OPINION: Barun Sobti, Surbhi Jyoti, and others; If Zindagi Gulzar Hai was made in India, THESE actors would be the perfect fit

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a cult classic, and I bet you can't deny it! Starring Fawad Khan as the overgrown man-child Zaroon and Sanam Saeed as the self-made woman Kashaf, the drama resonated with audiences to such an extent that every situation shown onscreen felt relatable. Apart from the duo's chemistry, the story and engaging narrative contributed to its popularity beyond borders.

Along with Fawad and Sanam, Zindagi Gulzar Hai boasts an ensemble cast, including Ayesha Omar, Javed Shaikh, and Hina Khawaja Bayat, among others. Besides their realistic acting chops, the show succeeded in winning hearts owing to Sultana Siddiqui's direction.

Well, I was thinking, what if, hypothetically, Zindagi Gulzar Hai was made in India? Who would have aced playing Zaroon, Kashaf, Asmara, Sara, or other prominent characters? Let's take a look!

Barun Sobti as Zaroon Junaid

Zaroon Junaid has always had a life of comfort and luxury. His social circle was comprised of 'modern women.' Initially, he disliked Kashaf but later realized how she fit the criteria of his ideal wife. So, I believe Barun Sobti carries that charm and holds the ability to depict the affluent arrogance that always irked Kashaf. Undeniably, the actor can hold the audience with his tone, attitude, handsome looks, and subtle nuances.

Surbhi Jyoti as Kashaf Murtaza

Kashaf is a name synonymous with self-reliance and independence. Zindagi Gulzar Hai portrayed her as a strong-willed, hardworking, and ambitious girl who felt pressured to succumb to certain societal expectations concerning gender. If the show were made in India, it should ideally cast Surbhi Jyoti. The Qubool Hai star can effectively bring out the layers of Kashaf's personality, including her vulnerability, resilience, and fierceness.

Aditi Dev Sharma as Sidra Murtaza

Sidra is Kashaf's sister in Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Although she was not shown to be ambitious about taking up a job, she understood her responsibilities well. In the drama, she managed all the household chores and was Kashaf's best friend in the form of her sister. Sidra ended up getting married to a well-off man and shifted to America.

In my opinion, Aditi Sharma can pull off Sidra's character effortlessly. The way she depicts her emotions and lets her eyes do the work is just impressive. Some of Aditi's notable works are Gangaa and Katha Ankahee.

Niti Taylor as Shehnila Murtaza

Shehnila is Kashaf's youngest sister in Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Initially, she was quite fascinated by the idea of getting married, but upon going to college, she realized that marriage is meant to be a pure connection, not a fantasy. In my opinion, Niti Taylor would fit perfectly in the shoes of Shehnila. The Indian actress' lively personality and innocence would resonate well with the audience.

Farida Jalal as Rafiya Murtaza

In Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Rafiya is Kashaf's mother and Murtaza's first wife. She is depicted as an educated woman who believes in making her daughters self-reliant. I feel that Farida Jalal, with her experience and expertise, can portray Rafiya's character exceptionally well. The veteran actress has always been known for playing beloved mother roles onscreen, whether in films or television. No one other than her can convey the required emotions so effectively.

Varun Badola as Murtaza

Murtaza was a character who decided to remarry after not becoming a father to a son from his first marriage. Later, surrounded by guilt and self-realization, he was somewhere connected to his first wife and children for the abilities they held. So, do you think anyone other than Varun Badola can play Murtaza with perfection? For me, the role suits him! The actor's onscreen frustration and helplessness definitely have an impact.

Sachin Tyagi as Junaid

Undeniably, Sachin Tyagi is a household name, and the audience loves him playing an onscreen father. In the Indian version of Zindagi Gulzar Hai, he can pull off Junaid's character quite well. Originally, Junaid's character traits were easy-going, patient, and mature. So, Sachin, having the persona of goodness and responsibility remains my ultimate choice.

Urvashi Dholakia as Ghazala

Ghazala is a woman who has always prioritized her career and often overlooked her duties as a mother to Zaroon and wife to Junaid. She never believed in compromising on anything and was blamed for the lack of certain values in her kids. Hence, if Zindagi Gulzar Hai was made in India, Urvashi Dholakia might be the right choice to essay the character of a strong, progressive, and career-minded woman.

Pooja Gor as Sara

Sara was Zaroon's sister in ZIndagi Gulzar Hai. She used to put herself first over her family and husband, which eventually led to her failed marriage. Later, Sara realized that marriage is a lot more than just prioritizing her interests. The emotional graph that this character pursues can be enacted by Pooja Gor effortlessly.

Radhikka Madan as Asmara

Asmara was an educated, strong opinionated, and one of the most beautiful women in Zaroon's college. The two were friends for a long time and even got engaged. However, due to conflict in thought processes and a distinct definition of 'independence,' the duo called off their marriage. So, with Barun Sobti being the heartthrob, Radhikka Madan as Sara seems just so perfect!

Jaya Bhattacharya as Nigar

In Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Nigar was Murtaza's second wife and Kashaf's stepmother. She was kind of an evil woman who despised her successful stepdaughters and went on nagging her husband. Although Nigar gave birth to Murtaza's son, she focused more on eye-spying on her stepdaughters and getting jealous of their achievements. Well, in my opinion, Jaya Bhattacharya seems to be the best choice for playing the spiteful stepmom.

