Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Why did Armaan decide to go to Udaipur after 7 years of parting ways with Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the screens for many years now. The show's storyline has kept audiences engaged. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a seven-year leap, and the separation of Armaan and Abhira has shocked their fans. Ever since the new storyline began, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Armaan and Abhira reunite. Now, their wait might finally come to an end as Armaan has decided to go to Udaipur after seven years of parting ways with Abhira.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on their official social media page, offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist. As the promo starts, Anshuman can be seen expressing his joy to Abhira by holding her hands. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Vidya can be seen praising Anshuman and liking his affection for Abhira.

On the other hand, Maira wants to go to Udaipur for her dance competition. Abhira hopes for her life to get better. Maira then travels to Udaipur for her competition, and Armaan decides to return to Udaipur after a seven-year absence.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Maira ke fair mein jaane se khafa hue Armaan ki kya jaldi hi mulaqat hone waali hai Abhira se? Iss budhwar dekhiye #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, raat 9:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par, aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par." Will he and Abhira meet in Udaipur? Will Maira help them reconcile? Will Anushman and Geetanjali's presence in Abhira and Armaan's lives complicate their reconciliation? All these questions of the viewers will be answered once these episodes start airing.

After the leap, Abhira is seen living with Kaveri and Vidya away from the Poddar family due to their differences. Meanwhile, Armaan has left Abhira and his family after his daughter Maira disappeared. Abhira has visited Maira's house to deliver a saree, but doesn't know yet that it was Armaan's house and Maira is her Pookie, who disappeared in childhood.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. After the 7 year leap, Garvita Sadhwani's character was paused. Recently, Rahul Sharma entered the show and will be seen playing an important role, which will change Abhira and Armaan's lives forever.

