Anupamaa June 13, 2025 Episode Written Update: Khyati slams Raahi, Anupama recalls Aryan's demise

Anupamaa June 13, 2025 Episode Written Update: Maahi gets emotional as Raahi gets dressed up for Vat Savitri's ritual. Khyati loses her cool at Raahi for dressing up and not caring about Maahi's emotions. Maahi cries. She taunts Raahi as Anupama destroyed their lives. Meeta reminds Khyati that it is Pari and Raahi's first ritual, and so they have dressed up. When Meeta defends Raahi and Pari, Maahi mentions how she doesn't need anyone's emotional support. Maahi states that she is a widow because Anupama and Raahi often remind her of being a widow.

Maahi walks away in anger, and Khyati shouts at Raahi for spoiling Maahi's mood. Meeta and Pari go to the temple for the ritual. Raahi is heartbroken. As Anupama leaves for work, she sees Bharti's friend's husband collapsed. Bharti's friend is shattered as her husband is unconscious. Anupama gets numb thinking about Aryan's death and Maahi's emotional condition. Anupama gives CPR to Bharti's friend's husband and helps him gain consciousness.

Bharti rushes her husband to the hospital with Anupama. Anupama prays for Bharti's friend's husband. Bharti's friend thanks Anupama for saving her husband's life. Raahi and Prem eat together. They get happy seeing Raja and Pari's love. Maahi gets emotional seeing all four happy together. Khyati gets angry with them but walks away. Prem, Raahi and Pari feel bad for Maahi. Prem asks Raahi to focus on her dreams.

Raahi thinks about how she had to back out of her dreams because of Anupama. Jaspreet and Bharti arrive from work. Jaspreet gets angry with Anupama. Bharti asks her the reason for her anger. Jaspreet expresses her anger over her work. Anupama calms her down. Leela searches for a saree in Kinjal's closet. She sees Prathana's medical document, but Kinjal arrives and keeps the file.

Anupama informs Bharti about the incident. As Bharti and Anupama have a conversation, Anupama recalls saving.

The episode ends.

