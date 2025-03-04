POLL: What’s your go-to Bollywood cricket movie amid Champions Trophy 2025? MS Dhoni - The Untold Story to 83; VOTE

The cricket fever has gripped the nation once again as Team India leads in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The boys in blue will be playing the final of the tournament on March 9, 2025. As we gear up for the showdown, there’s no better way to increase the excitement than by revisiting films based on cricket.

Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their go-to Bollywood cricket movie amid the Champions Trophy.

Have a look at the five options and vote in the poll below:

What’s your go-to Bollywood cricket movie amid Champions Trophy 2025? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their go-to Bollywood cricket movie amid the current fever of the Champions Trophy 2025. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story 83 Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Jersey Dil Bole Hadippa

1. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical movie that was released in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role of M.S. Dhoni. Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher were also seen in pivotal roles. The Neeraj Pandey directorial showcased the journey of the cricketer.

2. 83

83 (2021) revolved around Kapil Dev and his team’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. It was directed by Kabir Khan.

3. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is a romantic sports drama. The film was about a newlywed couple who bond over their mutual love for cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it was released in 2024.

Advertisement

4. Jersey

Another cricket-centered Bollywood movie is Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur, the movie was released in 2022. It was about a former cricketer who returns to the sport to fulfill his son’s wish to buy a jersey.

5. Dil Bole Hadippa

In Dil Bole Hadippa, Rani Mukerji’s character Veera was crazy about cricket. She disguised herself as a man to become a part of the national team and ended up falling in love with her coach Rohan (Shahid Kapoor). The 2009 movie was directed by Anurag Singh.