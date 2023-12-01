Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra reveals being reminded of late actor Sidharth Shukla on seeing Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of all time. Almost everybody from the show became a household name. The nation got one of the most promising actresses and a pleasing personality Shehnaaz Gill from the show. Contestants on the show like Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh among others gained immense popularity.

In a recent podcast interview with Bhavya Singh, Paras Chhabra revealed many details from his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house and how the show changed him. He also spoke about connecting with late actor Sidharth Shukla and his thoughts about Shehnaaz Gill post his demise.

Paras Chhabra on being reminded of Sidharth Shukla on seeing Shehnaaz Gill

In Bhavya Singh's podcast interview, Paras Chhabra spoke about Shehnaaz Gill and mentioned that she reminds him of the late actor and good friend Sidharth Shukla. He stated that he sometimes receives comments like he reminds people of Sidharth Shukla because of the memories from the show and that he often gets taken aback. He said, "I think, for me, Shehnaaz Gill reminds me of him and I wonder how she'd deal with things as she would also get such comments from others and she'd be reminded of Sidharth Shukla daily."

In the interview, Paras stated that he couldn't fathom how Gill dealt with his loss. He said, "I'm told that Shehnaaz was present when Shukla breathed his last and I feel to see someone with whom you connect so deeply in that state would have been very difficult."

He mentioned that he was in Chandigarh when he received the news and rushed directly to Mumbai to attend Shukla's last rites.

Paras Chhabra on Sidharth Shukla's stardom

Paras revealed that it is tragic to see that Sidharth Shukla couldn't enjoy the crazy stardom and hype he had created for himself on Bigg Boss as he passed away just a few months after winning the show. Chhabra revealed not being in constant touch with the actor as there was a sudden lockdown and before things were back to normal, the tragedy happened.

Paras Chhabra on his connection with Sidharth Shukla

Paras revealed that he wasn't friends with Shukla at the beginning of the show but as time passed, they connected over spirituality. He said, "We would sit till late night and early mornings and talk about Mahadev and other spiritual stuff and that's how we connected. This couldn't be shown on Television as they can't show much of religious or political conversations. That's why people often feel that they don't know how Shukla and I connected."

Paras spoke about being emotional when Sidharth saved him in one of the tasks. He stated that with Shukla's gesture, he was sure that he earned his love and connection and that what he felt was reciprocated by him as well.

Paras Chhabra on knowing that Sidharth Shukla would win the show

Paras revealed that he had an intuition that Sidharth would win the show and thus it'd be better for him to opt for the money in the suitcase and leave. He said that he had a dream and was sure that Shukla would win. He said, "When I opted for the money in the suitcase and while I was leaving, I said bye to everyone but I said congratulations to Sidharth as I knew that he would lift the trophy."

He mentioned that he felt he made a great decision by opting for 10 Lakh rupees in the suitcase and walking out of the show because he knew that nobody would care for the person who came second. He said, "According to me, I came second in the show because I got 10 lakh from the winner's prize money. The person who came second, Asim, didn't get anything. I remember telling this in one of the interviews and his fans got angry but if you see, it is the fact."

Paras Chhabra on bond with other contestants from Bigg Boss 13

Paras mentioned that he likes to meet anyone and everyone from the show and shares a nice bond with almost everyone. He said, "Koi bhi saamne aajaye meko koi issue nahi hai milne mey." (Whoever I'd come across, I have no issues in meeting them). He stated that he met a few of them like Arti Singh and Hindustani Bhau. He was all praises for Hindustani Bhau and stated that he is 'bhau' in the literal sense.

Paras also spoke about his relationship with Mahira Sharma. He mentioned dating her and mutually parting ways based on compatibility issues. He stated that he would always remember and cherish the good times spent with her.

