Nischay Malhan Net worth: Owning 4 cars and house worth Rs 20 crore, everything about Triggered Insaan's luxurious lifestyle

Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, stands as one of the most successful content creators in India. Over the years, he has garnered an impressive following because of his engaging and innovative content. With several years of dedication to his craft, Nischay has achieved milestones in his content creation journey, which allows him to lead a lifestyle that many aspire to achieve. Let’s take a closer look at his luxurious life- his collection of high-end cars and an expansive abode worth crores.

Nischay Malhan's Net Worth and Residence

Due to his millions of views on his videos, Nischay Malhan has successfully converted his passion into a career. Hailing from Delhi, Nischay has carved out a niche for himself as a YouTuber. He earned a loyal fan base with his razor-sharp wit through commentary videos, reactions, roasting sessions, and reviews.

According to a report by India. com, his estimated net worth ranges between a staggering Rs 30 and 35 crore. Nestled in the upscale area of Gurugram, he possesses a massive house valued at approximately Rs 20 crores. The house was built from scratch with a gaming room, home theatre and many more modern amenities. The stylish décor reflects the sophisticated taste of Nischay and his family.

Nischay Malhan's Cars

Nischay is fond of luxury automobiles, boasting a remarkable collection of four high-end cars. His impressive lineup includes a stunning Jaguar F-Pace, valued at around Rs 78.46 lakhs, Tata Harrier with a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakhs, and the sleek Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which begins at Rs 12.45 lakhs. Most recently, he added a Defender to his garage, which starts at around Rs 1 crore.

Take a look at Nischay Malhan's PIC with his car:

Nischay Malhan's Popularity

With a staggering fan base across social media, Nischay Malhan enjoys immense popularity. His YouTube channel known as Triggered Insaan, has amassed an impressive following of over 24.2 million subscribers since its inception in 2014. Throughout his journey, he has uploaded 347 videos, the majority of which have garnered more than 10 million views each.

His content notably features his family and friends, along with his humorous takes on trending videos and internet memes. Beyond YouTube, Nischay has cultivated a vibrant community on Instagram, where he boasts 10.9 million followers.

Nischay Malhan and Ruchika Rathore's Marriage

On June 9, Nischay Malhan tied the knot with his beloved girlfriend, Ruchika Rathore, in a heartwarming ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Their love story began in college in 2018, and after several years of being together, the couple got engaged in December 2024.

They announced this news by sharing stunning photographs from the event. Their wedding took place at the picturesque ITC Hotels, Tavleen, Chail, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Himachal Pradesh's serene hills. The exquisite wedding photos showcase Ruchika in a red bridal ensemble, while Nischay looked regal in an ivory sherwani.

Take a look at Nischay Malhan's PIC with his wife Ruchika Rathore:

On a personal note, Nischay was born on November 14, 1995. His father, Vinay Malhan, is a successful businessman, while his mother, Dimple Malhan, has made her mark as a YouTuber. He also has a talented sister, Prerna Malhan, who is also an YouTuber, and a brother, Abhishek Malhan, who garnered who also has huge fan following because he is one of the successful YouTubers. Abhishek became a household name through Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Battleground.

