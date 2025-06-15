‘Me and Shivangi are not together any more’: Did Kushal Tandon accidentally announce breakup with Barsatein co-star?

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s romance buzz kept fans on their toes for the longest while. As the duo painted the town red with their on-screen romance as Aradhana and Reyansh on the show, they began to be shipped in real life as well.

While they never really commented on all the buzz, it seems the Bigg Boss veteran has accidentally announced his breakup with the television diva.

Kushal Tandon’s VIRAL breakup post from Shivangi Joshi

Fans were surprised when Kushal Tandon dropped a message in his now-deleted IG stories. Announcing his breakup from Shivangi Joshi, the actor mentioned that it's been five months since they called it quits.

He wrote “To all the people I love, jus wanted to say, me and Shivangi are not together any more, it's been five months so yes.”

When Shivangi Joshi penned a sweet wish for alleged BF Kushal Tandon

Back on March 28, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress dropped a beautiful post on her Instagram account to wish her alleged boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, on his birthday. She uploaded a bunch of pictures of the two of them.

Along with it, she wrote “Happy Birthday @therealkushaltandon. Wishing you a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead. May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile…Wishing you everything good in life…And of course, may your cheat meals be even more delicious this year because if anyone has earned them,it’s you! Lots of love."

Kushal wished Shivangi on her new show Bade Acche Lagte Hai

While fans are in disbelief over Kushal’s viral note, a few months back, the actor had penned a hearty shoutout for Shivangi Joshi as she jumped onto her new project Bade Acche Lagte Hai, co-starring Harshad Chopda.

Responding to the first glimpse of the show, he had written on his IG stories, "Looks amazing and you look super cute chasmish...@shivang joshi18 all the best to the magical team always @ektarkapoor @tanusridgupta @sonytofficial."

