EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shweta Tiwari's first paycheque at the age of 12 will leave you startled, lesser than your regular coffee price

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous shows. She is among the prominent celebrities who are loved for her talent and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. A while ago, while exclusively speaking to us, Shweta had shared all her firsts, including her first job, her first pay cheque, her first crush and more.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari remembered starting work at the age of 12. She said, "I was 12 years old when I got that job, and I was working there." Further, she revealed her first paycheque and said, "My first paycheque was Rs 500 a month. I paid my tuition fees with that because those were the days when my mother used to work. I used to work for myself. I used to pay all my tuition fees."

She continued, "I used to buy all my fancy clothes, which I always wanted to buy, and my mother used to say, 'No you are not buying'. So I used to go earn and buy my fancy stuff."

Watch Shweta Tiwari's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Shweta even shared that she was 15 or 16 years old when she first stepped into the world of acting. When asked who her first crush was, she candidly mentioned it was "Salman Khan."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress recalled another milestone when she purchased her first house in Dheeraj Basera in Malad and said that it was a 1 BHK. Remembering the precious moment of her daughter's birth, Shweta shared that Palak was born at 1:59 in the afternoon, and she held Palak for the first time at 7:00 PM. She shared that Palak was her love at first sight.

Workwise, Shweta is among the bankable actors of the entertainment industry who has worked on hit shows like Bigg Boss 4, Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Main Hoon Aparajita and more.

