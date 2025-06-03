Why does Shabir Ahluwalia believe having two sons is better than one?

Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most beloved celebrities in the industry. Over the years, the actor has worked on numerous shows and has won the hearts of fans with his performances. Now, Shabir is set to return to the screen, and his fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback. Recently, he appeared on Bharti Singh's podcast, where he was asked about his experience raising two sons. In response, Shabir elaborated on the advantages of having two sons as children.

Advertisement

When Bharti Singh asked him how it feels having two sons, Shabir Ahluwalia added, "Jaise kehte hai na ek se bhale do, voh ek reason ke liye kehte hai. Ek ke sath kya hota hai, unki energy ek alag level pe hoti hai. Unko match karna mushkil ho jaata hai ki unko niche le jaana hai, unke sath khelna hai, unke sath plan karna hai. Maza toh bohot aata hai par har roz hum alag alag game khelte hai.

(You know how they say "two is better than one"? There's a reason for that. With just one person, their energy is on a whole different level. It's hard to match them — you have to bring them down a bit, play with them, and plan things around them. It's a lot of fun, but every day it's a different game)."

Further, Shabir Ahluwalia explained the benefits of having two sons and revealed, "Jab do hote hai, do jan aapas mei itna khelte hai, ek dusre ko thaka dete hai. Toh jab aate hai sirf baat chalti hai khane ki bhook lagi hai. So koi plan banana nhi padta hai. I think ek se bhale do. Do jan starting mei dikhat hoti hai par jab 4-5 ke ho jaate hai na toh aapas mai hi entertain karte hai aur waah.

Advertisement

(When there are two, they play so much with each other that they tire each other out. So when they come to you, it's just about food- they're hungry. You don't even have to make a plan. I think two is better than one. In the beginning, it's a bit of a challenge, but once they are four or five years old, they just entertain each other, and it's amazing)."

Along with Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashi Singh had also appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. The two spoke about their show Ufff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. They even shared their work experiences.

Speaking about his personal life, Shabir Ahluwalia married Kanchi Kaul on November 27, 2011. The couple welcomed their first son in 2014 and their second son in 2016.

ALSO READ: Vikas Sethi passes away at 48: Shabir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar, Hiten Tejwani and others arrive at the last rites to pay their respects; WATCH