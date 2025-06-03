Vibhu K Raghave Funeral: Mohsin Khan looks devastated, Karan Veer Mehra and others arrive to pay last respects

Actor Vibhu K Raghave passed away on the night of June 3 after his prolonged battle with stage four colon cancer. The actor was diagnosed with this deadly disease in 2022 and had been battling it with courage.

Several celebrities from the industry shared a close bond with Vibhu and stood by him like a solid rock pillar ever since he fell ill. There were numerous times when celebs urged fans to help Vibhu as he battled the disease. His sudden passing has left many devastated. Several celebrities have arrived at the last rites of the actor to pay their respects.

On May 2, Vibhu K Raghave succumbed to colon cancer after a 3-year-long battle. The actor's last rites happened at the cremation centre in Jogeshwari West on June 3 at 1 PM, and several celebrities and close friends arrived to pay their last respects. Mohsin Khan looked devastated as he was clicked at the last rites of his close friend Vibhu. For the uninitiated, both actors were part of the hit show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Watch Mohsin Khan's video from Vibhu K Raghave's funeral here-

Karan Veer Mehra was also clicked at Vibhu K Raghave's last rites and looked heartbroken. Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia also arrived at the actor's last rites.

Watch their videos here-

For the uninformed, Vibhu was undergoing treatment at the Mumbai hospital and passed away on June 2. Saumya Tandon, who was also friends with the actor, confirmed the news of his demise by sharing a social media post. From the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, undergoing chemotherapy, regular health updates, to sharing messages of gratitude to well-wishers, Vibhu shared his journey on social media.

In January 2025, Vibhu had shared a video on Instagram informing his followers that the cancer had spread to his liver, spine, lungs, and other parts of the body.

Vibhu K Raghave was a well-known actor in the telly world, starring in several shows, including Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year (2012), Rhythm and Pitchfork (2016), and more. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Saurav in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

We at Pinkvilla offer our deepest condolences on the passing of Vibhu Raghave.

