happy.” — Bob Marley

37. "It is only possible to live happily ever after on a daily basis." — Margaret Bonnano

38. “Babe, I can't promise you that I'll always be perfect, but I'll do my straight best to try, and I'll make it my life's goal to always make sure you're happy. All you've got to do is marry me, and I'll do the rest.” — Elle Casey

39. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

40. “There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.” — Jennifer Aniston

41. “It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds.” — Gina Barreca

42. “It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich

43. “A good friend is like a four leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” — Irish Proverb

44. “Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland

45. “God gave us our relatives; thank God we can choose our friends.” — Ethel Watts Mumford

46. “A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” — Henry Van Dyke

47. “You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Camilla E. Kimball

48. “I get by with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles, With A Little Help From My Friends

49. “There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends.” — Jane Austen

50. “We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” — Thornton Wilder

20 “You Make Me Smile” Quotes for Your Ray of Sunshine

Let your special someone know they make you happy even when things go wrong. Express your gratitude by picking one of these “you make me smile” quotes for him or her that speaks to you.

1. “See, the thing about the falling in love montage is that when it’s over, the characters have fallen in love.” — Ciara Smyth, The Falling In Love Montage

2. “That thing, that moment, when you kiss someone and everything around becomes hazy, and the only thing in focus is you and this person. And you realize that that person is the only person that you’re supposed to kiss for the rest of your life. And for one moment you get this amazing gift and you want to laugh and you want to cry because you feel so lucky that you found it and so scared that it will go away all at the same time.” — Josie Geller, Never Been Kissed

3. “You’ve reminded me to live. That’s worth having something to lose.” — Margaret Rogerson, Sorcery of Thorns

4. “Love isn’t about fate and magic bracelets and destiny. It’s about finding someone you can stand to be around for ten minutes at a time.” — Lane Leonard, Snow Day

5. “Don’t you know that I’d lie with you in the groves, under the light of the moon? That I’d defy the laws of Gods and men for you?” — Richelle Mead, The Glittering Court

6. “You’re so real and alive and fearless and daring and beautiful and if what’s between us isn’t real, then I don’t know what is.” — Stephanie Garber, Legendary

7. "You're my air." — Dre, Brown Sugar

8. “I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one… you never give up.” — Cal, Crazy, Stupid, Love

9. “I promised to always find you. I promised you and you promised me. I came here for you because of it; I am here because of it.” — Sarah J. Maas, Kingdom Of Ash

10. “My soul sees its equal in you.” — Renée Ahdieh, The Wrath And The Dawn

11. “If we had our entire lives ahead of us I bet you’d get tired of me telling you how much I love you because I’m positive that’s the path we were heading on.” — Adam Silvera, They Both Die At The End

12. “The way I feel about him is like a heartbeat - soft and persistent, underlying everything.” — Becky Albertalli, Simon And The Homosapiens Agenda

13. “I have a love in my life. It makes me stronger than anything you can imagine.” — Barry, Punch Drunk Love

14. “It’s like we’re two trees secretly sharing nutrients underground, two stars orbiting around all the things there’s no language for.” — Liara Tamani, All The Things We Never Knew

15. "But I just want to say that all this nothing has meant more to me than so many somethings." — Kathleen, You’ve Got Mail

16. “I would have come for you. And if I couldn’t walk, I’d crawl to you, and no matter how broken we were, we’d fight our way out together.” — Leigh Bardugo, Crooked Kingdom

17. “It was a confidence in knowing no matter what happened that person would always be there for you.” — Claire Kann, Let’s Talk About Love

18. “Love sure is a funny thing. Makes you happy, makes you sad, makes you do all sorts of things you never thought you’d do before.” — Steven Russell, I Love You Phillip Morris

19. “You make me smile like the sun, fall out of bed, sing like a bird, dizzy in my head.” — Volcano Choir

20. “You make me smile like the sun, fall out of bed, sing like a bird, dizzy in my head. Spin like a record crazy on a Sunday night. You make me dance like a fool, forget how to breathe, shine like the sun, buzz like a bee, and just the thought of you can drive me wild. Oh, you make me smile.” ― Uncle Kracker, Smile

Conclusion

There are some special individuals in our lives who radiate a certain warmth and magic, enchanting us with their very presence. We yearn for their companionship and wish to express just how much they mean to us. You can brighten up their day with the gift of your words with the help of these heartwarming “you make me happy” quotes. Take a moment to read through these beautiful quotes, and let them inspire you to create a personalized message that captures the depth of your emotions. Let your special someone know that they are the sunshine on your gloomy days.

