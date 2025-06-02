'Woh muje bohot...': Ankita Lokhande recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput as Pavitra Rishta turns 16

Pavitra Rishta was not just a show but an emotion! Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as leads, this hit drama ruled the TRP charts owing to its interesting storyline. On June 1, the show completed 16 years. On this special day, Ankita invited Usha Nadkarni to her house and spent special time with her on-screen mother-in-law. For those unversed, Nadkarni played Sushant's mother in Pavitra Rishta. In a conversation with her, Ankita remembered working with Sushant and shared how he helped her.

Advertisement

In her new vlog, Ankita Lokhande celebrated 16 years of Pavitra Rishta. She got dressed as Archana, her character from the show, and explored the city. After this, Ankita invited her special guest, Usha Nadkarni, to her house. She, Vicky Jain and Ankita's mother spent quality time with Nadkarni. While reminiscing memory of shooting Pavitra Rishta, Ankita and Usha went down memory lane.

Ankita praised her on-screen mother and mother-in-law from Pavitra Rishta for helping her and honing her acting skills. She then credited Sushant Singh Rajput for helping her and said, "Sushant itna achha actor tha. Woh mujhe bohot help karta tha. In logon ke saamne jab main jaati thi na, mujhe dar lagne lagta tha ki main kaise itne bade-bade scenes karun. Toh woh mujhe sikhata tha, 'aise bol' (Sushant was an amazing actor. He used to help me a lot. Whenever I used to go in front of these people, I used to get scared thinking how I will do these big scenes. So he used to teach me 'Do like this')."

Advertisement

Further, Ankita and the 79-year-old veteran actor also discussed how they didn't bond well during the initial days. The Pavitra Rishta actors remembered shooting memorable scenes and mentioned how their show was a big hit. Ankita shared how Nadkarni taught her the importance of natural acting.

Workwise, Ankita is currently a part of the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Usha Nadkarni was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef.

Speaking about the show, Pavitra Rishta aired from June 1, 2009, to October 25, 2014.

ALSO READ: 'Bheje mein keede lagte hai vahan': Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni reveals participating in Bigg Boss Marathi was biggest mistake