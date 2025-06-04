IPL 2025 Finale: RCB lifts trophy after 18 years defeating PBKS; Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav, more hail Virat Kohli and team

History has been made today, and this day will always be etched in the hearts of every Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan. The Rajat Patidar-led team has finally lifted the IPL trophy in 2025 after 18 long years, defeating PBKS. This much-anticipated victory and match were watched by millions all over the country. Several celebrities immediately took to their social media handles to express their joy over RCB's win and cheered Virat Kohli and the team's performance.

As the match neared its end, Virat Kohli, the cricketer who has been loyal to the RCB team for 18 years, broke down in tears, witnessing the historic win he had awaited for 18 long years. Seeing his vulnerable side made every fan emotional today. Celebrities praised the team and Virat Kohli, congratulating them for making history on June 3.

Celebrities applaud RCB's win against PBKS

Aly Goni

Taking to his Instagram account, Aly Goni uploaded a video of Virat Kohli where the captain of RCB broke down in tears as he was overwhelmed with the victory after 18 years. Virat wrote, "18 years of loyalty. 18 seasons of hope. They laughed, they doubted, they mocked… But today, the King lifted what he truly deserved. This one’s for every tear, every troll, every “maybe next year.""

Take a look at Aly Goni's post here-

Jd Majethia

Jd Majethia shared an old picture with Virat Kohli and expressed his joy of seeing the latter win. The producer wrote, "The whole country including @shreyasiyer96 and @realpz will be happy for you holding this trophy tonight. The country loves you and you have been a great role model for the budding cricketers with your discipline, hard work, consistency and the cricketing records @virat.kohli. Congratulations @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

Take a look at Jd Majethia's post here-

Nakuul Mehta

Elvish Yadav

Himanshi Khurana

Smriti Irani

Ever since the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the trophy this year, fans and netizens can't stop congratulating the team for their grand victory.

