The Traitors Episode 1: Jannat Zubair, Apoorva Mukhija in SHOCK after Uorfi Javed makes revelation about her love life

The Traitors, led by Karan Johar, premiered on June 12, and it has already left fans on the edge of their seats. The first episode itself introduced shocking twists, leaving the celebrity contestants in utter shock. As the contestants try to find and be safe from the traitor, they engage in deep discussions and conversations. Before the game began, the celebs spent time getting to know each other. During this, Uorfi Javed admitted liking Harsh Gujral in the past. Meanwhile, Harsh made a shocking accusation against Janvi Gaur.

In the first episode of The Traitors, Jannat Zubair, Apoorva Mukhija, Sahil Salathia and Uorfi Javed were having a conversation. Amidst this, Jannat questioned Uorfi whether Harsh likes her. After this, Uorfi confessed, "Muje Harsh pasand tha ek time pe (I used to like Harsh once). I will not lie. I had told him." Jannat expressed her shock after hearing this.

Uorfi Javed revealed, "Bohot pehle. Abhi bhi kuch aisa move on nahi hua. But aisa kuch nahi hai. (Long ago. Nothing moved on. Nothing is there)." Jannat immediately asked, "Move on nahi hua? (You haven't moved on?)."

Uorfi then explained, "Move on matlab move nahi hua aage (By move on I mean it didn't move ahead)." Apoorva Mukhija teased her that they should get together. Uorfi said that now she doesn't want to be with Harsh.

Soon, Harsh Gujral arrives, and Apoorva starts teasing him. Apoorva compliments Harsh. Uorfi asks him to sit, but the latter refuses. Apoorva pulls Harsh's leg, saying, "Godhi hai na Uorfi ki (You can sit on Uorfi's lap)." Harsh refuses and sits beside Sahil.

Apoorva again teases Harsh and said, "Shaadi ke baad hi chuhoge kya bhabhi ko? (Will you touch her after the wedding?)" Harsh then touches Uorfi's feet.

While these light-hearted conversations occurred in the Palace, Harsh's statement against Janvi Gaur raised eyebrows.

As the contestants were guessing the name of The Traitors, Harsh shockingly questioned Janvi, "Muje kabhi kabhi lagta hai aap jaadu tona karte ho. Aata hai na aapko? Kar loge na aap agar karne diya jaaye toh kar loge na? (Sometimes I feel you do black magic. You know it right? You will do it right if you are asked to?)."

After hearing this comment, Janvi didn't reply to Harsh. When all left the palace to perform the task, Janvi shared with Maheep Kapoor and Sufi Motiwala that no one was talking to her after Harsh's statement against her.

At night, after the task was completed, Harsh teased Janvi for being quiet. She reminded him of the statement that he made. Harsh refused to pass the comment and told her that she had misunderstood. When Janvi told Karan Kundrra and others that Harsh made this statement, all tried to explain to her that Harsh cracks one-liners.

These discussions kept audiences engaged in the first episode, along with other shocking elements. The Traitors' first three episodes premiered on June 12 on Prime Video.

