EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi faced discrimination from popular designer for being TV actor, refused to give outfit

Shivangi Joshi is one of the prominent names in the Television world, and there is no second thought about it. After delivering many successful shows, the actress is set to play the female protagonist in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain opposite Harshad Chopda. A few months ago, Shivangi exclusively spoke about the discrimination TV actors face in the entertainment industry from designers. She recalled an incident when a designer refused to give her a dress.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi disclosed how designers still differentiate between TV and Bollywood actors. She recalled, "Kuch time pehle muje bura laga tha kuch chiz ka but then I was like chalo thik hai it's their job that's how they want to do it. (Sometime ago, I felt bad about something, but then I was like it's okay, it's their job and that's how they want to do it)."

Narrating the incident, Shivangi continued, "Pehle hum sunte the na bade bade designers they don't give their outfits to TV actors. Ki hum sirf Bollywood ko dete hai, bohot chal rahi thi chize. (Earlier, we used to hear things like big designers don't give their outfits to TV actors because they only give to Bollywood actors. This was happening)."

Watch Shivangi Joshi's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor added, "2 designers hai joh shuru mai TV actors ko bula bula ke they used to give their outfits when they were starting. Par ab voh log bhi bolte hai ki 'Nahi, we don't give outfits to TV actors. Hum sirf films, Bollywood aur idar humara focus zyada hai.' Tab muje laga ki abhi bhi yeh chize chal rahi hai. This is something that recently happened to me. (There are 2 designers who used to call TV actors and give their outfits when they started. Now they only say 'No, we don't give outfits to TV actors. We only focus on films, Bollywood actors. Then I understood that this is still going on)."

Shivangi recalled how later the designer wanted to give outfits but agreed to giving outfits that nobody wanted to wear. The actress shared, "Voh chiz buri lagi muje samaj nahi aaya. I feel jitni reach TV actors ki hai utni shayad kayi Bollywood actors ki bhi nahi hai. So yeh ek chiz hai which needs to change (That hurt me and I didn't understand. I feel some TV actors have more reach than some Bollywood actors)." Shivangi mentioned how many are changing, but she experienced it recently, so she realised that the change is yet to happen.

Workwise, Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain opposite Harshad Chopda. The show will premiere on June 16.

