Box Office: Highest grossing cricket-based Hindi movies- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story tops

Cricket and cinema live in the hearts of the Indians. While the Indian cricket team is making the nation proud by performing exceptionally in the ICC Champions Trophy, here's taking a look at the top cricket-based Hindi movies and their box office performances.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, was released in cinemas in 2016. The inspiring sports-drama directed by Neeraj Pandey won many accolades along with box office numbers. Opened with Rs 20 crore, the biographical drama went on to score a solid Rs 119 crore net at the Indian box office.

It is currently the highest-grossing cricket-based Hindi movie. Late actor Sushant played the on-screen character of the legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in the film.

The second spot belongs to 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Based on the first cricket World Cup victory for the Indian team, the movie stars Ranveer Singh in the leading role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Mounted on a huge budget, the movie failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. It could collect a total of Rs 103.75 crore net in India, becoming a big disaster.

The third highest-grossing cricket-based Hindi movie is Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Directed by James Erskine, it was a documentary film on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as the God of Cricket. With Rs 43 crore net in its lifetime, the movie performed decently at the box office.

Lagaan stands at the 4th spot among the highest-grossing cricket-based Hindi movies. Though one must note that the movie collected Rs 34 crore in 2001 which was a huge number back then. If we consider inflation, the lifetime box office collection of Lagaan will be adjusted to somewhere over Rs 300 crore plus as of 2025.

Further, the list includes Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi, Emraan Hashmi's Azhar, and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

India Net Box Office Performance Of Cricket Based Movies:

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: 119 crore Hit

83: 103.75 crore Disaster

Sachin: A Billion Dreams: 43 crore Average

Lagaan: 34 crore Hit

Mr and Mrs Mahi: 34 Flop

Azhar: 30.75 Flop

Jersey: 20.50 Disaster

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.