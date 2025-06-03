Shivangi Joshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda's sizzling chemistry onscreen

Harshad Chopda is among the few actors who have managed to create an everlasting impression on the hearts of the audience. Known for his charming looks, intense performances, down-to-earth nature and ability to breathe life into any character he plays, Harshad has made a household name. His crackling romance with his female co-stars is also loved by the audience. Over the years, he shared screen space with many talented actors. Here's looking at his sizzling chemistry with his female leads.

Harshad Chopda's sizzling chemistry onscreen

1- Shivangi Joshi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Harshad Chopda makes a grand return to our screens with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, this time alongside the talented Shivangi Joshi. Set to premiere on June 16, the highly anticipated show has already released captivating promos that have fans buzzing with excitement over this fresh pair. Shivangi will play the character of Bhagyashree, while Harshad takes on the role of Rishabh.

The story promises to unfold a mature and nuanced love story, delving into the complexities of relationships. With their fresh on-screen pairing, Harshad and Shivangi Joshi have ignited a wave of enthusiasm. Though the show is yet to air, we are confident that their chemistry will make them one of the most cherished couples in Indian television history.

2- Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the world of Indian television, few on-screen duos have captured hearts quite like Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although it has been quite some time since the show ended but their chemistry is still fresh in the hearts of the audience. While Harshad played Dr Abhimanyu Birla, Pranali essayed Akshara.

Fans shipped AbhiRa on social media. The two created magic onscreen with their passionate and layered performances. Their on-screen romance was so effortless and organic that it was also rumored that Harshad and Pranali are dating in real life. However, both never confirmed their relationship.

3- Anupriya Kapoor in Tere Liye

In Tere Liye, Harshad played Anurag Ganguly opposite Anupriya Kapoor’s character Taani. The show struck a powerful emotional chord, exploring themes of childhood love, heartbreaking separation, and the sweet joy of reunion. Their ability to convey deep emotions turned their love story into an unforgettable saga. T

he theme song resonated beautifully with their performances, adding layers to their on-screen journey and making the show a must-watch for fans of heartfelt romances. Harshad and Anupriya complemented each other well, especially in the scenes filled with pain and longing.

4- Additi Gupta in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Going back to one of Harshad’s earlier shows, his pairing with Additi Gupta in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil was a defining moment. Harshad played the role of Prem Juneja, a reserved yet passionate man, while Additi played Heer. Their love story was classic, emotional, and full of obstacles, which made the audience emotionally invested in their journey.

The chemistry between Prem and Heer was tender and deep. The innocence of their romance, the heartbreaks, and the eventual union were beautifully portrayed. Even today, years after the show ended, fans remember their moments fondly and often call them one of the golden pairs of Indian TV.

5- Jennifer Winget in Bepannah

Another iconic pairing that deserves special mention is Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in Bepannah. In this show, Harshad played Aditya Hooda, a man torn between love and betrayal, whereas Jennifer played Zoya. Harshad and Jennifer's chemistry in Bepannah was one of the loved on-screen chemistries. With passion and an intense storyline, the show subtly depicted Zoya and Aditya's journey from strangers to soulmates. Even though the show ended years ago, fans still flood social media with fan edits. tributes and continue to root for them.

Hence, Harshad Chopda continues to set new benchmarks with his co-actors. Apart from these shows, Harshad has played several versatile roles in various shows. Due to his talent and unfilted off-screen personality, the actor enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, the actor has proven to be a fans favorite celebrity and continues to be so.

