The Great Indian Kapil Show: Is Navjot Singh Sidhu being paid more than Archana Puran Singh after 6 years of comeback?

Archana Puran Singh and comedy shows hold a great bond. She continues to be a crucial part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is gearing up for its fourth season soon. This time, it's going to be funnier than ever as the show will have two celebrity judges, including Navjot Singh Sidhu.

As the Netflix comedy show is about to stream, let's look at how much Archana Puran Singh gets paid per episode and whether she is charging less or more than Navjot.

Archana Puran Singh charges Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per episode

According to a report by Siasat, Archana Puran Singh gets a handsome paycheck of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per episode for being the judge at Kapil Sharma's comedy shows. However, the amount cannot be verified officially at the moment.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Archana Puran Singh reacted to a troll's comment and Kapil Sharma's joke about being the only one who is 'paid to laugh' on the show. She mentioned that now everything has become a joke. Kapil makes fun of everything, and people take it seriously.

She said, "Yes, I am paid to judge a comedy show, which is what I initially started doing with Comedy Circus. Now, I am paid to not judge Kapil's show, but to be a celebrity guest. I don't even know what my role is. Kapil only keeps joking. How am I paid to laugh? In a way, I am paid to enjoy the show, and because my enjoyment is very loud and spontaneous, it translates to I am paid to laugh."

Navjot Singh Sindhu joins Archana Puran Singh in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Navjot Singh Sidhu will join Archana as the second judge at the show. It will be after six years when Sidhu will sit on the judge's chair in Kapil Sharma's comedy show. For the unversed, he was dismissed from the show after widespread outrage nationwide for his statement on the Pulwama attack. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh, who is still an integral part of the show. According to Filmibeat, he is reportedly charging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per episode.

Though Navjot Singh Sidhu hasn't judged the comedy show for these many years, he graced The Great Indian Kapil Show as a guest along with his wife, Harbhajan Singh, and Geeta Basra.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to stream on Netflix from June 21st, with Salman Khan being the first celebrity guest.

