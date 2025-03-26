Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali shoots for new project with MS Dhoni; see candid PICS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali, known for essaying the role of Sonu in the hit sitcom, has surprised her fans by sharing a glimpse of her upcoming project. While the actress has been away from the screen for some time, it seems that she has resumed work and has dropped a few glimpses of her upcoming project. The glimpses will surely leave you excited, as Nidhi is shooting for an untitled project with MS Dhoni.

Sharing a few glimpses of this on her Instagram account, Nidhi Bhanushali shared a few candid snaps with Thala of cricket. Here, Nidhi and MS Dhoni are seen sitting in a metro. Nidhi and Dhoni are both seen in causal outfits as they shoot for their upcoming project. They have been captured candidly as they shoot and are reading the script. In the caption of this post, Nidhi wrote, "BTS stills from my latest work."

Take a look at Nidhi Bhanushali's post here-

After this post was shared, fans were extremely excited to see a glimpse of Nidhi's new project with MS Dhoni. A fan wrote, "Nino reaching new heights continuously makes me happy," another fan commented, "Dreams do come true," and so on the comments continued.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu also commented on this post and shared his joy of seeing Nidhi shooting with Dhoni. He dropped two "smiling face with heart-shaped eyes" expressing his happiness.

Advertisement

Nidhi Bhanushali, known for portraying the role of Sonalika in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been a known face in the telly industry. She was a part of the show for many years and was loved for her acting mettle. Nidhi was roped in after Jheel Mehta took an exit from the show. After Nidhi's exit, Palak Sindhwani was roped in to play the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah