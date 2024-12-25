Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's audio clip calling Avinash Mishra 'tharki' exposes former's intentions; actor reacts 'Sab se pehle Eisha ko...'

Rajat Dalal has always been in the headlines for his strategic moves. In the latest episode, he was initially aligned with Karan Veer Mehra and didn't want the power of Time God to go to Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, or Vivian Dsena. However, when the task began, Rajat flipped and announced that he would support the Madhubala actor and his friends. Later, during the task, Bigg Boss exposed Rajat by playing an audio clip wherein he was heard calling Avinash 'tharki.'

As a part of the Time God and ration task, the housemates were asked to make a snowman. While the contestants were busy doing so, Bigg Boss asked Avinash if he would like to listen to an audio clip in exchange for 50 points. When he said yes, the clip was played. It had Rajat and Kashish talking to each other.

The former was heard saying, "Ek jo love story ke angle the jo on purpose chale hai na ki thoda natak side se pata hai na ki kaise log connect karte hain. Kya dekhna pasand hota hai. Par aise tharki ladke dekhna pasand hote hain jo kahin pe bhi munh maar dete hai? (The love story angle was purposely created so that people could connect to that drama as they enjoy watching such aspects. But do they really like watching the boys who flirt with anyone)?"

In response, Kashish said, "Baat yeh hai na ki usko angle mil gaya ek aur, Uss din mujeh behavior off laga, maine chhor diya. Agar main continue karti toh pura meko dheel de raha tha. Yeh dikhana chah raha tha ki main Eisha se pyaar karta hun, par dusri ladki mujh mein interest le rahi hai. Eisha ke saamne kabhi nahi karta tha (The thing is that he found another angle. That day, I felt his behavior was off, so I left it. If I had continued, he would have started the angle. He wanted to show that I love Eisha, but another girl is taking an interest in me. He never did this in front of Eisha)."

After hearing the recording, Kashish Kapoor stood by her statement. However, Avinash questioned Rajat Dalal. The actor asked him, "Agar behen maana hai aur mereko tharki bol raha hai, tab toh sab se pehle isko rokna chahiye ki tu kaise ch*tiye ke saath hai (If he has accepted me as his sister and is calling me a flirt, then, first of all, you should stop her and ask what kind of a fool she is with)."

Defending himself, Rajat Dalal explained that even if he had tried to convey the fact to Eisha, the actress would have never listened to him. However, Avinash was disappointed with him and mentioned that he should have spoken all this openly but not behind his back.

