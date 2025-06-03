Arjit Taneja turns cop in Jhanak following 20-year leap, Sriti Jha and Aly Goni's excitement is to watch out for

Jhanak has been ruling screens since its premiere. The show's interesting storyline hooked the audience. Featuring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in the lead roles, the drama won many hearts. However, now the show makers have introduced a big twist in the show. The show has taken its first generation leap. A 20-year leap is set to be introduced in the show. Hiba and Krushal, who were the leads, have taken an exit from the show. Now, Arjit Taneja and Riya Sharma have been roped in to play leads in Jhanak.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Jhanak on their official social media page. This promo offers a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline of the show post 20 20-year leap. The new lead, Riya Sharma, will be seen playing the character named Jhanak. While Neha's character, Jhanak, is portrayed as a simple village girl, Arjit Taneja's character is shown as a police officer. In the promo, it is seen that Jhanak is walking with her bicycle.

A police officer's bike accidentally hits her. The police officer is none other than Arjit's character. Arjit's character offers money to Jhanak as she suffered a loss because of him. However, Jhanak refuses to accept the money and mentions how she will complain to the cop.

Watch Jhanak's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "20 saal baad, ek naya daur aur saamne hai ek nayi Jhanak. Kya Jhanak likhegi apni kismat ka naya safar? Dekhiye iss somvar se raat 10.30 baje sirf StarPlus par, aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par."

After this promo was shared, several celebrities flooded the comment section and cheered Riya and Arjit's on-screen pairing. Many expressed their excitement ot see this fresh on-screen pair. Sriti Jha, Sumbul Touqeer, Aly Goni, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karan V Grover, Kanika Mann, Supriya Shukla, and many others commented on Jhanak's new promo.

Take a look at celebs reaction to Jhanak's new promo-

Before the leap, Jhanak starred Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma, Dolly Sohi, and others in key roles. The show premiered on November 20, 2023.

