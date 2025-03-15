Sakshi Dhoni repeats her 15-year-old gold wedding nath and choker at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding

By re-wearing the traditional nath from her iconic wedding with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sakshi Singh proved that repeating old, forgotten jewelry could be a cool move. Mrs. Mahi attended Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding in a vibrant look, which included the 15-year-old traditional nath she wore in her marriage ceremony in 2010. And like she did on her big day, Sakshi gleamed with beauty in a traditional Indian ensemble.

Sakshi’s nath was a jewelry masterpiece as it featured several intricate details. It was a huge circular hoop with gold and ruby beads. The chain of the nath highlighted an array of gold dangling details, adding to the opulence of this nose embellishment.

Mrs. Mahi looked astonishing at the wedding in an embellished lime-green silk saree. She elevated her ethnic pick with a red and yellow dupatta featuring intricate embroidery and sequin details. Sakshi gracefully draped the pleated dupatta on one shoulder and cinched it at her waist with a bright yellow belt.

The writer and producer accessorized her lavish fit with a traditional gulband choker necklace, which was also from her wedding day. She further adorned her saree with a longer gold necklace and a pair of gold jhumkas (Indian traditional bell-shaped earrings).

Sakshi Singh embraced dewy and glowy makeup for this look, flaunting kohl-lined eyes and soft pink lipstick. She carried her hair in soft waves and face-framing strands, adding a contemporary touch to her rather traditional attire.

The gold nath adorned by Sakshi with a hoop and chain is a deeply rooted bridal jewelry piece in Indian culture. Inspired by Rajputana traditions, this nose ornament or nath, still holds its charm. Women adorn themselves with this jewelry to this day, often adding a contemporary touch to the heritage piece.