'New worker stole items from our home:' Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's resident ROBBED

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently took to their social media accounts to inform their fans and followers about a robbery that occurred at their home. In an Instagram story, Gurmeet shared details about the incident, noting that they were able to recover some stolen items because they had information about the new worker responsible for the theft. He also mentioned in his post that he was at home during the incident and that his children were safe in their room.

Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, "Alert- Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items — and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work — Gurmeet Choudhary."

By sharing this information with his followers, the actor even educated everyone to verify the identity of the person or people entering their homes.

For the uninitiated, it was just in March 2025 that the celebrity couple moved to their new abode. As reported by ABP News, Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee purchased a lavish property worth Rs 16 crores in Andheri West, Mumbai. Their new stunning property is located in the popular Windsor Grande residences.

Over the years, the actor has worked in numerous Television shows and films, carving out a space in the entertainment world. Speaking about their personal lives, it was during their stint in Ramayan that they fell in love and got married. The couple is parents to two daughters.

On the professional front, Gurmeet and Debina will soon be seen in a reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Panga. Apart from the couple, several other celebrity couples are rumoured to participate in this upcoming show. Diving into the delightful chaos, the show gives a fun glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples as they take on entertaining challenges that test their chemistry. The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

