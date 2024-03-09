Pinkvilla is back with new exciting updates about the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. As reported by us, the show is all set to take a leap of seven years. After the leap, a few new actors are set to join the show while some might bid an adieu to the show. Keerti Nagure, who has been associated with the show for around two years is set to exit the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera actress confirmed the buzz and spoke about the new twist.

Keerti Nagpure confirms exiting Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Keerti Nagpure played the character of Mohan's dead wife Tulsi who used to speak to Radha and support her in caring for her daughter Gungun and husband Mohan. It was Tulsi who motivated Radha to get married to Mohan. After two years of being a part of the show, Nagpure is all set to exit the show.

In a chat with us, she said, "Yes, I am exiting the show. I am left to shoot for a few more days before I wrap up the shoot."



Keerti Nagpure on being a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

The actress said, "Well, it has been an amazing journey, quite a fruitful one. I am very happy to have worked with such a wonderful team of technicians and actors. I feel Prateek Sharma is the coolest producer that I've worked with. I am happy that I got to explore different kinds of shades while I was a part of the show. I played the positive Tulsi and also the negative character of Damini and I thoroughly enjoyed the process.

She added, "I must say, I enjoyed playing the negative shade more as it gave me a lot of scope to experiment and perform. It was a fun experience and I am not really sad, because I feel we will be together in the future (smiles)."

She added, "I haven't really thought about what's next for me. I would grab a good opportunity that would come for me."

Post leap promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

As per the new promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a brief story of the show post leap is revealed. The show will feature Manit Joura joining the cast as a parallel lead. The promo features Radha getting dressed while her son calls for her and hugs her. He asks about her anniversary and his father's whereabouts. Mohan is seen stopping the car to buy a flower bouquet. Radha hears a doorbell and she opens the door, that's when Manit Joura is revealed to be Radha's husband while Mohan reaches his house and surprises Gungun with a bouquet on her birthday.

Other casts to enter Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

As Keeri Nagpure exits the show, Manit Joura will be seen joining the cast. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the show will witness actress Sarah Killedar essaying the role of teenage Gungun. Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Saarvie Omana will be seen entering the show opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia.