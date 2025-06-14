The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan on alimony after divorce: 'Voh aade paise bhi leke chali jaati hai'

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is going to premiere this month and fans can't wait for the entertaining team to be back. Featuring Kapil Sharma as the host, this season promises to be more engaging and entertaining. Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Salman Khan is the first guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season. Now, a clip from this episode has been going viral on the internet. Here, Salman can be seen expressing his opinion on women taking alimony after divorce.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, several celebrities and prominent personalities from various sectors are said to appear as guests for the promotion of their movie and for several other reasons. Salman Khan, who is the first guest, had a fun conversation with Kapil Sharma and his team.

A video has been going viral on the internet from the episode where Salman Khan made a strong statement on women taking alimony post divorce. He said, "Choti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur fir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aade paise bhi leke chali jaati hai (A divorce happens due to small misunderstandings. Divorce somehow happens, but she takes half of your money)." Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and the audience were in splits after the actor made this statement.

This clip went viral like wildfire, and fans are now eager to watch the full episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3.

This season is going to be special for many reasons. Archana Puran Singh will be seated on the judge's seat along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Yes, Navjot Singh Sidhu is returning to the judge's seat after several years. He was a core part of Kapil Sharma's team before Singh took over.

The Great Indian Kapil Show team consists of Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The third season will premiere on June 21 at 8 PM. New episodes will premiere every Saturday.

