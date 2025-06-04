RCB wins IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's journey leaves Karan Veer Mehra inspired, Bigg Boss 18 fame drops unseen PIC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 finale and has made history. After 18 long years, the team finally lifted the trophy for this year's IPL, leaving many in awe. Virat Kohli, who has been associated with the team for 18 years, broke down in tears when the match neared its end. Social media is flooded with messages praising Virat and his dedication, resilience, and patience. His journey even inspired Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Veer Mehra uploaded an old picture with the most loved cricketer, Virat Kohli. Sharing this photo, the actor praised Virat's patience and journey and wrote, "Longer the journey, louder the victory. Thanku for proving us hard work never fails."

Here's Karan Veer Mehra's PIC with Virat Kohli-

Witnessing RCB's win and seeing Virat Kohli's emotional reaction moved many fans to tears. The long wait has finally come to an end, and supporters can't stop celebrating. Every devoted RCB fan who followed the team's ups and downs over the years experienced a magical night on June 3, a night that will remain etched in their hearts forever.

Speaking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor has been ruling hearts ever since he won Bigg Boss 18. Before that, he was a part of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, it was his journey in the controversial reality show that made him a household name. Fans witnessed his unfiltered and honest personality for the first time. With his strong opinions and intelligence, he won hearts and emerged as the winner of the season.

Before going real on reality shows, Karan Veer Mehra acted in several fictional shows like Pavitra Rishta, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and more.

For the uninformed, the actor will soon be seen on big screens. Helmed and produced by Omung Kumar, this untitled project will feature Karan Veer Mehra, Harshvardhan Rane, Ipsitaa, and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles. The film's title, first look, and more updates are yet to be disclosed.

